AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:41 p.m. EST

An emotional Rafael Nadal retires at the Davis Cup after he loses and Spain is eliminated

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal has lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in what will be the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career. That’s because Nadal’s Spanish team was eliminated by the Dutch squad on Tuesday in Malaga. Carlos Alcaraz evened the matchup at 1-1 by winning the second singles match, but then van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof clinched the victory for the Dutch by defeating Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers in the deciding doubles match. The 38-year-old Nadal announced last month this event would be it for him as a professional tennis player.

Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year, Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy takes home NL honor

Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy won National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after a stellar debut season with the Brewers, while Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt took home the AL award after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and a division title in his first year as a skipper at any level. Murphy, 65, led the Brewers to a 93-69 record and an NL Central title. He became the first manager in franchise history to win the award since it was introduced in 1983. In the playoffs, Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets in a Wild Card Series. The 40-year-old Vogt beat out Kansas City’s Matt Quatraro and Detroit’s A.J. Hinch, both AL Central rivals.

Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after team goes 3-8 to start the season

The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas after a 3-8 start to the season. Owner Woody Johnson announced in a statement Tuesday that Phil Savage will serve as the interim GM. Douglas was in the final year of his contract after being hired in 2019. The Jets’ season began with Super Bowl aspirations with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But the team struggled to a 2-3 start, and Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. The Jets decided to also part ways Tuesday with Douglas. Johnson said the Jets will begin the process to find a new GM immediately.

It’s Boise St, not BYU, with a bye in latest College Football Playoff rankings, with Oregon at No. 1

Boise State received the fourth and final bye in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, leaving BYU out of that mix and the Big 12 on the list of power conferences with a gripe. Undefeated Oregon received top billing once again, delivered by the committee a few hours after Big Ten number crunchers ran through tiebreaker scenarios and realized the Ducks had clinched a spot in the conference title game. Ohio State stayed at No. 2, one spot ahead of Southeastern Conference co-leader Texas. Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference was ranked eighth but gets the third seed and a bye that goes to the top four ranked conference leaders. And likewise, Boise State was ranked 12th by the committee but was slotted into that fourth and final bye.

Bruins fire coach Jim Montgomery after slow start in regular season follows playoff disappointments

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Jim Montgomery after losing 12 of their first 20 games. Montgomery led the Bruins to the greatest regular season in NHL history but never got them past the second round of the playoffs. He was fired a day after the Bruins lost to last-place Columbus to extend their losing streak to three games. Assistant Joe Sacco was named the interim coach. Sacco led the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-2014 and was a finalist for coach of the year in his first season.

Homophobic abuse of Kerr and Mewis is ‘unacceptable,’ Chelsea manager says

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea women’s team manager Sonia Bompastor has condemned the homophobic abuse that striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis faced after they announced they are expecting a baby. Kerr, the Australia captain, and Mewis revealed the news Monday on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple and a post that read: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!” Mewis, who plays for West Ham, is pregnant. Some users responded with homophobic comments. Bompastor says “This is just unacceptable to have these kind of comments, especially in our world in 2024.”

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino stepping down as coach of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, AP source says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was not revealed publicly. The person said Martino was stepping down for personal reasons. Martino was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the club.

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin is week-to-week with a leg injury amid chase for NHL career goals record

Alex Ovechkin is considered week-to-week after injuring his lower left leg in the Washington Capitals’ most recent game at Utah. The Capitals said Tuesday that Ovechkin would be evaluated further by doctors when they return home from their road trip. The injury from a shin-on-shin collision with Jack McBain slows down Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record. Ovechkin scored twice before leaving the game in Salt Lake City on Monday night to give him a league-best 15 goals this season. He’s at 868 goals. That’s 27 away from passing Gretzky.

Kickers are as good as ever these days, yet some of the NFL’s true standouts are suddenly struggling

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — This is supposed to be a golden age for placekicking in the NFL. Try telling that to the fans in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Cincinnati right now. Justin Tucker, Jake Elliott and Evan McPherson have been three of the more dependable kickers in the league in recent years. Yet they’re all in slumps that have reached a crisis point. It’s a jarring development not just because of what these players accomplished previously, but because this is an era when misses have become increasingly rare.

Tampa Bay Rays say new St. Pete stadium is unlikely to be ready for 2028 season, if at all

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A combination of hurricane damage to Tropicana Field and political delays on financing means it is highly unlikely the Tampa Bay Rays’ planned new stadium will be ready for the 2028 season, if at all. Rays top executives said in a letter Tuesday to the Pinellas County Commission that the team has already spent $50 million for early work on the new $1.3 billion ballpark and cannot proceed because of delays in approval of bonds for the public share of the project. The ballpark is part of a broader $6.5 billion project that supporters say would transform an 86-acre (34-hectare) tract in the city’s downtown. The Rays will play the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, spring training home of the New York Yankees.

