AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:42 a.m. EST

Embiid verbally confronts, then shoves, Philadelphia reporter. NBA is investigating

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A visibly angry Joel Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a Philadelphia newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation after the struggling 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. The NBA quickly said it has opened an investigation into the matter. Embiid took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the All-Star center’s late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics. Embiid has yet to play this season.

Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State’s defense made a late defensive stand to lift the Buckeyes over No. 3 Penn State 20-13. Ohio State kept its hopes for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game by beating the Nittany Lions for the eighth straight time. Howard found Emeka Egbuka and Brandon Inniss for first-half scores and Ohio State’s defense did the rest. Drew Allar threw for 146 yards and an interception while playing on a balky left leg. Penn State had a chance to tie the game late but turned the ball over on down at the Ohio State 1 with just over 5 minutes remaining.

Dillon Gabriel throws a TD pass and runs for a score to lead No. 1 Oregon to 38-17 win over Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in another efficient performance from the Heisman Trophy front-runner to lead No. 1 Oregon to a 38-17 win over Michigan. The Ducks seemed to get a break on their first touchdown when Gabriel’s 2-yard pass to Evan Stewart appeared to be dropped. They didn’t need much good fortune to stay unbeaten. The Wolverines pulled into a 7-all tie on Davis Warren’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morris, taking advantage of backup returner Ryan Pellum fumbling on a punt return and trailed the rest of the game.

Carson Beck overcomes 3 INTs to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 34-20 win over Florida in ‘Cocktail Party’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns to offset three interceptions and No. 2 Georgia escaped “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” with a 34-20 victory over Florida. The Bulldogs took advantage of Florida’s quarterback woes and a special teams error. Standout freshman DJ Lagway exited the game on a cart in the second quarter with a left hamstring injury and with the Gators leading 10-3. Walk-on Aidan Warner completed 7 of 22 passes for 66 yards, with an interception. The Gators kept the game close thanks to a stingy defense than forced Beck into mistakes.

A teenage Mexican girl is racing against men and dreaming of reaching Formula 1

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ivanna Richards hopes to one day crack the Formula 1 boys club. The 16-year-old Mexican driver is off to a good start. Richards is one of just two female drivers racing in the top categories in Mexico. She is wrapping up her first season on the track where she competes against men — including her father. Richards and her father race for the Zapata team in the Super Copa series in the Gran Turismo Mexico division. She says “I love Formula cars, I would love to get an invite to race in one of their categories because I’m trying to find my way to Formula 1.”

Rio Takeda wins Toto Japan Classic after 6 sudden-death playoff holes for her first LPGA Tour win

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Rio Takeda of Japan won the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic in a playoff that lasted six sudden-death playoff holes, defeating Marina Alex of the United States. It was Takeda’s first victory on the LPGA Tour. Takeda had a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, edging Alex with par. The two were tied after 54 holes at 15-under 201. The tournament was restricted to 54 regulation holes after Saturday’s second round was washed out by rain.

Bam Adebayo scores 32 points to help the Heat beat the Wizards, 118-98 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 20 of his 32 points in the first half and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 118-98 on Saturday night in the 14th NBA regular-season game in Mexico. Adebayo had 14 rebounds and shot 12 of 24 from the field. Jimmy Butler added 18 points, Tyler Herro had 15 and Terry Rozier 12 to help Miami improve to 3-2. Kel’El Ware added 15 points coming of the bench. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored eight points in his first game playing in his father’s country. Bilal Coulibaly led Washington (2-3) with 22 points. Jordan Poole added 21 points and Alexandre Sarr had 17.

Stacked doubleheader in Paris opens women’s hoops season, headlined by No. 3 USC, No. 5 UCLA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A doubleheader in Paris is as good as it gets to open the women’s college basketball season. Third-ranked USC, crosstown rival and No. 5 UCLA, No. 17 Louisville and No. 20 Ole Miss take the court several months after a thrilling Olympics gold medal game between Team USA and host France and during a time of enhanced interest in the women’s game. They aim to maintain that momentum in the City of Light and jump-start seasons in which all face a college landscape reshaped by realignment.

NBA considering All-Star Game changes again, including getting away from the ‘traditional’ format

The NBA is considering changing the format for the All-Star Game that will be played in San Francisco later this season, Commissioner Adam Silver said. Silver, speaking before the Miami-Washington game in Mexico City, has wanted a more competitive All-Star event for some time. The Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 211-186 last season, combining for the most points in the game’s 73-year history and marking the first time a team eclipsed 200 points.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss game at Falcons. Team doesn’t say why

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t make the trip to Atlanta and will miss Sunday’s game for reasons the team didn’t disclose. Elliott will miss a game for the first time in eight seasons over two stints with the Cowboys for reasons other than injury, suspension or games where the stakes couldn’t justify using their lead back. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting the absence was for disciplinary reasons. Elliott won two rushing titles for Dallas. He returned to his original team in the offseason after one year in New England.

