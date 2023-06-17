AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:44 p.m. EDT

Live updates | Schauffele bogeys No. 1 in the third round of the US Open after bunker nightmare

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xander Schauffele is off to a nightmarish start to the third round at the U.S. Open after needing three shots to get out of a fairway bunker en route to a bogey on the par-5 opening hole at Los Angeles Country Club. Schauffele’s tee shot went 318 yards into a bunker on the left side of the fairway. His next shot hit the lip of the bunker, flew up in the air and landed several feet to his left. His third shot also hit the lip, flew up and landed near his feet. According to ShotCast, that shot went just 18 inches. He finally got out of the sand and sank a 6-foot bogey putt.

US Open a fairly clean ride for Tom Kim on moving day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Kim started his third round at the U.S. open on record-setting pace before things unraveled a bit. The 20-year-old tied a tournament record by shooting 29 over nine holes, and added another birdie on No. 10 to get to 7-under par for the day and 6 under for the tournament. Three bogeys on the back halted his momentum and turned moving day into a bit of a bummer. Even so, Kim shot 4-under 66 and closed the day at 3-under 207. With the leaders on the front nine, the South Korean player was on the leaderboard, too — tied for 12th, 36 places better than where he started.

US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This is U.S. Open is on the quiet side. Los Angeles Country Club is a tight fit and the USGA sold only 22,000 tickets to make sure everyone had a good experience. But players have noticed how few cheers there have been this week. Or at least how muted they seem compared with other U.S. Opens. The USGA knew this coming into LACC. It feels it is worth it to have the U.S. Open at quality courses even if it’s a small footprint. And the USGA is thinking about letting fans crowd into the 18th fairway to celebrate a new champion.

Rickie Fowler, a fan favorite, takes center stage for the weekend at the US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fan favorite. An underdog. A comeback story. All those storylines are in play heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open. And, as luck would have it, they are all wrapped up in the same player — Rickie Fowler. One of the sport’s most popular personalities is emerging from a three-year slump. He’s heading into the weekend with a one-shot lead and as good a chance as he’s had in a while to capture his first major championship.

Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The timing of Michael Jordan’s decision to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets leaves the franchise in flux, with several key personnel decisions upcoming. The Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft next week. They also have some difficult decisions to make in free agency, including whether to re-sign embattled restricted free agent Miles Bridges. With the NBA’s Board of Governors unlikely to approve the team’s sale to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall until at least another month or two, the question becomes who will sign off on general manager Mitch Kupchak’s potentially franchise-altering decisions. Some basketball analysts think the new ownership group may have input in those key decisions. Jordan will remain a minority owner.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Pittsburgh

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. The arrest Friday night in Pittsburgh comes a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur during a radio interview. According to a police report, officers saw an SUV with a shredded tire blocking traffic. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He’ll have a preliminary hearing at a later date. It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004 when he was the coach at Cincinnati. West Virginia’s athletic department says it’s aware of the incident and will take action once it completes a review.

With Ja Morant suspended, so are Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase

Ja Morant’s immense basketball talents have transformed the Memphis Grizzlies into NBA title contenders. Without him in the lineup, they’re not. And after Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season, Memphis has more questions than answers. The Grizzlies already faced personnel issues before Morant’s expected suspension. They’ve made more headlines with off-court issues than any banners won for their on-court play. ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy says the Grizzlies have a terrific general manager and an outstanding coaching staff led by Taylor Jenkins. But the NBA is still a league where who has the best players matters most. And the Grizzlies won’t have their best player.

WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward. While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.” The league doesn’t allow teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games. Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams use preset flight routes and times. The Mercury flew JSX to its first two road games. There wasn’t a standard flight available on the airline from Dallas to Indianapolis, which was why Griner was on the commercial flight.

Amy Yang takes the Meijer LPGA Classic lead with her third straight 67

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Amy Yang birdied all five par 5s at Blythefield and shot her third straight 5-under 67 to take the third-round lead Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Yang rebounded from bogeys on the par-3 11th and 13th to birdie three of the last five holes. She has won all four of her LPGA Tour titles in Asia — the LPGA KEB-HanaBank in 2013 in her native South Korea and the LPGA Thailand in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Grand Rapids-area event is the final tournament before the major KPMG Women’s PGA next week at Baltusrol and the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach on July 6-9. Ashleigh Buhai, the winner last week in New Jersey, was a stroke back with Ayaka Furue and Xiyu Lin.

Herta wins pole as repaved track produces eventful qualifying day at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — The venue that bills itself as “America’s National Park of Speed” is producing faster times after its first repaving in nearly three decades. It’s also producing plenty of fireworks. Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Road America by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 40.1945 seconds on this 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course. That’s over four seconds faster than the time Alexander Rossi ran to earn the pole for last year’s event.

