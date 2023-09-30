AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:26 p.m. EDT

Beck-to-Bowers combo rallies No. 1 Georgia to 27-20 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — With Georgia’s No. 1 ranking and lengthy winning streak on the line, Brock Bowers caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck in the final minutes of a 27-20 win over Auburn. The Bulldogs made it the Beck-and-Bowers show in the fourth to bail out of another slow start and SEC scare. Georgia has won 22 in a row. Bowers had four catches for 121 yards in the fourth quarter and Beck passed for 313 yards, most of it in the second half.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Should Georgia still be No. 1? Leaving Prime behind; Hard to take USC seriously

Time to talk about should be No. 1. Georgia has held the top spot in 15 straight AP Top 25s, dating to the middle of last season when the Bulldogs won a second straight national title. Georgia extended its school-record winning streak to 22 games at Auburn on Saturday, but yet again the Bulldogs didn’t look much like the clear best team in the country. But if not Georgia, who? No. 2 Michigan has been dominant against weak competition. No. 3 Texas might have a case. Neither No. 4 Ohio State nor No. 5 Florida State played this week.

Europe builds a 5-point lead in Ryder Cup. Cantlay gives the Americans hope

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe has control of the Ryder Cup by building a five-point lead after another big day at Marco Simone. Patrick Cantlay at least gave the Americans hope. Cantlay and Wyndham Clark were 1 down when Cantlay birdied the last three holes to flip the match. U.S. captain Zach Johnson hopes to ride that momentum. But it’s a massive mountain to climb with Europe leading 10 1/2-5 1/2. No team has ever rallied from more than four points behind going into the 12 singles matches on Sunday. Max Homa and Brian Harman have been the spark for the Americans. Europe keeps getting great golf from its best players.

McIlroy loses match then his temper at Ryder Cup after clash involving Cantlay’s caddie

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy lost his match at the Ryder Cup then he lost his cool. McIlroy accused Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, of waving his hat in his line of vision ahead of the European star’s crucial putt on the 18th green in the final fourballs match. That incident prompted another angry exchange involving McIlroy as he left the Marco Simone club. McIlroy was seen to be visibly furious outside the clubhouse as Jim “Bones” Mackay, the caddie for Justin Thomas, attempted to intervene. McIlroy was ushered into a waiting car by European teammate Shane Lowry but only after plenty of shouting and finger-pointing. McIlroy says it added “fuel for the fire” ahead of Sunday’s singles.

Williams ties career high with 6 TD passes, No. 8 USC withstands late Colorado rally for 48-41 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 403 yards and tied a career high with six touchdown passes as No. 8 Southern California held off Colorado 48-41 after racing out to a big lead. Leading 34-7 in the second quarter, the Trojans saw Colorado storm back to make it a one-score game with 1:43 remaining after Shedeur Sanders’ 16-yard TD strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. The Trojans improved to 17-0 all-time against the Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders finished with 371 yards passing and four touchdowns,

Garoppolo won’t play against Chargers, leaving Raiders starting QB a mystery

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers because of a concussion. Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will start in place of Garoppolo, who has been in concussion protocol since getting injured Sunday night against the Steelers. The Raiders didn’t announce which one would get the nod. The Raiders also announced that starting cornerback Nate Hobbs will not play because of an ankle injury. Running back Brandon Bolden didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles because of personal reasons, but will travel to LA on his own and is expected to play.

Raiders release Chandler Jones, capping final tumultuous month with the team

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday. That transaction ended a tumultuous final month with the club in which he lashed out several times on social media.The Raiders’ decision to release Jones came one day after he was arrested by Las Vegas police for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Las Vegas also placed linebacker Curtis Bolton on injured reserve. Linebacker Kana’i Mauga was signed to the active roster. Cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Malik Reed were activated off the practice squad.

J.J. McCarthy has a hand in 3 touchdowns in No. 2 Wolverines’ 45-7 rout of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy passed for two touchdowns to Roman Wilson and ran for another, and second-ranked Michigan rolled past Nebraska 45-7 in record heat. Michigan scored on its first three possessions to make fast work of the Cornhuskers. The Wolverines came in having allowed a nation-low 5.8 points per game. They held the Huskers scoreless until the final five minutes. On a sunny afternoon when the temperature reached a record high of 96 degrees shortly after kickoff, Michigan led 28-0 at half.

Hatless Cantlay gets the last laugh after a day of ribbing from Europe’s fans at the Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Hatless Patrick Cantlay got the last laugh after a day of ribbing from Europe’s fans at the Ryder Cup. He holed birdie putts on the final three holes to earn the Americans a win in the final fourballs match on Day 2. He and partner Wyndham Clark beat Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 1-up. The gallery chanted “hats off for your bank account” relentlessly at Cantlay with thousands of spectators waving their hats at him on hole after hole. It was all a response to an unsubstantiated report from Sky Sports that said Cantlay was not wearing a hat out of protest after causing a rift among the Americans because he thinks they should be paid at the Ryder Cup.

Chase Elliott looks for his first win in a season of disappointment for NASCAR’s most popular driver

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — It’s been a year since Chase Elliott won a Cup Series race, a drought that played a role in NASCAR’s most popular driver missing the playoffs. As Elliott returns for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, there’s no sugarcoating that this season is a disappointment. He takes a 35-race losing streak into Talladega, which is the site of his last win. Elliott this year missed the playoffs for the first time in his career and can’t finish any higher than a career-worst 17th in the final Cup standings.

