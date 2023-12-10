AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:46 p.m. EST

Bills get go-ahead field goal late, take advantage of Chiefs penalty to hold on for 20-17 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 233 yards with touchdowns running and throwing, the Buffalo Bills kicked a go-ahead field-goal with 1:54 to go and then hold on for a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs had time even after Tyler Bass had given Buffalo the lead, and they thought they had regained the lead just moments later. But an offside penalty on Kadarius Toney wiped out a 49-yard touchdown pass that included a lateral to Toney, and the Bills eventually held on fourth down to end the game. The Chiefs have lost four of their past six games.

‘Thankful’ Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James had four points, three rebounds and two assists in his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest. Playing in front of his father, LeBron James, the 19-year-old freshman logged 16 minutes in the Trojans’ 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State. James shot 1 of 3, making a 3-pointer in the second half. Later, he made a huge block that drew cheers. Looking on was his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The younger James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout on campus. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

Vikings beat Raiders 3-0 in lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota and Las Vegas played the lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years, with Greg Joseph’s 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left giving the Vikings a 3-0 victory over the Raiders. It was the first 3-0 game since Pittsburgh beat Miami on Nov. 26, 2007, the third in the past 40 years and the seventh in the Super Bowl era. Joseph’s kick ensured the game wouldn’t end regulation scoreless for the first time since the New York Giants played the host Detroit Lions to a 0-0 tie on Nov. 7, 1943. The Vikings had 230 total yards, and the Raiders were limited to 201 yards and nine first downs.

C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol after late-game blow in Texans’ loss vs Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol after injuring his head in the final minutes of the Houston Texans’ 30-6 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The Texans are uncertain if their star rookie quarterback will be ready for next Sunday’s game against AFC South-rival Tennessee. Stroud left with 6:30 remaining when he was hit by Quinnen Williams after he completed a 6-yard pass to John Metchie, fell backward and his head appeared to bounce off the MetLife Stadium turf. He was examined briefly on the sideline before he walked to the locker room. The Texans announced Stroud was done for the game and Davis Mills replaced him.

Walk-off Wallace: Ravens punt returner goes 76 yards for TD in OT in a 37-31 win over the Rams

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tylan Wallace returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 37-31 victory over Los Angeles, snapping the Rams’ three-game winning streak. Wallace, who committed a crucial penalty on special teams earlier in the game that led to points for Los Angeles, eluded a couple of tackles after fielding the punt and stayed on his feet when Shaun Jolly made a diving attempt at him along the left sideline. The Ravens remained atop the AFC standings, a half-game ahead of Miami. The Dolphins host Tennessee on Monday night.

Joe Flacco throws 3 TD passes, Browns pick Trevor Lawrence 3 times in 31-27 win vs Jags

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut for Cleveland, and the Browns survived a late rally by Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville for a 31-27 win. The 38-year-old Flacco delivered the kind of performance he had almost annually as a visitor with Baltimore. Flacco went 26 of 45 and improved to 10-2 as a starter in Cleveland. Lawrence played despite spraining his right ankle Monday night. He threw three interceptions before rallying the Jaguars in the fourth quarter. His third TD pass — to Evan Engram with 1:33 left — pulled the Jaguars within four. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett sacked Lawrence on the 2-point conversion, and the Browns recovered an onside kick.

Vikings get promising news on WR Justin Jefferson after he’s taken to hospital with chest injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after being hit in the chest during Minnesota’s 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but he returned to Allegiant Stadium and then flew home with the team. Coach Kevin O’Connell said Jefferson got X-rays to make sure there wasn’t internal damage after he was injured in the second quarter. This was Jefferson’s first game back after missing the previous seven games because of a hamstring injury.

The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani $700 million to hit and pitch — but also because he can sell

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world’s biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In terms of his marketability, experts point to another name. The real comparison? Try Taylor Swift. The global music sensation’s broad appeal — one that bridges the gap between generations and expands to other countries — is an extremely rare phenomenon that Ohtani shares.

Samuel scores 2 TDs, Purdy throws for career-best 368 yards as 49ers beat Seahawks 28-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel scored on a catch and a run and the San Francisco 49ers won their 11th straight division game, beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-16. Samuel had his second straight game with multiple touchdowns to lead San Francisco to the brink of winning back-to-back NFC West titles for the first time since 2011-12. The Niners lead the Seahawks and Rams by four games with four to play and hold the tiebreaker over Seattle. Seattle has lost four straight games for the first time in 14 seasons under Pete Carroll and has lost five in a row to the 49ers for the first time.

PGA Tour selects Fenway group among private investors. More talks planned with Saudis

The PGA Tour says a new consortium led by Fenway Sports Group is the unanimous pick to negotiate on becoming a business partner. The board says it also will advance its talks with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. They are racing to meet a Dec. 31 deadline to finalize an agreement for the commercial venture among Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour and the European tour. Complicating the deal was LIV Golf signing away Masters champion Jon Rahm. It would appear to be a signal that without Saudi involvement, there’s enough money to chase any player they want.

