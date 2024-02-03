AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:27 p.m. EST

The New America’s Team: How the Chiefs have become the new ‘it team’ in professional sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys like to call themselves “America’s Team,” but in truth, plenty of teams have claimed that title over the years. It was the Steelers in the 1970s, the 49ers in the ’80s and, for almost two decades, the Patriots with Tom Brady were the nation’s team. These days, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs, loved by some and loathed by others. They are playing the 49ers in their fourth Super Bowl in five years next weekend in Las Vegas. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. Coach Andy Reid is an almost certain lock for the Hall of Fame. Tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. And while all of that has contributed to a rapidly expanding fan base, in some parts, a certain amount of “Chiefs fatigue” is setting in.

Clark sets Pebble Beach record with 60 for 1-shot lead. With bad weather, it might be enough to win

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark came inches from a sub-60 round at Pebble Beach. He settled for a 60 to set the course record and take a one-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And it might be enough for the win at the $20 million signature event. That depends on Mother Nature. Heavy rain and gusts up to 60 mph were expected overnight and into Sunday. The PGA Tour might have to decide if they can even finish on Monday. If not, it would revert to a 54-hole tournament and Clark would be the winner. He leads over Ludvig Aberg.

Kingsbury withdraws name from consideration for Raiders offensive coordinator, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, according to person informed of the decision. Kingsbury had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff on Thursday but he couldn’t reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he’s pursuing other options, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private. Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here. Kingsbury spent this past season at USC as an offensive analyst.

Kentucky assistant Liam Coen agrees to be Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to hire Kentucky assistant coach Liam Coen to be their offensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a contract hadn’t been finalized. Coen would replace Dave Canales, who left to become Carolina’s head coach after one season in Tampa Bay. Coen was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator for the Rams, where Baker Mayfield made four starts. Mayfield is set to become a free agent, and reuniting with Coen would increase Tampa Bay’s opportunity to re-sign him.

NFL players enthusiastic about prospect of pursuing Olympic gold when flag football debuts in 2028

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill is a five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion. The Dolphins receiver likes the idea of also having an opportunity to pursue Olympic gold when flag football debuts in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. That’s a sentiment shared by other NFL stars, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hill, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram are among the players representing the AFC and NFC at the Pro Bowl Games. The event concludes Sunday with a seven-on-seven flag exhibition that will offer fans and a national television audience a sense of what the sport could look like with such highly skilled talent on the field.

NASCAR champ Blaney needs provisional to make Clash field on rushed day ahead of predicted storms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney needed a provisional to earn a spot in the field for the Clash at the Coliseum on a rushed day of competition as officials hurried to complete the exhibition ahead of dangerous “Pineapple Express” storm headed toward California. Denny Hamlin won the pole. Joey Logano qualified second. NASCAR only planned to run heat races Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the main event scheduled for Sunday. But with a heavy rains and flooding expected, NASCAR eliminated the heats, set the field of 23 by practice speeds, and was scheduled to start the race just 30 minutes after qualifying.

Smith-Wade delivers big play on defense, National beats American 16-7 in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington State cornerback Chau Smith-Wade returned an interception 83 yards in the final two minutes to set up a decisive score and secure the National’s 16-7 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl. In a game dominated by defense, Smith-Wade sprawled out to pick off a deep ball from Tennessee’s Joe Milton III. Oregon’s Bo Nix threw a 2-yard touchdown pass but played only two series. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. didn’t play in the game. South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler threw for a TD in one of his two drives for the American team.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is going to have season-ending surgery on his right foot

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is going to have surgery on his right foot, sidelining the high-scoring guard for the rest of the season. The Bulls say LaVine and his agency, Klutch Sports Group, made the decision in consultation with the team’s training and medical staff. The two-time All-Star is expected to have the surgery next week, and he will be out for four to six months. LaVine, who turns 29 in March, played in just 25 games this season. He averaged 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Joaquin Niemann has to settle for 70 as his LIV Golf lead shrinks to 4 shots over Rahm

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Joaquin Niemann was 11 shots worse than his opening round of LIV Golf Mayakoba. He still shot a 70 on Saturday and leads the opening event of the Saudi-funded league by four shots. Masters champion Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester of South Africa were chasing him. Rahm was the biggest name LIV signed in the offseason. He overcame an early bogey for a 67. Burmester won in back-to-back weeks in South Africa during the offseason. He shot a 66. Niemann is going for his first individual title in LIV Golf. He shot a 59 in the first round.

O’Keeffe smashes women’s US Olympic trials record in marathon debut, earns spot in Paris Games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fiona O’Keeffe smashed the women’s U.S. Olympic marathon trials record in her debut at the distance to secure her spot in the Paris Games. O’Keeffe finished in a time 2 hours, 22 minutes, 10 seconds to break the American marathon trials mark of 2:25:38 set by Shalane Flanagan in 2012. Emily Sisson was second and Dakotah Lindwurm surged into third to make Team USA for Paris. On the men’s side, training partners and good friends Conner Mantz and Clayton Young finished 1-2 to qualify. Leonard Korir used a late surge to take third but now plays the waiting game until May to see if a third Olympic spot is unlocked on the American men’s marathon side.

