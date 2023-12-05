AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:24 p.m. EST

NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says he wants the association to create a new tier of Division I athletics where highly resourced schools would be required to offer at least half their athletes a payment of at least $30,000 per year. Baker also proposed allowing all Division I schools to offer unlimited educational benefits and enter into name, image and likeness partnerships with athletes. Baker sent a letter to more than 350 Division I schools. He says the disparity in resources between the wealthiest schools and other D-I members is standing in the way of reforming college athletics.

Dodgers acknowledge meeting with Ohtani. Yankees covet Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to publicly acknowledge meeting with Shohei Ohtani when manager Dave Roberts disclosed what he said was a two-to-three hour get-together at Dodger Stadium a few days ago. Officials on other teams danced meticulously around the question. Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another prized free agent, could be sought by the New York Yankees and Mets. Erick Fedde, a 30-year-old right-hander who spent this year with the NC Dinos in South Korea, agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings. Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBIs for the Angels before an oblique injury. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which will keep him from pitching next year.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sprains right ankle in 34-31 overtime loss to Bengals on MNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might have to play without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the first time since drafting him. Lawrence sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati and will have more tests to determine the severity of the injury. He left the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle on a third-down play. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays, which were negative. Lawrence completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

The Angels will not trade 3-time AL MVP Mike Trout, general manager confirms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels will not trade three-time AL MVP Mike Trout. General manager Perry Minasian confirmed that Tuesday at MLB’s winter meetings. Trout is under contract through 2030, and he makes $35.45 million annually with a full no-trade clause. But even after he missed significant portions of the past three seasons due to injuries, his future in Anaheim remains an annual topic of debate due to his formidable talent and the Angels’ annual failures to achieve any team success in his 13-year career. Trout is coming off arguably the least impressive season of his career, playing only 82 games.

Roger Goodell says football will become a global sport in a decade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he sees football becoming a global sport within the next decade and that his league is at the forefront of that effort. That includes adding another international market next year for the regular-season schedule. Brazil and Spain are the front-runners. Goodell was speaking at a forum that included officials from Las Vegas teams and events to promote the Super Bowl, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. He said the league’s championship game will return to Las Vegas many times after this season.

NHL bringing 2024 draft to Las Vegas and The Sphere. League also says salary cap will rise in ’24

SEATTLE (AP) — The last centralized NHL Draft for the foreseeable future is going out with the glitz and bright lights of Vegas. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is moving forward with holding the 2024 draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas, the new venue that opened in September and bills itself as the largest spherical structure in the world. The league also says the salary cap will go up to $87.7 million for the 2024-25 season. Plans are moving forward with the idea of holding a mini-international tournament in February 2025 featuring four countries as a lead in to the 2026 Olympics.

The Yankees hope chance meeting, scouting helps land Japanese pitcher Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has met Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Once, very briefly. The Yankees hope to find out soon if Boone’s chance meeting with the 25-year-old right-hander pays off for the team. Boone said Tuesday at Major League Baseball’s winter meetings that he met Yamamoto once in the past and plans on meeting him again. Boone made that first meeting sound as if it happened simply by chance at some point in the winter when they both were in the same place. The Yankees had scouts evaluating Yamamoto during his 2023 season with the Orix Buffaloes.

The Pacers turn heads with offense. They leaned on defense to reach the tournament semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have shown everyone they can score at a historic clip. They needed to play a little defense to beat the NBA’s top team and become the first entrant into the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. Indiana forced seven turnovers in the third quarter of Monday night’s 122-112 victory over Boston. It was a 61-point turnaround from the first meeting of the season between the Pacers and Celtics. The surprising Pacers aren’t just satisfied with making it to Las Vegas. They want everyone to see what they can do by winning it all.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland shrugs off blip in historic season as Eagles await

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland has gone from pick-6s to getting picked apart in his breakthrough NFL season. Bland has set the record for interception returns for a touchdown in a season with five. Then a week later he gets burned for 107 yards on two plays in the first quarter against Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf. Bland bounced back with his NFL-leading eighth interception in the second half. Bland hasn’t changed his low-key persona while making NFL history. He also hasn’t been flustered by the rough week against the Seahawks as Dallas prepares for an anticipated rematch with Philadelphia.

