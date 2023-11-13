AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:34 a.m. EST

Jacobs rushes for 116 yards as Raiders improve to 2-0 under Pierce, beat Jets 16-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 116 yards, Aidan O’Connell connected with fellow rookie Michael Mayer for the game’s only touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-0 under interim coach Antonio Pierce, beating the New York Jets 16-12. The Raiders turned away two late attempts by the Jets to rally. Robert Spillane intercepted Zach Wilson’s pass at the Las Vegas 15 with 1:22 left. After the Raiders punted, Wilson’s heave to the end zone fell incomplete on the game’s final play. Jacobs ended a 14-game streak of failing to gain 100 yards, getting 27 attempts as Pierce committed to a run-first attack.

Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his goal is to return from a torn Achilles tendon by mid-December. That’s according to NBC’s Melissa Stark, who spoke to Rodgers and reported his comments during the telecast of the Jets’ game at Las Vegas. Rodgers had hinted recently he hopes to return before the end of the season, but this is the most specific he has been. He suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school $75 million. The move ends a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he had won a national championship in 2013, by a massive 10-year, fully guaranteed contract at the end of the 2017 season. The deal was extended back to 10 years after the 2020 season.

5 NFL games end on field goals as time expires, most ever in one day

Five games ended with field goals in regulation Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history. The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each kicked a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta. Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.

Saniya Rivers goes for a career-best 33 points as NC State stuns No. 2 UConn 92-81

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had a career-best 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina State stun second-ranked Connecticut 92-81 on Sunday, earning the program’s first win against the Huskies in more than a quarter-century. Aziaha James added 18 points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State ran off an 11-0 burst early in the fourth quarter to stretch out a double-digit margin in what had otherwise been a tense tussle. Preseason Associated Press All-American Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for UConn, while Aaliyah Edwards added 21.

C.J. Stroud leads another game-winning drive, Texans edge Bengals 30-27 on last-second field goal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud directed a last-minute, game-winning drive for the second straight week, finishing with 356 yards passing and leading the Houston Texans to a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 27-all and 1:33 remaining, Stroud moved the Texans 55 yards in six plays to set up a 38-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola as time expired. Noah Brown had 172 yards receiving for the Texans and Devin Singletary ran for 150 yards and a score. Joe Burrow threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals but was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter.

AP Top 25: Georgia’s No. 1 streak hits 22, second-best ever. Louisville, Oregon State enter top 10

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the history of the college football poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02. The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005. The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one. Louisville and Oregon State entered the top 10.

Tyrese Maxey scores career-high 50 points, leads 76ers to 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points, Joel Embiid had 37 points and the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 8-1 with their eighth straight victory, beating the Indiana Pacers 137-126. Maxey was 20 for 32 from the field and had seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the first of two straight games in Philadelphia between the teams. His previous high was 44 against Toronto on Oct. 28, 2022. Embiid had 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. The 76ers are off to their best nine-game start since opening 10-0 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals. Philadelphia played without Kelly Oubre Jr. after he broke a rib when hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident. Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 25 points.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is ‘pushing every button possible’ to be ready for December return, coach says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant “is pushing every button” in preparing to return to the team after his 25-game suspension ends in mid-December. The two-time All-Star guard can’t be in the arena during games, but Morant is around the team the rest of the time. Jenkins says Morant has been practicing with the second and third units, attending film sessions and team dinners and hanging out with his teammates after games. Morant is serving his second suspension by the league as the result of being filmed on social media displaying a gun.

Olympic sports bodies want talks with IOC after cricket and others were added to 2028 LA program

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about the risk of cuts in their revenue shares and medal events at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers have been added to the program. The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028. The Olympic body also kept boxing, modern pentathlon or weightlifting despite their status being in doubt. The Summer Games sports umbrella group known as ASOIF says the 2028 expansion to a record 36 sports “has raised several questions” among its members.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.