AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:31 a.m. EDT

Tua Tagovailoa sustains concussion after hitting head on turf in Dolphins’ loss to Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion for the third time in his NFL career, leaving his team’s game Thursday night against Buffalo after running into defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf. Tagovailoa remained down for about two minutes before getting to his feet and walking to the sideline after the play in the third quarter. He made his way to the tunnel not long afterward, looking into the stands before smiling and departing toward the locker room. The Dolphins needed almost no time before announcing it was a concussion. The team said he had two during the 2022 season, and Tagovailoa was diagnosed with another concussion in college at Alabama. Buffalo won 31-10.

Cook scores 3 TDs to help Bills rout Dolphins 31-10, Tagovailoa leaves with concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — James Cook caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and the Buffalo Bills routed Miami 31-10 on Thursday night, with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaving early because of a concussion. Tagovailoa left in the third quarter after colliding with defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf. Tagovailoa was quickly ruled out with the concussion, casting doubt on his season after a history of dealing with head injuries. Josh Allen, playing with a glove on his left non-throwing hand after hurting it in Buffalo’s opener, completed 13 of 19 passes for 139 yards. He’s 12-2 against the Dolphins and the Bills are 14-2 against Miami since coach Sean McDermott’s first year as head coach in 2017.

Solheim Cup begins with half-empty grandstands and fans stuck waiting for buses to course

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The opening match of the Solheim Cup began in front of half-empty grandstands surrounding the first tee at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, with transportation issues preventing fans from getting to the golf course. Fans posted on social media that they were stuck for hours Friday morning waiting in lines for buses at Jiffy Lube Live, a concert venue near the golf course about 40 miles west of Washington, D.C. In the 20 minutes before the matches began, a small trickle of fans speed-walked toward the grandstand. LPGA Tour officials had no immediate comment on the transportation problems.

Tyreek Hill has quiet night for Dolphins in blowout loss to Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill smiled and waved at cameras as he arrived at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, four days after he was pulled from his sports car by police officers during a traffic stop on his way to the stadium.. A verbal dispute between Hill and Miami-Dade police officers escalated quickly just hours before the Dolphins kicked off their season on Sunday. Hill was eventually released after receiving citations for careless driving and failing to wear his seat belt.

Pac-12 to add Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. in 2026, poaching Mountain West

The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, starting in 2026, to join Oregon State and Washington State in a rebuilt Conference of Champions. The additions will rob the Mountain West of four of its more prominent schools and successful football programs, most notably Boise State, and still leave the Pac-12 two schools short of the eight they need to have in place by NCAA rule in two years. The Pac-12 and the departing schools will likely be on the hook for about $110 million in exit fees and penalties to the Mountain West.

Why join the Pac-12? What schools could be targeted next? What’s next for Mountain West?

You can’t say the Pac-12 is making a comeback because it never really went away. The Conference of Champions was certainly in critical condition, but the remaining members Oregon State and Washington State vowed to keep it alive if a power conference invite didn’t come. Now, the Beavers and Cougars will be joined by Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State in 2026. The Pac-12 is still two schools short of what it needs to be a recognized conference by the NCAA in two years.

Woman suing Browns QB Deshaun Watson over alleged sexual assault to meet with NFL, her attorney says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault may meet in the next two weeks with the NFL, which is investigating the Cleveland Browns quarterback’s off-field behavior, the woman’s lawyer said Thursday. Attorney Tony Buzbee said in an email to several media outlets that his client, who filed a civil lawsuit in Houston on Monday accusing Watson of sexual assault and battery, will soon speak with the league. Watson has said he “strongly denies” the woman’s assertions and that the lawsuit caught him by surprise.

Aaron Judge’s homerless streak stretches to a career-high 16 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge’s power outage has set a personal record. Judge’s homerless streak stretched to a career-high 16 games as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 10 innings. Judge leads the major leagues with 51 homers and 126 RBIs. He went 1 for 4 with a single and is batting .207 with 21 strikeouts since Aug. 26, a day after he went deep twice against Colorado. He went homerless in 15 games from Aug. 17 through Sept. 2 in 2017.

NFL says Kyle Van Noy received appropriate care from Chiefs’ medical staff after injuring his eye

The NFL says Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy received “appropriate” care from Kansas City’s medical staff after sustaining an eye injury during the teams’ season opener last week. “It’s disappointing the NFLPA would publicize unsupported conclusions without attempting to understand the facts. We have reviewed the case with the Chiefs’ and Ravens’ medical staffs and are comfortable he received appropriate care,” the league said Thursday night in a statement released by spokesman Brian McCarthy. Van Noy injured his right eye in the third quarter of the first NFL game last week and said he was “disappointed” about how long it took for Chiefs doctors to see him in the locker room after leaving the field.

David Beckham among soccer dignitaries attending ex-England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson’s funeral

TORSBY, Sweden (AP) — David Beckham and former England coach Roy Hodgson are among the soccer dignitaries attending the funeral of Sven-Goran Eriksson in the Swedish manager’s small hometown of Torsby. Eriksson’s wooden coffin was covered in white flowers and surrounded by six tall candles and other floral wreaths as the ceremony began inside the 600-seat Fryksande church. “It is a day of grief but also a day of thankfulness,” the priest, Ingela Älvskog, told those in attendance. Beckham, who arrived by private jet on Thursday, greeted Eriksson’s 95-year-old father Sven and other family members with hugs inside the church before the funeral started. Eriksson, who also won trophies at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, died on Aug. 26 at the age of 76.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.