AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:26 a.m. EST

Hill’s special TD catch and Holland’s 99-yard INT return lead Dolphins past Jets 34-13

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyreek Hill celebrated a touchdown catch by giving the ball to his new wife in the stands, Jevon Holland returned an intercepted first-half Hail Mary attempt 99 yards for a score, and the Miami Dolphins cruised past the New York Jets 34-13. Raheem Mostert also ran for two touchdowns in the NFL’s first game played on Black Friday. The Dolphins sent the Jets to their fourth straight loss. Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted twice, including one returned for a score by Brandin Echols. Tim Boyle started at quarterback for the Jets, but New York’s offense continued to struggle.

Oregon defeats Oregon State 31-7 for a spot in the Pac-12 title game as rivalry ends for now

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, securing No. 6 Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 31-7 victory over No. 15 Oregon State in the final scheduled matchup between the in-state rivals. The Ducks will face No. 4 Washington next Friday in Las Vegas, the final conference championship before 10 of the league’s teams bolt next season. The winner has a chance at learning a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Oregon has won six straight since losing at Washington. Nix threw for 367 yards. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and a touchdown for Oregon State.

No. 7 Texas overwhelms Texas Tech 57-7 to reach Big 12 championship game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Keilan Robinson returned a kickoff 95 yards for one of his two touchdowns, Bert Auburn made five field goals and No. 7 Texas overwhelmed Texas Tech 57-7 on Friday night to reach the Big 12 championship game. Leaving with Oklahoma for the Southeastern Conference after this season, Texas (11-1, 8-1), has won six straight since a loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns will face an opponent to be determined Saturday in the championship game Dec. 2 in Arlington. Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4) was outgained 528 yards to 198. Texas’ Quinn Ewers threw for 196 yards and a touchdown against one interception. He was 17 of 26.

Wild’s Fleury wears mask in warmups on Native American Heritage night after the NHL says not to

Marc-Andre Fleury wore a mask for warmups on the Minnesota Wild’s Native American Heritage night after being told by the NHL that was not allowed. Fleury’s agent confirmed earlier in the day the league said the mask was a violation of policy prohibiting gear for team theme nights. Allan Walsh said Fleury offered to pay the fine before the league threatened more serious punishment. The situation is the latest chapter in the league’s ongoing controversy with theme games since a handful of players opted out of Pride night warmups last season.

Dolphins’ Holland calls MetLife Stadium turf ‘trash’ after teammate Phillips injures Achilles tendon

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami safety Jevon Holland called the MetLife Stadium turf “trash” after teammate Jaelan Phillips injured his right Achilles tendon in the Dolphins’ 34-13 win over the New York Jets. Phillips was carted from the field late in the fourth quarter, a non-contact injury that reignited the turf-vs.-grass debate among players. The third-year linebacker will have additional tests Saturday but appeared to indicate in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he has a potentially season-ending injury.

At FGCU, there are no guards, no forwards and no centers. Only shooters.

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast’s women’s basketball team this season has 16 players on the roster and they’re all listed as having the same position. They’re not guards, or forwards, or centers. They’re all called shooters. The Eagles have made more 3-pointers than any team in women’s basketball over the last four years and coach Karl Smesko decided this season that everyone on the roster should be thought of as a shooter. So they did away with a positional breakdown.

Donald Trump will look to upstage Clemson grad Nikki Haley at her alma mater’s football rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to use a college football rivalry weekend to bask among his supporters in South Carolina while potentially upstaging Republican rival Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, on her home turf. Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will be on hand Saturday night in Columbia when South Carolina hosts Clemson in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Trump’s campaign hasn’t detailed his itinerary. He’s expected to visit pregame parties, perhaps stop by a fraternity house and then join 80,000-plus fans at Williams-Brice Stadium. Haley’s campaign hasn’t said whether she’ll attend the game.

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after losing to the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. The moves come a day after a 45-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Washington has allowed 40 or more points in seven of 12 games and 290-plus yards 11 times. Coach Ron Rivera could take over the defensive play-calling duties himself. That would allow him to defer even more to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Del Rio was 12 games into his fourth season with Washington after Rivera hired him in 2020.

US teenager Ziegler wins NHK Trophy with near-flawless free skate. Kagiyama edges Uno in men’s event

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Ava Marie Ziegler has performed a near-flawless free skate to win the NHK Trophy and lead a U.S. 1-2 finish on the podium. Ziegler landed all of her jumps cleanly to score a 138.46 points in the free skate for her first title in the Grand Prix series with a total of 200.50. Lindsay Thorngren fell on a double salchow but was solid with all her other jumps and placed second. The NHK Trophy is the last event of the International Skating Union series that leads into the Grand Prix Final. In the men’s event, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan held on to his lead from the short program to edge compatriot and two-time world champion Shoma Uno.

Greatest of The Games: 6 of the most memorable meetings between Ohio State and Michigan

If it’s Michigan-Ohio State it is almost always a huge game. No rivalry has produced more games matching AP Top 25 ranked teams, top-10 matchups and top-five games. The Game is filled with lore and legends and thrilling performances. Even before the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines kick off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the 119th meeting will be historic. One day it could make the list of the most memorable in perhaps the best rivalry in college football.

