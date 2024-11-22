AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:45 a.m. EST

Nick Chubb plows through heavy snow for 2-yard TD, giving Browns 24-19 win over Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb ran for a 2-yard touchdown in heavy snow with 57 seconds left, and the Cleveland Browns stunned division rival Pittsburgh 24-19, ending the Steelers’ five-game winning streak. The Browns had blown a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter and were down 19-18 before getting the ball back with 3:22 remaining after Pittsburgh punter Corliss Waitman shanked a 16-yarder. With snow piling up and covering the yard lines on the field, Cleveland’s Jameis Winston completed a third-down pass to Jerry Jeudy to the Pittsburgh 9. Two plays later, Chubb barreled into the end zone. The AFC North-leading Steelers fell to 8-3 while the Browns are 3-8.

Shohei Ohtani in early stages of rehab from shoulder surgery and hopes to be ready for opening day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is in the early stages of rehabilitation from left shoulder surgery after the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar says the goal is for him to be ready to pitch and hit by opening day next March, but he’s going to be conservative in his approach and make sure he’s totally healthy first. Ohtani won his third MVP award Thursday, and first in the National League. He was in Los Angeles with his wife and beloved dog, Decoy, although because of his surgery four days after the Dodgers’ World Series victory over the New York Yankees, the family hasn’t been able to celebrate.

Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award, first in NL. Aaron Judge earns second AL honor in 3 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge earned his second American League honor on Thursday. Ohtani was a unanimous MVP for the third time, receiving all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was second with 263 points and Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte third with 229. Judge was a unanimous pick for the first time. Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. got all 30 second-place votes for 270 points, and Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was third with 21 third-place votes and 229 points.

Athletes see climate change as threatening their sports and their health. Some are speaking up

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Pragnya Mohan has been a professional triathlete for nearly a decade, but summers in her native India are now so hot that she can’t train there anymore. And she worries about a day when heat around the world kills her sport entirely. She was among athletes who spoke at the United Nations climate summit in Azerbaijan about the threat global warming poses to them, to fans and to sport itself. They described how extreme weather is making training and competing difficult or impossible. With billions of fans worldwide, some athletes and leagues are trying to get more people to care, and act, on climate change.

Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken left leg

Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks. The Washington Capitals confirmed Ovechkin’s injury and prognosis Thursday after he was evaluated by doctors upon the teams’ return from a three-game road trip. This prolonged absence puts a pause on Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record. He scored 15 goals in his first 18 games this season to move just 27 away of passing Gretzky. Ovechkin was on pace to break the record in February before his shin-on-shin collision with Utah’s Jack McBain on Monday night.

If the Jets don’t want Aaron Rodgers back, the 4-time MVP will find another home: Analysis

Joe Douglas is gone. Robert Saleh already was fired. Aaron Rodgers could be next to leave the New York Jets. Douglas lost his job as the general manager on Tuesday, six weeks after the head coach was replaced following a 2-3 start. The Jets have gone 1-5 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich so owner Woody Johnson sent Douglas packing. Rodgers has played more like a 40-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles tendon injury than a four-time NFL MVP. He’s expressed a desire to play another season. The big question is whether the Jets will want him back.

Rafael Nadal retired after the Davis Cup. It’s a rare team event in tennis

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal wanted to play his last match before retiring at home in Spain and as part of Spain’s Davis Cup team. It’s a rare chance for a professional tennis player to be part of a team. The men’s Davis Cup concludes Sunday in Malaga, Spain, where the women’s Billie Jean King Cup wrapped up Wednesday with Italy as the champion. They give tennis players a taste of what athletes in soccer, football, basketball, baseball, hockey and more are so used to. Sharing a common goal, seeking and offering support, celebrating — or commiserating — as a group.

Here’s Jason: Kelce will host late-night show on ESPN beginning final week of NFL season

Jason Kelce will try his hand at late-night television early next year. Kelce announced during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night that he will host “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce,” on ESPN. The one-hour show will tape on five straight Friday nights beginning Jan. 3. That coincides with the last week of the NFL’s regular season and the playoffs. The show will originate in front of a live audience from Union Transfer in Philadelphia. The first four episodes will air at 1 a.m. EST starting on Jan. 4 with the final episode coming on at 1:30 a.m. EST on Feb. 1.

Top football recruit Bryce Underwood changes commitment to Michigan instead of LSU, AP source says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Top football recruit Bryce Underwood has flipped to Michigan after pledging to play at LSU. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the recruit’s plans to join the Wolverines. Underwood pinned a post on his Instagram account, showing a post in which On3.com reported that he has committed to Michigan. The 6-foot-3 quarterback played at Belleville High School about 15 miles east of Michigan’s campus, and told LSU nearly a year ago he intended to enroll there.

Jeremy Roach rescues No. 13 Baylor with buzzer-beater in 5th game after standout 4 years at Duke

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jeremy Roach reached a Final Four and won Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season and tournament titles during four productive years at Duke. It didn’t take him long to create a memorable moment with his new team. Roach made a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the second overtime on Thursday night, completing No. 13 Baylor’s rally for an improbable 99-98 victory over No. 22 St. John’s at the Baha Mar Championship. St. John’s coach Rick Pitino fumed about what he called “unethical” behavior by game officials and Baylor coach Scott Drew, arguing that Drew baited the referees into an unnecessary replay review that disrupted the Red Storm’s Zuby Ejiofor. He missed two free throws to set up Roach’s buzzer-beater.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.