AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:46 p.m. EDT

NFL teams are using premium draft picks on quarterbacks at an increasingly high rate. The draft this weekend is slated to be the eighth in the past nine years with at least three QBs taken in the first round. That will match the number of times that happened in the first 38 years of the common draft era. But finding a capable starter is still essentially a coin-flip proposition. Half of the first round QBs from 2011 until 2022 left their original teams without reaching the relatively low bar of receiving a second contract.

Jets trade quarterback Zach Wilson to the Broncos, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the New York Jets have traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the trade. The Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, after just three disappointing seasons. New York is also expected to pay a portion of Wilson’s $5.5 million salary for this season.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs returns after being helped off with left knee injury against Cavs

CLEVElAND (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs returned and started the second half after injuring his left knee in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was assisted off with 4:02 left in the quarter. Suggs appeared to be crying as he was taken for treatment and further evaluation. The Magic said he strained his knee and his return was questionable. He was on the floor after halftime. The third-year guard went down after making some contact with Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was fouled on the play. Suggs immediately grabbed his leg as his teammates gathered around him.

Sabres hire Lindy Ruff as coach. He guided Buffalo to the playoffs in 2011

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Lindy Ruff is returning to Buffalo for a second stint as coach of the Sabres. General manager Kevyn Adams announced the hiring Monday. Ruff coached the Sabres from 1997-2013 and was the last person to guide them to the playoffs. Buffalo fired Don Granato after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season with him in charge. The Sabres haven’t made the playoffs since 2011, the longest drought in the league. Ruff coached the New Jersey Devils the past three seasons before being fired in March.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is ejected 5 pitches into a game. He says a fan berated the umpire

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by Hunter Wendelstedt five pitches into a game against the Oakland Athletics over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire. Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a slider from Carlos Rodón leading off the game. Standing on the dugout steps, Boone raised his hands, questioning whether Ruiz swung at the pitch. First base umpire John Tumpane determined Ruiz did not. After the first pitch to Tyler Nevin, Wendelstedt could be heard by a YES Network microphone yelling at Boone, then ejected the manager after a fan behind the dugout yelled at the umpire.

Nelly Korda puts bid for 6th straight victory on hold after withdrawing from Los Angeles tourney

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold. The LGPA golfer has officially withdrawn from the JM Eagle LA Championship, which begins Thursday at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Korda tied Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with her fifth straight win last weekend at the Chevron Championship in Houston, the year’s first major. Korda says she’s “definitely feeling exhausted” and needs to get some rest so she can be ready for the remainder of the LPGA season. Korda didn’t indicate when she’ll compete next. The next major is the U.S. Women’s Open in Pennsylvania at the end of May.

Caitlin Clark’s early play in WNBA will be her tryout for a roster spot on US Olympic women’s team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Caitlin Clark will have the start of her WNBA career to show the U.S. women’s basketball selection committee whether she deserves a spot on the Paris Olympic roster. Clark couldn’t attend the U.S. training camp this month in Cleveland during the Final Four because she was still playing with Iowa. Attending the camp wasn’t mandatory to make the team, but it certainly would have helped the NCAA all-time scoring leader show the selection committee whether she can hold her own against some of the best players in the world. The U.S. isn’t expected to name its roster for the Paris Games before June 1.

No Giannis? No Leonard? No problem just yet for the Bucks and Clippers in the postseason

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers remain unsure when they’ll have their top player back on the floor. They have still managed to do just fine thus far in their respective first-round playoff series. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since straining his left calf April 9 and Los Angeles’ Kawhi Leonard has been unavailable all month with inflammation in his knee. Both the Bucks and Clippers can take 2-0 leads in their series on Tuesday. The Phoenix Suns have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all healthy but are still at risk of falling behind Minnesota 2-0.

The culinary game at MLB ballparks has exploded in the past 20 years. Eating healthy is a challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — Danielle LaFata’s been around major sports ballparks and arenas for most of her adult life, so the nutritionist has one word of advice for those who want to eat healthy when attending a sporting event. Don’t. LaFata says her advice is simply practical and based on her own appetite. Over the past 20 years, the culinary game across the baseball landscape has exploded, with offerings like The Renegade in Pittsburgh, The 4 Bagger in Atlanta or a Polish Sausage topped with smoked brisket and spicy BBQ sauce in Chicago. LaFata said she likes to use an 80/20 rule when it comes to a diet, eating healthy 80% of the time while indulguing in some comfort food for the other 20%.

Matt Ryan calls it a career. The quarterback officially announces his retirement

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan has called it a career. Ryan officially announced his retirement as a player after putting up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers over his long career with the Atlanta Falcons but coming up shy of a Super Bowl championship. His decision to retire was not a surprise, given the quarterback had not played since a single disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He worked last season as an analyst for CBS. Ryan threw for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns over his 15-year career, spent mostly as the face of the Falcons during the most successful era in franchise history.

