AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:37 a.m. EDT

2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old Czech was injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016. She won her Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014. Kvitova beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 on Day 5 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Madison Keys also reached the third round. The 25th-seeded Keys defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-3. She will next face Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian advanced when Paola Badosa retired from their match with a back injury.

Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.

Wimbledon 2023: Stan Wawrinka looks forward to facing Novak Djokovic. He doesn’t expect to beat him

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Stan Wawrinka has never faced Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. So for that reason, three-time major champion Wawrinka was pleased to see that he’ll meet 23-time major champion Djokovic in the third round at the All England Club on Friday. But don’t think for a second Wawrinka believes he can win this matchup. Wawrinka beat Djokovic in the 2015 French Open final and again in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Wawrinka, now 38, also has defeated Djokovic, 36, at the Australian Open. But overall, Djokovic leads their head-to-head series by a 20-6 count.

NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics

PRAGUE (AP) — NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Paris Olympics. The former Olympic champion says he is certain their presence at the Paris Games would otherwise result in “a huge promotion of the Russian war.” Hašek says democratic countries should be ready to offer the athletes and their families asylum and safety. He says they could represent a team of refugees in Paris. Hašek will present his plan at the European Parliament in July.

Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones 7 months ago. Now he’s the world’s fastest hurdler this season

Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones seven months ago and beginning to think his track career might be finished. The 22-year-old from Wisconsin was coaxed to give it one last shot. He went to Pittsburg State in southeast Kansas and won the 110-meter hurdles, long jump and high jump at the NCAA Division II championships. Tinch has the world’s top time in the 110-meter hurdles this season and could be the one to give two-time reigning world champion Grant Holloway a run for his title. Tinch’s quest starts this weekend at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon. He will compete in hurdles and long jump.

Xiyu Janet Lin soaks up Pebble Beach views and shares lead with Hyo Joo Kim at US Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim are tied for the lead in the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Lin wanted to soak up the views at one of America’s most famous courses. She also had a hot putter to help her out. The Chinese player made four par saves early and five birdies to sent her to a 68. Kim birdied the 17th hole to join her. Among those one behind were Leona Maguire and Irish amateur Aine Donegan. Rose Zhang opened with a 74. The top four players in the world were a combined 22 over.

Lillard still waiting, hoping that Summer League gives Blazers and Heat chance to talk trade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard’s position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that stance Thursday and said he hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers — the team that Lillard has spent the entirety of his 11-year NBA career with — can engage with the Heat on steps toward a deal in the coming days, especially with virtually everyone from the NBA gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League that starts on Friday.

Wimbledon finally finished the first round 2 days later than planned. Murray-Tsitsipas halted

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — They finally got the first round of Wimbledon finished two days later than planned. After rain threw the schedule into chaos, the sun returned Thursday so 56 matches were completed. That meant plenty of results and plenty of drama. One contest that did not get done was Andy Murray against Stefanos Tsitsipas. That was halted at 10:40 p.m. after Murray took a two-sets-to-one lead. They’ll come back Friday. Stan Wawrinka won to reach the third round and will face Novak Djokovic next. Donna Vekic was down a set and 5-2 in the second before coming back to beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens. Other winners included 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva and defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Wembymania selling out Las Vegas, as Spurs rookie ‘can’t wait’ for Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s debut at NBA Summer League is Friday night. His highly anticipated showing is sold out, not too different from when a superstar music artist hits the city. All 17,500 tickets that were available for Day 1 of the 11-day series of games on the campus of UNLV were gone by sometime Wednesday, largely because of the debut of the 7-foot-3 rookie who will be playing his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. Wembanyama says he can’t wait. The plan is for him to play “at least one or two games.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says, ‘There’s a thrill in not being satisfied’

After a breakout season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory that earned him a record-setting contract, Jalen Hurts is working like a “madman” to be even better. Hurts tells the AP Pro Football Podcast “there’s a thrill in not being satisfied.” The 24-year-old quarterback drafted in the second round in 2020 emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars in his second full season as a starter. Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and ran for 760 yards and 13 scores. He finished second in voting for the AP NFL MVP award and third for Offensive Player of the Year.

