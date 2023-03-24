AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:34 p.m. EDT

March Madness: Bench play key to South Carolina’s success

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is stocked with front-line, championship talent. It also has a bench that’s second-to-none in the women’s game. The Gamecocks lead the country in bench scoring this season at more than 36 points a game as the top overall NCAA Tournament seeds prepare for a Sweet 16 matchup with fourth-seeded UCLA on Saturday. Second-seeded Maryland faces No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the other contest at the Greenville 1 Regional. South Carolina’s roster features nine McDonald’s All-Americans, six who come off the bench. It’s an advantage that’s helped South Carolina to a margin of victory of more than 30 points per win.

Ohtani returns to Angels camp, fans 8 in minor league game

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — It was back to business as usual for Shohei Ohtani on Friday. The two-way star returned to Los Angeles Angels camp after his MVP performance in the World Baseball Classic. Three days after striking out Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title for Japan against the United States, Ohtani was on the back fields in Tempe, Arizona, pitching in a minor league game against some Arizona Diamondbacks farmhands. Friday’s outing was to keep Ohtani on schedule for his opening day start next Thursday in Oakland. He faced 19 batters, working into a fifth inning, while walking one and striking out eight. He allowed four hits, including a home run to Gavin Conticello, an eighth-round draft pick for Arizona in 2021.

NHL teams balance progress, draft lottery as Bedard in play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chase for the worst mark in the NHL is up for grabs with three weeks left in the season. The team with the lowest spot has higher odds of winning the NHL’s draft lottery and a chance to draft generational talent Connor Bedard. But teams with the lowest amount of points also say they want to be building toward the future and — as Ducks coach Dallas Eakins puts it — “have development and progress every night.” Columbus currently has the lowest amount of points, 51, followed by San Jose with 53, Chicago with 54 and Anaheim with 56.

March Madness: Morris, LSU women top Utah, into Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Morris hit two foul shots with 10 seconds to play as No. 3 seed LSU reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008, beating second-seeded Utah 66-63, Down 64-63, the Utes had a chance to back in front, but Jenna Johnson — a near 75% foul shooter — missed both attempts with 4.7 seconds to go. Morris added two more foul shots for a three-point lead. The Utes had a final chance, but Dasia Young missed a 3-point try. LaDazDazhia Williams scored a season-high 24 points and Angel Reese had 17 points and 12 rebounds. LSU is 31-2. Coach Kim Mulkey’s team will face ninth-seeded Miami on Sunday night for a spot in the Final Four. Gianna Kneepkens scored 20 points for Utah, which finished 27-5.

Different types of transfers helped KSU, FAU to Elite Eight

NEW YORK (AP) — To get a sense of where Kansas State and Florida Atlantic sit in college basketball’s hierarchy before they play in the Elite Eight, look at their transfers. The Wildcats have nine players who previously played at other Division I schools, several of whom were productive multi-year starters in mid-major conferences. Most notable among them is Markquis Nowell, the 5-foot-8 point guard who put on the performance of the NCAA Tournament in an overtime victory against Michigan State. FAU’s transfers arrived at the Boca Raton, Florida, school after compiling thinner resumes at programs in the so-called power conferences.

March Madness: Low-cut sneakers gain traction on court

DENVER (AP) — High-top basketball shoes aren’t as common a sight on the college basketball floor these days. The footwear most players are lacing up in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are some version of a low-top sneaker, with a few mid-cut styles thrown in. This era of players prefer shoes designed to be light and sleek especially since there’s little definitive proof that high tops prevent rolled or sprained ankles at an increased rate.

Kuchar ties Tiger’s match play record and advances in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Kuchar has his name in the record book with Tiger Woods in the Dell Match Play. Equally pleasing with his 36th career match victory was that it puts him in the knockout stage of the weekend at Austin Country Club. Kuchar had a 7-and-6 win over Si Woo Kim to tie Woods’ mark. It was a good week for top seeds. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among five of the top eight seeds to advance. That’s the most top seeds to advance since the tournament switched to group play in 2015. Among those missing are Jon Rahm.

Coyotes minority owner suspended by NHL following arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway has been suspended indefinitely by the NHL following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado. Barroway spent Thursday night in Pitkin County Jail after police arrested him at an Aspen hotel on a felony strangulation charge, according to a police report obtained by the Aspen Daily News. The 57-year-old Barroway was arrested after a verbal altercation with his wife turned physical, according to the police report. Barroway faces a Class 4 felony charge of second-degree assault related to strangulation and a third-degree assault charge, according to a court affidavit. A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.

K-State’s Keyontae Johnson thriving 2 years after collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — Keyontae Johnson has led Kansas State to the Elite Eight two years after his career appeared to be over. Johnson collapsed on the court while playing for Florida in December 2020 and was placed in a medically induced coma. He did not play again until he transferred to Kansas State ahead of this season. Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding and had the go-ahead basket on an alley-oop reverse dunk in Thursday night’s Sweet 16 win over Michigan State. Johnson says he trusted the doctors who told him he could play again and tries to stay positive.

Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events

The National Hockey League’s Pride nights are in the spotlight after some high-profile incidents. The events have been held annually for several years by NHL teams to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. A handful of players have objected to participating in recent months, most recently Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal on Thursday night. That came on the heels of the Chicago Blackhawks deciding against having players wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys because the team thought an anti-gay law in Russia could endanger Russian players when they return home. Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and others in recent weeks have worn Pride-themed jerseys since Ivan Provorov refused.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.