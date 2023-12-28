AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:27 a.m. EST

Yoshinobu Yamamoto joins the Los Angeles Dodgers, vows to compete for championships alongside Ohtani

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their 12-year deal with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They’ve teamed the prized free-agent right-hander with Shohei Ohtani in their prolific winter spending spree. The 25-year-old Yamamoto was coveted by teams across the majors after he elected to leave the Orix Buffaloes this offseason. The big-budget Dodgers landed him with a mammoth deal after already acquiring Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow this month. Yamamoto has posted spectacular numbers in Japan’s top league in recent years, winning three straight Most Valuable Player awards in the Nippon Pacific League.

Denver Broncos bench QB Russell Wilson and will turn to Jarrett Stidham

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Wilson will serve as a backup to Jarrett Stidham. Coach Sean Payton said he made the move because the offense needs a spark. Payton has been vocal about his displeasure over the team’s offensive struggles and two weeks ago had a sideline blowup directed at Wilson. The Broncos could move on from Wilson in the offseason, but it would be costly as they’d have $85 million in dead cap money over the next two years.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Travis Kelce hash things out after sideline outburst vs Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he has talked with Travis Kelce after the star tight end’s sideline outburst in which he chucked his helmet toward the benches during a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas. Reid didn’t elaborate on what was said during the conversation. Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast earlier Wednesday that he “reacted in a bad way” to the way the Kansas City offense continued to underperform. The Chiefs have lost three of their past four games to fall to 9-6, leaving them still in need of a win to clinch the AFC West. They play the Bengals on Sunday.

Picking the CFP semis: Alabama and Texas have the edge to reach the national championship game

The final four-team College Football Playoff promises to be one of the closest in the 10-year history of the event. The combined spread of the two New Year’s Day semifinals is just six points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No. 1 Michigan is a 1 1/2-point favorite against fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 3 Texas is a 4 1/2-point favorite over No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo thinks Alabama and Texas will advance to the national title game.

Flag football gives female players sense of community, scholarship options and soon shot at Olympics

DENVER (AP) — Flag football’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles only enhances the profile of a sport that’s growing by leaps and bounds on the women’s side. Flag football is already sanctioned as a varsity sport for girls in eight states, with more seemingly on the way. The sport has also received the backing from the NFL, which sponsors leagues, and nearly two dozen NAIA colleges are now issuing scholarships to female players. On the youth level, teams and leagues are springing up from coast to coast and even from continent to continent. It’s also creating a sense of community.

USC’s Moss throws Holiday Bowl-record 6 TD passes in 42-28 victory over No. 16 Louisville

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With Caleb Williams watching from the sideline, Miller Moss threw a Holiday Bowl-record six touchdown passes in his first college start and Southern California ended a frustrating season by beating No. 16 Louisville 42-28. Moss took full advantage of the opportunity he was given when Williams opted out. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and presumptive first overall pick in the NFL draft, watched from the sideline wearing a white T-shirt with his No. 13 jersey hanging around his neck. Moss was 23 of 33 for 372 yards, with one interception.

Owens, Presley help No. 22 Oklahoma State beat Texas A&M 31-23 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Rashod Owens had a career-high 164 yards receiving with two touchdowns and Brennan Presley tied a school record with 16 receptions and had 152 yards receiving in No. 22 Oklahoma State’s 31-23 victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. Ollie Gordon II, the Doak Walker Award winner, added 118 yards rushing to finish the season with 2,062 yards of offense for Oklahoma State (10-4). Alan Bowman had 402 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cowboys missed a 47-yard field goal with 17 seconds to go and the Aggies (7-6) had another chance to score. But Marcel Reed’s pass was intercepted near the end zone by Kendal Daniels on the last play of the game.

A new league for a new mom as Kendall Coyne Schofield relishes her return to hockey with PWHL launch

Kendall Coyne Schofield is relishing her return to hockey, and doing so as a first-time mother. She will be bringing her six-month-old son Drew along for the journey while playing for Minnesota in the newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League. Schofield is a three-time Olympian and former U.S. captain. At 31, she is driven by wanting to overcome the stigma that elite female athletes have to choose between having a child or a career. The PWHL has maternity policies to help player-moms, including providing nanny care. Coyne Schofield is scheduled to suit up for Minnesota’s first game at Boston on Jan. 3.

Mark Cuban says the changing NBA landscape led to his sale of the Mavs to casino families

DALLAS (AP) — Mark Cuban sees a future of NBA ownership where the advantages will be in real estate. The high-profile billionaire says that’s why he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a pair of families with strong ties to the hotel and casino industry. The NBA on Wednesday approved Cuban’s sale of a controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, who run Las Vegas Sands Corp. They will spend roughly $3.5 billion for their share of the team. Patrick Dumont will serve as Mavericks governor. Cuban will be alternate governor with a 27% share of the team and retain control of basketball operations.

Herb Kohl, former US senator and owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88

Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88. His death Wednesday was announced by Herb Kohl Philanthropies. The foundation did not give a cause but said he died after a brief illness. Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin. He purchased the Bucks to keep them from leaving town and spent generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.”

