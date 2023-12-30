AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:31 p.m. EST

No. 6 Georgia routs No. 4 Florida State 63-3 in Orange Bowl matchup of teams missing out on CFP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, backup QB Gunnar Stockton passed for two more scores and No. 6 Georgia routed previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl in a matchup of teams missing out on the College Football Playoff. Georgia scored on nine of 12 drives and gained 673 yards against the short-handed Seminoles, who were without more than two dozen players because of opt-outs and transfers. The Orange Bowl provided Georgia, which had won the last two national titles, a chance to make a statement. The Bulldogs charged out to a 39-point halftime lead, the largest in the bowl’s 90-year history, beating West Virginia’s 29-point halftime lead over Clemson in 2012. It was also the largest margin of defeat in Florida State’s history.

Dart leads No. 11 Ole Miss to 38-25 Peach Bowl rout of No. 10 Penn State’s proud defense

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score as No. 11 Mississippi bullied No. 10 Penn State’s proud defense 38-25 in the Peach Bowl. Ole Miss gained 541 yards against Penn State. The total more than doubled the Nittany Lions’ average of 223 yards allowed, which led the nation. It was the most yards and points allowed by the Nittany Lions this season. The win gave Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s Rebels their first 11-win season. Prieskorn had 10 receptions for 136 yards. He added a 2-point conversion catch.

Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for infielder Vaughn Grissom

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale’s injury-filled career with the Boston Red Sox ended when the 34-year-old left-hander was traded to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom. Boston also is sending cash to the Braves, covering a portion of the $27.5 million salary the seven-time All-Star is owed in 2024. That’s the final guaranteed season of a $160 million, six-year contract. Sale was acquired by Boston from the Chicago White Sox in December 2016 and has made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly due to shoulder and elbow ailments. He joins a Braves rotation projected to include Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

Knicks trade RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Raptors for OG Anunoby

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and got back OG Anunoby, dealing two of their top offensive players but likely getting a boost to their defense. The Knicks also acquired Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, while sending the Raptors a 2024 second-round pick belonging to Detroit. The Knicks gave up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA’s top reserves. But the deal should provide a boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the NBA in steals last season.

Arch Manning outlines his reasons for remaining a Texas Longhorn, even possibly as a backup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Arch Manning says he envisions remaining at Texas even if current starting quarterback Quinn Ewers returns next season. Texas is getting ready to play Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where Manning met with media for the first time this season. Manning says he hasn’t looked into transferring and wants to continue developing under Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. Arch says he’s following the advice of Super Bowl-winning uncles Peyton and Eli Manning and preparing like a starter in case his team needs him. He also says it’s special being back in his native New Orleans and preparing for a big game in the Superdome where grandfather Archie starred for the Saints.

Washington’s DeBoer, Texas’ Sarkisian built playoff teams with holdovers from previous coaches

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Remaking a roster has never been easier in college football for a coach taking over a new team. At Washington and Texas, extreme, Deion Sanders-style makeovers weren’t needed. In fact, the holdovers from the previous regimes for the second-ranked Huskies and third-ranked Longhorns formed the core of two College Football Playoff teams that will face each other Monday night in the Sugar Bowl. The programs Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian inherited weren’t necessarily lacking talent. What they needed was for the players to embrace a new message.

Michigan survived a tumultuous season with leadership, “Beat Bama” drills and a guru strength coach

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The way Blake Corum sees it, the Michigan Wolverines are unbeaten, top-ranked and two wins away from a national championship because of all the turmoil they’ve overcome this year, not in spite of it. Michigan’s star running back says his team became more resilient and more focused while navigating their abrupt changes and setbacks this season. The most prominent were coach Jim Harbaugh’s two suspensions for six games, leading to an atmosphere of uncertainty that didn’t cost the Wolverines in the standings. They’ll face Alabama at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Caitlin Clark becomes Big Ten’s all-time assist leader, No. 4 Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the Big Ten’s all-time assist leader and the fourth-ranked Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71. Clark had 10 assists on Saturday, giving her 904 in her career. She also scored 35 points. Hannah Stuelke added 19 points for Iowa. Clark moved into fifth place all-time on the NCAA Division I career scoring list with 3,149 points. She also became the first Division I player — man or woman — to have 3,000-plus points, 900 or more assists and 800 or more rebounds in a career. Amaya Battle had 16 points for Minnesota.

Tech company says NCAA looking into possible unauthorized access to college football video

A software company that manages practice video footage for college football teams says the NCAA is looking into possible unauthorized access to its data. Players and coaches for Alabama and Michigan have indicated in the lead up to their Rose Bowl matchup on Monday that players had been instructed to avoid watching film using the Catapult Sports app on their mobile devices because of security concerns. Catapult said in a statement it was aware of the ongoing investigation of alleged unauthorized access to college football video footage, but has found no security breach.

Bonded by loss, Liberty rides a strong connection into Fiesta Bowl against Oregon

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Liberty’s rise in college football has culminated with the best season in the program’s short history. The Flames are undefeated, have a Conference USA trophy back home in Virginia and will play in a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Oregon. They’ve done it through an unbreakable bond sparked by tragedy. When freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd died by suicide early in fall camp, it crushed the Flames. Bonded by grief, the Flames became a much closer team on their way to the best season in program history.

