AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:38 p.m. EST

Florida State has sued the ACC, setting the stage for a fight to leave over revenue concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has sued the Atlantic Coast Conference, challenging a contract that binds the school to the league for the next 12 years. The lawsuit claims the ACC’s grant of rights violates antitrust law and has unenforceable withdrawal penalties. It also accuses the ACC of mismanaging its members’ media rights. The suit says it would cost more than $570 million for Florida State to withdraw from the ACC. The ACC says the school agreed to a renewal of the GOR in 2016 knowing all the details. The conference filed its own lawsuit against the FSU Board of Trustees in North Carolina.

Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner’s report concludes that former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems. The 36-year-old Williams died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. Williams was a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report says the cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots.” The report released Friday is preliminary. Officials say a full autopsy will be released later and include toxicology and other information.

Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time after dazzling return

American gymnast Simone Biles is the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for 2023. This is the third time Biles has won the award. The 26-year-old dazzled in her return to competition following a two-year break after the 2020 Olympics. She won a record eighth U.S. national title in August and added a sixth world all-around gold medal in October. Biles is eyeing a return to the Olympics in Paris next summer. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark finished second in the voting, followed by Aitana Bonmati of Spain’s World Cup champion soccer team.

NFL denies Eagles’ appeal of $100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro’s sideline ban, AP source says

The NFL has denied the Eagles’ appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league’s ban of the team’s security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season. That’s according to a person familiar with the league’s decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. Philadelphia was fined and DiSandro was suspended for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. He can return to the sideline in the playoffs.

Column: Florida State always seemed out of place in the ACC. Now the Seminoles want out

Florida State always seemed out of place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A football school in a league long renowned for its basketball prowess. Now, the Seminoles want out. Divorce is inevitable, but the split figures to be anything but amicable. The first salvo was fired Friday by the Florida State board of trustees. With its unbeaten football team snubbed by the playoff, the board voted to begin legal proceedings to escape the ACC without having to pay a staggering exit fee of more than a half-billion dollars. Both sides hurled nasty accusations, seemingly leaving little chance of a reconciliation.

Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol, says he doesn’t remember hit by Kazee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. did not appreciate the violence of a hit he took from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee until he saw video of the play. Pittman, the Colts’ leading receiver, cleared the concussion protocol Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Atlanta. Kazee has been suspended for the rest of the regular season for that illegal hit and what the NFL called “repeated violations” of player safety rules. Pittman says he didn’t remember much about the hit, but he believes the penalty for Kazee was too harsh.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence practices with hopes of clearing concussion protocol and playing at Bucs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practicing despite remaining in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Coach Doug Pederson says part of Lawrence gaining clearance includes going through practice and seeing how he responds to stress. Pederson says “we’ll give him as much as we can, as much as he can tolerate.” Lawrence would need to clear protocol before the team travels to Tampa Bay on Saturday to be able to play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Man City confirmed as world’s best club in 2023 after winning fifth trophy

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Manchester City is just too good and a little lucky in beating overmatched Fluminense 4-0 in the Club World Cup final in Jeddah. It seals City’s fifth title in 2023. City led after just 40 seconds when Julián Álvarez followed up fastest to meet a rebound off a post. An own goal in the 27th by Fluminense captain Nino decided the game long before Phil Foden scored in the 72nd. It gave City a first Club World Cup title and Europe a 16th in 17 editions of FIFA’s competition for continental champions. Pep Guardiola is the first coach to win the Club World Cup with three different teams.

Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami on Friday for the 2024 season. Suárez and Messi spent six seasons together at Barcelona, winning four Spanish league titles together and nine other trophies — including a Champions League title — in that span. Suárez is coming off a season where he was best player and best striker in the Brazilian league with Gremio.

TV sitcom ‘Extended Family’ inspired by real-life relationship of Celtics owner, wife and her ex

BOSTON (AP) — The new NBC sitcom “Extended Family” is loosely based on the real-life family dynamics between Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, his wife and her ex-husband. On the show, a couple divorces amicably and work together to raise their two children. And everything is going fine until the ex-wife starts dating the owner of the Boston Celtics. That really happened with Grousbeck, his new wife, Emilia Fazzalari and her ex-husband, George Geyer. The three got some help from Boston Red Sox owner and TV veteran Tom Werner. The show debuts on NBC on Saturday night after the football and is scheduled for Tuesday nights in the new year.

