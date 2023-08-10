AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:32 a.m. EDT

Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. The 31-year-old Lorenzen struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his 124th pitch to end the game. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.

ACC keeps Stanford, Cal in limbo as presidents choose not to vote on western expansion

The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents have chosen not to vote on whether to add Stanford and California to the league. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the ACC nor the schools disclosed their internal discussions publicly. The ACC’s inaction keeps the Northern California schools in limbo as they look for an escape from the crumbling Pac-12. The ACC has also been looking at SMU, the Dallas-based school from the American Athletic Conference, as an expansion target.

Northwestern athletic director blasts football staffers for ‘tone deaf’ shirts supporting Fitzgerald

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg criticized assistant football coaches and staff members for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice. Gragg called the shirts “inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf” given the hazing and abuse scandal engulfing the football program and other teams. Gragg says he and the university were unaware that the assistants and staff members owned the black shirts with “Cats Against the World” and Fitzgerald’s old number “51” in purple type or would wear them at practice. He issued the statement after interim coach David Braun called it a free speech issue and said his focus was on supporting his players and staff.

Shohei Ohtani gets his 10th mound victory of the season in the Angels’ 4-1 win over the Giants

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of three-hit ball and got his 10th victory of the season in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Ohtani allowed one unearned run and struck out five. He surpassed Babe Ruth in yet another way by becoming the first player in major league history to have multiple seasons with 10 victories and 10 homers. Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning. The Giants rallied in the ninth, but Moustakas made a nice play on Thairo Estrada’s two-out grounder to third with runners at the corners.

Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup. All are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started. Also retiring Estefania Banini, who is just 33 but has decided that it’s time to make way for younger Argentinian players. There’s also Caroline Seger, who is still playing in the tournament with Sweden but has already said that it will be her last. Each of those players were instrumental in elevating the women’s game, on and off the field.

Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. The former first-round NFL draft pick apologized in court in Las Vegas before sentencing for felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He’ll serve three to 10 years. The 24-year-old Ruggs was cut by the Raiders following the predawn crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor’s mother said in court that the case shows the importance of people looking out for one another.

Japan tries to stake its claim as favorite at Women’s World Cup when quarterfinals begin

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Japan has hardly been tested in this Women’s World Cup and rolled with a perfect 4-0 record into the quarterfinals. A win over Sweden at this stage would show the Nadeshiko are very much a true contender. But Friday’s opening day of the quarterfinals also gives Netherlands an opportunity to take control of a wide-open World Cup. The Dutch were runners-up to the United States four years ago, and the Americans beat them in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. is already out of contention and so Netherlands has a major obstacle out of its way. First up comes a match against Spain, which has never before advanced into the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Scott Dixon didn’t expect much as a young New Zealand racer. The Iceman is now IndyCar’s Ironman

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scott Dixon didn’t expect much as a young New Zealand racer. The Iceman is now IndyCar’s Ironman. Dixon on Saturday will move past Tony Kanaan for a record 319th consecutive start in IndyCar. Dixon is the greatest driver of his generation and his championships and wins trail only A.J. Foyt. He’s also the longest-tenured driver for owner Chip Ganassi. The Kiwi accidentally made his way to IndyCar and become one of the most successful drivers ever.

With 6 weeks until NHL training camps open, some teams may not be done making moves

Kyle Dubas doesn’t expect the Pittsburgh Penguins to make any more moves before the 2023-24 NHL season opens after completing the biggest trade of the summer. The Penguins dealt players and picks to two different teams to get three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson. But the rival Washington Capitals are among those still looking to wheel and deal in the six weeks left before training camps open. General manager Brian MacLellan says the Capitals are still looking for a top-six forward. Trading away Evgeny Kuznetsov remains a possibility.

After stocking up on big-name players, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious soccer league starts Friday

GENEVA (AP) — The Saudi Pro League kicks off Friday after a spending spree on new players grabbed the soccer world’s attention. Hundreds of millions of dollars from the kingdom’s vast oil wealth were spent to supercharge the state-backed league’s global ambitions. Now the actual games start and the appeal of watching Champions League winners Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez in unfamiliar surroundings will be tested. They followed Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a trailblazer in January. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé turned down offers to join the exodus. The league says it has TV deals in 130 markets.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.