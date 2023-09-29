AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:29 p.m. EDT

Europe strikes back in Ryder Cup and ties record for largest lead

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe has taken a big step toward a small measure of revenge in the Ryder Cup. They matched the largest lead after the opening day with a five-point lead after just eight matches at Marco Simone. Rory McIlroy won both his matches. Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland delivered the big shots. Europe made history by sweeping the opening session for the first time. None of those foursomes matches reached the 18th hole. The Americans didn’t win a match all day. They had three halves in afternoon fourballs. That was after they were in position to win those three matches.

Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler with 3 games left in his 4th season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have fired manager Gabe Kapler. It’s the first managerial change of 2023, and it comes with three days left in the season and the Giants eliminated from the playoffs. San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021. San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games that year and the NL West title, but lost in the NL Division Series to the Dodgers.

NFL revises gambling policy, reinstates Detroit’s Jameson Williams and 2 other suspended players

The NFL has revised its gambling policy and is reinstating three players who previously received longer suspensions. Tennessee’s Nicholas Petit-Frere and Detroit’s Jameson Williams can return to their teams on Monday. Free agent Stanley Berryhill will be eligible to participate in all activities, including games, starting Tuesday. All three players were initially suspended six games. The new policy reduces the punishment for gambling on non-NFL sports from within team facilities to two games. The minimum suspension for gambling on NFL games increases to one year and betting on your team has been raised to two years.

MLB playoffs guide: Baseball’s tight wild-card races are a prelude for what’s coming in October

Major League Baseball’s final weekend of the regular season will include some sweaty palms and intense games. A handful of teams will jockey for limited spots in the postseason bracket. Consider it a prelude for what’s coming in October. Many of the postseason spots are already decided. There are a lot of familiar faces, particularly in the National League. Ronald Acuña Jr. will lead the Atlanta Braves as they try to win their second title in three years. In the American League, the upstart Baltimore Orioles will try to build on their 100-win season with a deep run in the playoffs.

Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher and Memphis couple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge says she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school. Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said she is terminating the agreement reached in 2004 that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances. He had signed the agreement when he was 18 and living with the couple as he was being recruited by colleges as a star high school football player. Their story is the subject of the film “The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar. Gomes said she was not dismissing the case.

Kansas guard Arterio Morris charged with rape, dismissed from men’s basketball team

Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris was charged Friday with one count of rape and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball program. Morris was booked in Douglas County and his bond was set at $75,000, public records showed. His arrest came after an incident report came to light earlier this month that detailed an alleged rape that occurred at McCarthy Hall, which houses the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team. Morris was not named in the report but was subsequently suspended from the program. Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that he had now been dismissed.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested in protective order violation, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested. Vegas-area police say took Jones into custody early Friday. The Clark County In-Custody website says the 33-year-old edge rusher was arrested on accusations of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Bail was set at $15,000. He’s being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Attorney Peter Christiansen in Las Vegas said he represents Jones. He declined to comment about Jones’ arrest. Jones has not played a game this season for the Raiders and is on the non-football illness list.

Analysis: Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship

The NFL didn’t need a popularity boost before Travis Kelce became enchanted with Taylor Swift. They’ll gladly welcome millions of Swifties to watch this love story unfold. The biggest news that came out of Week 3 wasn’t Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins lighting up the scoreboard against Denver with only the fourth 70-point performance in NFL history. It wasn’t Arizona shocking Dallas, Houston upsetting Jacksonville or Matt Gay kicking four 50-yard field goals to help Indianapolis knock off Baltimore. Swift stole the headlines by simply showing up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs destroy the Chicago Bears.

Column: After historic regular season, Acuña gets a chance to really shine in playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — The last time the Braves made their run to a World Series championship, Ronald Acuña Jr. could only watch. A serious knee injury left him on the sidelines. Now, after a historic season, Atlanta’s slugging speedster has a chance to really shine in the playoffs. October, after all, is where reputations are made. Acuña has already established himself as baseball’s most thrilling performer, a guy who stormed right on through the 40-40 club to become the first player in the game’s history with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases. We can’t wait to see what he does in the postseason.

Lexi Thompson follows resurgent week at Solheim Cup with a strong start in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Lexi Thompson followed a resurgent week at the Solheim Cup with a strong start in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. After going 3-1 in Spain in the United States’ tie with Europe, Thompson shot a 6-under 65 on Friday at Pinnacle Country Club. She was a stroke behind leader Hae Ran Ryu. Thompson is No. 138 in the Race to CME Globe and in danger of losing her LPGA Tour card for 2024 without taking a career money exemption. She has 11 tour victories, the last in the 2019 ShopRite. Ryu had four straight birdies in a back-nine 30 in her 64. Lydia Ko also was at 65 with Yuka Saso, Kelly Tan, Christina Kim, Hannah Green, Olivia Cowan, Jenny Shin and Nicole Broch Estrup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.