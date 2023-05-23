AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:45 p.m. EDT

Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn’t meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Los Angeles Lakers’ elimination from the Western Conference finals. James has skipped his team’s postseason media exit interviews before, but his decision Tuesday left Lakers fans hanging about his intentions with his enigmatic comments following a four-game sweep by the Denver Nuggets. General manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham say they’ll speak with James soon about his future.

NFL expects fewer kickoff returns with new fair catch rule inside 25

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety. League owners voted for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. The proposal passed despite coaches and players across the league saying they didn’t like it. They argued that it will create uglier plays with squib and corner kicks that are impossible for fair catches.

Aaron Rodgers strains calf during warmups, sits out first Jets practice open to media

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media. The 39-year-old quarterback strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes. Rodgers downplayed the injury and said it’s not too serious. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay on April 26. Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin eased his way back onto the practice field by taking part in individual drills and stretching sessions during the team’s voluntary minicamp some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. Coach Sean McDermott said the team is taking things one day at a time when asked of Hamlin’s status. McDermott did not provide any timetable as to when Hamlin can begin on-field sessions a month after being cleared to resume his career. The 25-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

NFL, Goodell close to finalizing 3-year contract extension; new deal would end in 2027

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have agreed on the framework of a three-year contract extension that will keep him in place until 2027. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the development on Tuesday at the league meetings in Minnesota. Goodell’s current deal expires in 2024. He has been commissioner of the league since replacing Paul Tagliabue in 2006. Irsay says he’s under the impression Goodell will retire after the extended contract expires and be involved in the development of his successor.

Racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior brings arrests and partial closure of Valencia stadium

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested seven people accused of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior. Three have been arrested in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday. Four were arrested in Madrid for allegedly hanging an effigy of the player off a highway bridge in January. Spanish soccer officials fined Valencia in 45,000 euros and closed part of its stadium for the next five games. The Spanish federation’s competition’s committee also took the unusual decision to annul the red card shown to Vinícius after an altercation with Valencia players late in Sunday’s match.

Column: Masters showed golf can get along, even in Ryder Cup

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Masters will be the most significant major of the year because it showed golf can still be civil amid the great divide caused by LIV Golf. The PGA Championship was the same way. The Ryder Cup should be no different. That’s why it’s hard to imagine a Ryder Cup without Brooks Koepka. His win at Oak Hill stamped his legacy as the greatest major champion since Tiger Woods. U.S. captain Zach Johnson says it’s premature to think about picks. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that where a player chooses to play shouldn’t matter when it comes to the majors, or the Ryder Cup.

Goodell confident Commanders sale will gain approval

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed confidence in the completion of the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders. Owners were updated on the process at their spring meetings. The NFL-record purchase by investor Josh Harris and his large group from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family was formally submitted to the league May 12. No timeline has been established for a vote. At least 24 of 32 owners need to approve it.

Caustic feedback, serious injuries and the quiet mental health suffering of horse racing jockeys

BALTIMORE (AP) — The horse racing community was stunned earlier this year when 23-year-old Avery Whisman and 29-year-old Alex Canchari died by suicide less than six weeks apart. The deaths sparked renewed conversation among jockeys about their mental health. Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith has seen colleagues struggle with the stress of the dangerous job. He and other jockeys worry horse racing has lagged behind other sports in accepting that mental health is as important as physical health. Jockeys and stakeholders hope increased attention on the subject prompts real change.

Indy 500 win could rocket popular driver Pato O’Ward to the top of IndyCar on and off the track

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pato O’Ward has become a breakout star in IndyCar and goes into the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday ranked second in the standings. He could have three wins but instead has had to settle for three runner-up finishes. He’s OK with that because he’s chasing the IndyCar championship. Winning the 500 would be a big boost for the popular Mexican driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.