AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:32 p.m. EDT

Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title. N.C. State poked and jabbed at the 7-foot-4 Edey and gave him fits over his 40 minutes on the floor, but he still dominated the battle of big men against 6-9, 275-pound Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr., who labored to eight points and four assists. DJ Horne led the 11th-seeded Wolfpack with 20 points. Purdue moves on to Monday night’s final to play the winner of the later game between Alabama and defending champion UConn.

Stephen Strasburg’s retirement is officially listed by MLB. He was the 2019 World Series MVP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP whose career was derailed by injuries, officially has been listed by Major League Baseball as being retired. Saturday’s news had been the expected outcome for quite some time, but it was unclear when — and how — word would emerge. In August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Strasburg had decided not to try to resume pitching. The 35-year-old Strasburg was a hard-throwing right-hander who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft and briefly rose to stardom, leading the franchise to the first championship in Nationals history. But he has not pitched since June 9, 2022.

Iowa-UConn women’s Final Four semifinal most-watched hoops game in ESPN history; 14.2M avg. viewers

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Iowa’s 71-69 victory over UConn at the women’s Final Four on Friday night averaged 14.2 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-viewed women’s basketball game on record and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast. The previous women’s hoops mark was 12.3 million for last Monday’s Iowa-LSU game in the Elite Eight. Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals between Cleveland and Boston was ESPN’s most-watched basketball game at 13.51 million. That makes it one of the most-viewed games in any sport other than college football and the NFL over the past couple years. Last year’s NCAA men’s title game between San Diego State and UConn averaged 14.79 million.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, a major blow to the team and the 2020 Cy Young winner. Bieber, who missed several months last season with elbow issues, experienced pain following an opening-day start in Oakland and again this week against Seattle. The right-hander underwent imaging tests, and reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament was recommended by several doctors. The recovery time can take up to 16 months following the surgery. Bieber is entering his final year under contract with the Guardians. The 28-year-old is is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 134 career starts with Cleveland.

South Carolina women’s hoops coach Dawn Staley says transgender athletes should be allowed to play

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said she believes transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Staley was asked at the news conference the day before her unbeaten Gamecocks faced Iowa for the national championship for her opinion on the issue. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was later asked the same question and said while it was an important topic she was focused on the game.

Iowa’s Marshall says she received ‘hate comments’ on social media after drawing late foul vs. UConn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall says she received “hate comments” from people upset about her role in a much-discussed foul call late in the Hawkeyes’ Final Four win over UConn. Marshall says she responded by “kind of” deleting her social media apps from her phone. Referees called Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards for an illegal screen on Marshall with 3.9 seconds remaining and UConn trailing by one. The Huskies never got the ball back as Iowa held on for a 71-69 victory Friday night and a spot in Sunday’s title game against unbeaten South Carolina.

South Carolina tries to finish off perfect season when it faces Clark and Iowa in women’s title game

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley knows Sunday’s national championship game is a big moment for women’s basketball. South Carolina is looking to finish a perfect season with the program’s third NCAA title. Standing in the way of the Gamecocks is a generational player in Caitlin Clark and an Iowa team looking for the school’s first women’s national championship. Clark has done nearly everything she can at Iowa — except win a national championship. She’s the NCAA Division I career scoring leader, holds numerous other records and has powered Iowa into the title game in two straight years. All that’s left is one more victory over the team that Iowa eliminated in the national semifinals last season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets first major league victory in Dodgers’ 4-1 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched out of two early jams in five scoreless innings for his first career major league victory, Max Muncy hit a two-run single and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Saturday. Shohei Ohtani had two hits and reached base three times to help the Dodgers improve to 8-3 with their fifth victory in six games. Yamamoto (1-1) signed a record $325 million, 12-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason. Cody Bellinger had two of Chicago’s seven hits against his former team as the Cubs had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Bhatia birdies final 2 holes for a 4-shot lead in Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Akshay Bhatia is one round away from going to the Masters. The 22-year-old Bhatia birdied his final two holes for a 68. That gives him a four-shot advantage over Denny McCarthy. That’s the largest 54-hole lead in the Texas Open in 20 years. McCarthy had a 67 as he goes for his first PGA Tour win. Rory McIlroy opened with a double bogey and shot 72. He’s 10 shots behind. Jordan Spieth shot a 72. That included a double bogey on the 18th hole when he hit one shot that settled in the gutter of a roof.

Lottie Woad delivers Masters-like charge to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Lottie Woad of England is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion with a stunning finish at the home of the Masters. She was two shots behind with five holes to play when she made a tough par save, and then had three birdies on the last four holes. The Florida State sophomore made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 69 and a one-shot victory over USC freshman Bailey Shoemaker on Saturday. Woad fell behind when Shoemaker finished a bogey-free 66 for the best round of the day. Ingrid Lindblad finished third. It was the LSU senior’s third top-3 finish.

