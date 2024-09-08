AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:52 a.m. EDT

No. 7 Oregon beats Boise State 37-34 on last-second field goal

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Atticus Sappington kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 7 Oregon a 37-34 victory over resilient Boise State on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns for the Ducks, who extended their nonconference home winning streak to 34 games, best nationally among active teams. Ashton Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns for Boise State, which led 20-14 at the half but lost momentum after Oregon scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead.

Northern Illinois stuns No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 with field goal in final minute

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kanon Woodill hit a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play, Cade Haberman blocked a 62-yard try as time expired and Northern Illinois stunned No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday. Haberman blocked the 62-yard attempt by Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter, allowing the jubilant Huskies to claim their first nonconference victory against a ranked opponent since a 19-16 upset of No. 21 Alabama in 2003. Notre Dame looked like it was in position to get some separation from Northern Illinois, but an interception thrown by Riley Leonard set up the winning field goal for the Huskies.

Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 3 Texas to a 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan. The Longhorns moved the ball at will through the air and on the ground against the defending national champions, whose turnover-prone offense failed to throw or run the ball effectively. Michigan had won a Big Ten-record 29 consecutive regular-season games and 23 straight home games. Texas led 24-3 at halftime and didn’t give up a touchdown until Davis Warren threw a 31-yard pass to Semaj Morgan with 1:54 left.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: 3 years in at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman is again explaining a stunning loss

Marcus Freeman still has not mastered the most underrated part of being a college football coach at a blue-blood school: Beat the teams you’re supposed to beat. The Notre Dame coach can now add a stunning home loss to 28-point underdog Northern Illinois to a resume that already includes being upset at home by Marshall and a Stanford team that was in the midst of a 3-9 season back in 2022. The 38-year-old Freeman said afterward the Fighting Irish have been here before. Sort of. In Year 3, this one is far worse.

Taylor Fritz plays Jannik Sinner in the US Open men’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz is seeking the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man in 21 years, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be trying for second major championship of the season when they meet in the U.S. Open final. Sunday’s title match is scheduled to begin at about 2 p.m. EDT. Sinner is 34-2 on hard courts in 2024 with four titles, including at the Australian Open in January. The Italian goes into Sunday on a 10-match winning streak. The 12th-seeded Fritz is in his first major final at age 26. Andy Roddick’s victory at the 2003 U.S. Open is the last Slam title for an American man.

Morocco’s El Idrissi smashes women’s marathon world record on the last day of the Paralympic Games

PARIS (AP) — Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi has smashed the world record in the women’s marathon for runners with visual impairments on the last day of the Paralympic Games. The 29-year-old El Idrissi has finished in 2 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds. It beats the previous record from Japan’s Misato Michishita in Hofu City in December 2020 by nearly 6 minutes. Tunisia’s Wajdi Boukhili has won the men’s T12 marathon. Swiss wheelchair racers Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug have also won the women’s and men’s marathons. The United States women’s wheelchair basketball team was to play defending champion Netherlands for gold among other final events later Sunday.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese’s historic rookie season is over. The Chicago Sky forward says on social media that she has a season-ending injury, which the team confirmed was to her wrist. Reese finishes the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. It’s the highest rebound average in the history of the WNBA. Reese also set the rookie record with 26 double-doubles — her last coming in a win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Milroe, No. 4 Alabama pull away in 4th to beat heavy underdog South Florida 42-16

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe ran for two touchdowns and threw for a pair of fourth-quarter scores to help No. 4 Alabama pull away to beat South Florida 42-16 on Saturday night.. The Crimson Tide were locked in a struggle with the Bulls most of the way before exploding for 28 points in the final 10 minutes. It had turned into a surprising test for new coach Kalen DeBoer, whose team came in as 30-point favorites and didn’t come to life offensively until late. Alabama lost three second-half fumbles and had an array of penalties. It was a one-point game entering the fourth quarter.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win the US Open for her third Grand Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the U.S. Open women’s final to win her first championship at Flushing Meadows and second Grand Slam title of the year. The victory on Saturday allowed the second-seeded Sabalenka to add to the trophy she earned at the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who was the runner-up to Coco Gauff at last year’s U.S. Open. The sixth-seeded Pegula is from New York and was participating in a major final for the first time at age 30. Pegula has won 15 of her past 17 matches over the past month but both losses came against Sabalenka, including in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

Packers QB Jordan Love has an MCL injury and should return this season, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love injured his medial collateral ligament in the team’s season-opening game but didn’t suffer damage to his ACL and should return at some point this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the severity of Love’s injury. A timetable for Love’s return wasn’t specified. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the update on Love,. ESPN reported Love could miss three to four weeks. NFL Network estimated it at three to six weeks.

