AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:50 p.m. EST

Stroud becomes youngest QB to win a playoff game as Texans rout Browns 45-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and the Houston Texans returned two interceptions by Joe Flacco for touchdowns to trounce the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in a wild-card playoff game. The second overall pick in the draft picked apart Cleveland’s vaunted defense, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns before halftime as the Texans built a 24-14 lead. The defense took over after that with Steven Nelson and Christian Harris returning interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive drives in the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-14.

Chiefs and Dolphins play fourth-coldest game in NFL history at minus-4 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history. The wind chill was minus-27. The previous record at Arrowhead was 1 degree, set in 1983 against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee. The wild-card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins became only the fifth postseason game ever played in subzero temperatures. The coldest game in league history remains minus-13 for the 1967 NFL championship, when the Packers beat the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in a game that came to be known as the Ice Bowl.

Steelers-Bills playoff game moved to Monday as Buffalo area hit by potentially dangerous snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A potentially dangerous snowstorm in the Buffalo region led the NFL to push back the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL said Saturday they made the change in the interest of public safety. Up to 2 feet of snow was projected to fall on the Buffalo region over a 24-hour period. Heavy snow began falling Saturday, accompanied by strong wind, and the Bills posted a video of whiteout conditions at Highmark Stadium. The game will now be played at 4:30 p.m. Monday instead of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dolphins’ WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Raheem Mostert available for playoff game in Kansas City vs Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert were active for the wild-card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at frozen Arrowhead Stadium. Waddle had been dealing with an ankle injury and Mostert with knee and ankle issues. Both missed the past two games and were limited in practice this week, and both were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

DeBoer embraces chance to replace Saban at Alabama, promises ex-coach ‘100 percent access’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kalen DeBoer is embracing the chance to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. DeBoer said after he was introduced as the Crimson Tide’s coach on Saturday that Saban will have “100 percent access” to his program. DeBoer says Saban wants the Crimson Tide’s success to continue and “his legendary status will never be questioned.” Saban stood a few feet away from DeBoer as the new coach made his introductory comments. The 72-year-old former coach won six national titles in 17 seasons at Alabama. DeBoer just took Washington to the national title game and says he “really wanted” the Alabama job, but he added it “wasn’t easy” to leave the Huskies.

Tumultuous week leaves Washington trying to rebuild after title game loss, coach departure

SEATTLE (AP) — In five days, Washington went from the precipice of its first national title in more than three decades to a football program in shambles. The Huskies lost the championship game to Michigan. Their head coach left to take the job at Alabama replacing Nick Saban. And their roster is likely to be decimated, with many players headed to the NFL draft and others likely bound for the transfer portal. What could be viewed as a devastating week for Washington came to a conclusion when Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama. DeBoer left behind a program facing an uncertain future and major challenges headed to the Big Ten next season.

Texas gives coach Sarkisian a four-year contract extension after Big 12 title and CFP appearance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will give football coach Steve Sarkisian a four-year contract extension through 2030. The school announced the deal Saturday but did not release financial terms. Sarkisian’s initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023. Sarkisian led Texas to its first Big 12 title since 2009 and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 49-year-old is 25-14 in three seasons with the Longhorns. His name had briefly surfaced for the job at Alabama when Nick Saban retired earlier this week.

TCU sends No. 2 Houston to second straight loss on Miller’s layup with 6 seconds left

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller’s layup with six seconds left gave TCU a 68-67 victory over No. 2 Houston on Saturday, the Cougars’ second straight loss. The Cougars (14-2, 1-2 Big 12) fell to an unranked team for the second time this week. They lost for the first time this season at Iowa State on Tuesday. TCU (13-3, 2-1) earned its second straight victory over a top-10 team, three days after knocking off No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Frogs, who have been receiving votes in the Top 25 poll for the last two weeks, could crack the rankings for the first time this season on Monday.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out for wild-card game vs. Bucs with a knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday night’s playoff game against Tampa Bay with a knee injury. Brown finished the regular season with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He had nine catches for 131 yards in the Eagles’ September win over the Buccaneers. Brown didn’t practice at all this week. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is scheduled to play after a light throwing week because of an injured middle finger on his right hand.

Isaac Jones scores 24 points, Washington State takes down No. 8 Arizona 73-70

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones had 24 points and 13 rebounds and Washington State upset No. 8 Arizona 73-70 on Saturday. After a 26-point outing in a victory at Southern California on Wednesday night, Jones was magnificent again. He got a short jumper to fall with 1:11 left to put the Cougars (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) up four and grabbed the game-ending rebound after Caleb Love’s 3-point attempt fell short. It was the second straight season the Cougars have beaten Arizona (12-4, 3-2) with the Wildcats ranked in the top 10. Washington State won 74-61 in Tucson last season when Arizona was No. 5. The last time the Cougars beat a top-10 team at home was Jan. 16, 2020, against then-No. 8 Oregon. Love led Arizona with 28 points.

