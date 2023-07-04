AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:53 p.m. EDT

Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister after giving up consecutive homers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has left the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The two-way star exited after giving up consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth with none out in the sixth inning. The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down Tuesday, and he left trailing 5-1. Ohtani made the last out at the plate in the top of the sixth. His exit came several hours after the Angels learned they’ll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.

Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon and a thumbs-up from Roger Federer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Andy Murray have provided the highlights on a rainy Day 2 at Wimbledon. Light but persistent showers prevented the completion or even start of dozens of matches. Federer was honored at Centre Court before the start of play there under the closed roof and he stayed to watch Murray beat Ryan Peniston in straight sets in an all-British matchup. Other winners included No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 12 Cam Norrie among the men, and three top women: defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2002 runner-up Ons Jabeur and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Roger Federer receives a lengthy standing ovation at Wimbledon from fans. And from Princess Kate

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer has received a standing ovation of 1 1/2 minutes from spectators and Princess Kate as he entered the Royal Box at Centre Court during a brief ceremony honoring him for his men’s-record eight singles championships at Wimbledon. Wearing a cream-colored suit with his purple All England Club member’s pin attached to a lapel, along with a striped shirt and polka-dot tie, Federer walked to his seat and stood between his wife, Mirka, and the Princess of Wales in the special section above one of the baselines in the Grand Slam tournament’s main stadium. Federer waved and tapped his chest, repeatedly saying, “Thank you,” as the applause and roars cascaded under the closed retractable roof on a rainy Day 2 at the grass-court event that he once dominated.

Mike Trout has a broken left wrist. It’s not known if the Angels star needs surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The Angels say Trout has a broken hamate suffered in a 10-3 loss on Monday night. The slugger says he doesn’t know if the injury will require surgery. Troutfouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

One month into toe injury, Aaron Judge begins hitting off a tee but says he’s unable to run

One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run. Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player. Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. He had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.

Brazil’s Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. The Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement Monday night it had issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the issue after a request from The Associated Press. The Paris Saint-Germain striker can appeal the decision, which will be handed to police for possible prosecution.

Column: US Women’s Open at Pebble reminds veterans what they’re missing

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open is finally at Pebble Beach, the most recognizable of all U.S. Open courses. That’s a little too late for so many Hall of Famers who are at Pebble for a reunion of past Open champions. But it’s all about going forward, the USGA is making up for lost time. It’s one thing to be at Pebble Beach. What figures to lift the profile is for the Women’s Open to be going to Riviera and Oakland Hills, back to Oakmont and Interlachen. Being at historical venues help winners become part of golf history.

Sergio Garcia misses out on British Open qualifying

DEAL, England (AP) — Sergio Garcia will not be going to the British Open for the first time since he was a 17-year-old amateur in 1997. Garcia now plays for LIV Golf and his only path to the British Open was a 36-hole qualifier. He shot rounds of 67 and 71 and missed out by three shots. Three LIV players made it through. Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace qualified at Royal Cinque Ports while Laurie Canter qualified at Royal Porthcawl. They were among 19 players from four qualifying sites that got in. The British Open is July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool.

Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She’s one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

Torres’ 2-run homer and dash from first leads Yankees over Orioles 8-4

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4. Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. With the score 3-3, Torres was running on a full-count pitch to Stanton, who singled. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign.

