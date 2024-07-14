AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:47 a.m. EDT

Spain and England to meet in European Championship final in front of Prince William and King Felipe

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England will meet in the European Championship final. Much of the focus is on a teenage wonderkid and whether one of the world’s most underachieving teams can end its decades-long wait for a title. Prince William and Spain’s King Felipe are among the dignitaries expected to attend. Spain is bidding to win the Euros for a record fourth time and for the first time since 2012. The team’s new superstar is 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. England lays claim to be the birthplace of soccer and hasn’t won a major title since the 1966 World Cup. This is the team’s second straight European Championship final. The teams have taken different paths to the final taking place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a Wimbledon men’s final rematch

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men’s championship. Sunday’s final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets. The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history. It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery on his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

Barbora Krejcikova had no idea she could win Wimbledon, so how can she know what comes next?

LONDON (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova points out that she couldn’t possibly have known she was capable of claiming a Grand Slam singles title — until, that is, she actually did, three years ago at the French Open. And Krejcikova also says that couldn’t possibly have known she would manage to collect a second major trophy, either. But she did just that Saturday at Wimbledon, via a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final at Centre Court. And now Krejcikova says no one can predict what comes next for her. She is not too concerned, either. She just wants to continue to have fun on court.

Kate, Princess of Wales, is at Wimbledon in a rare public appearance since revealing she has cancer

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales has arrived at the All England Club for the Wimbledon men’s final. Sunday’s outing is only her second public appearance since announcing she had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was expected to sit in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Since 2016, the princess has been the patron of the club that hosts the annual grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Her ceremonial duties include handing out the winner’s trophies after the singles finals, although she was not on hand Saturday when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women’s title.

Aaron Judge sets Yankees record with his 34th home run before the All-Star break

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge has set a franchise record for the New York Yankees on Saturday with his 34th home run before the All-Star break. Roger Maris hit 33 before the break in 1961. That was the year he finished with a major league record of 61. Then Judge matched that mark of 33 in 2022. He went on to hit 62 that season, breaking what had become an American League full-season mark held by Maris. Juan Soto and Judge hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning against Baltimore on Saturday.

Lionel Messi looks to lead Argentina to record 16th Copa America title in duel with Colombia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final. It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium.

Suárez gets stoppage-time goal, Uruguay beats Canada 4-3 in shootout for 3rd place in Copa America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luis Suárez tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw to finish third in the Copa America. Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved Ismaël Koné’s weak penalty kick after a stutter step on Canada’s third attempt, then Alphonso Davies put Canada’s fifth and final kick off the crossbar. Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Suárez converted Uruguay’s attempts past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Jonathan David, Moïse Bombito and Mathieu Choinière made their kicks for Canada, which went first in the shootout.

Kyriacou has 1-shot lead going into final round of Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia has posted seven birdies in a 4-under 67 and will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Evian Championship. Kyriacou is at 14 under overall after the third round on Saturday. She’s just ahead of overnight clubhouse leader Ayaka Furue of Japan and Lauren Coughlin of the United States, who are tied for second. Furue carded two bogeys, ending an impressive streak of 46 holes without one. Coughlin, who tied for third at the Chevron Championship in April for her best finish at a major, had a spectacular day at Evian Resort Golf Club, recording two eagles.

Siniakova and Townsend win women’s doubles title at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — After seeing longtime doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova win the Wimbledon singles title, Katerina Siniakova went out on Centre Court and added another Grand Slam trophy to her own collection. Siniakova won her third women’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming with Taylor Townsend to beat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6, 7-6 on Saturday in a match that finished after 10:20 p.m. local time under floodlights. Siniakova has won seven major doubles titles together with Krejcikova and one with Coco Gauff at this year’s French Open. This was her first with Townsend, an American whose previous best Grand Slam result in doubles was two runner-up finishes.

Smith scores and US women’s soccer gets 1-0 revenge win over Mexico ahead of the Olympics

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sophia Smith scored in the 64th minute and the United States got revenge for a loss to Mexico earlier this year with a 1-0 victory in the rematch on Saturday. The friendly match at Red Bull Arena was the first of two tune-up games for the United States ahead of the 2024 Olympics. The Americans will play Costa Rica on Tuesday at Audi Field in Washington before departing for France. Mexico beat the United States for just the second time ever at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup in late February

