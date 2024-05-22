AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:24 p.m. EDT

Towns treasures Timberwolves’ trip to West finals as Doncic-Irving duo hits stride for Mavericks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns has seen the payoff this spring for his commitment to and sacrifice for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’re in the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years due in large part to the offense and defense supplied by the four-time All-Star over the first two rounds. They host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have also hit their stride with the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo that didn’t take off on the first try last season. Both teams used record-setting rallies to clinch their second-round series wins.

Chiefs’ Mahomes: Butker entitled to his beliefs, even though the QB doesn’t always agree with him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that while he doesn’t agree with all the beliefs espoused by kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address, the Chiefs quarterback respects his teammate’s right to make them be known. Butker delivered what has become a polarizing speech May 11 at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where the three-time Super Bowl champion said most women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children, and that some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.” Earlier in the day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declined to expand on the NFL’s statement distancing the league from Butker’s comments.

Former Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe gets the New Jersey Devils top job, source tells AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have hired Sheldon Keefe as coach less than two weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s the Devils’ fifth coach since 2019 and third since March. They fired Lindy Ruff late in the season, replaced him on an interim basis with Travis Green and missed the playoffs anyway. Green left to coach the Ottawa Senators. This is Keefe’s second head-coaching job in the NHL after spending the past four-plus seasons with Toronto. He’ll now be tasked with trying to get New jersey back into the postseason.

James extends his All-NBA appearance record, while Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander set for supermax deals

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is now the youngest and the oldest player to make an All-NBA team. And Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are now in position for huge raises in a few years. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander were the only unanimous first-team selections on this season’s All-NBA team, which was revealed by the league on Wednesday night. They were joined on the first team by Doncic, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston’s Jayson Tatum. On the second team: New York’s Jalen Brunson, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and James’ teammate, Anthony Davis. The third team had James, Stephen Curry, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

City strikes deal to sell its half of soon-to-be-former Oakland A’s coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The city of Oakland is selling its share of the Oakland Coliseum to a local Black development group for at least $105 million. The coliseum is home to the departing Oakland Athletics baseball team. Mayor Sheng Thao announced the deal Wednesday. She said the sale will spur housing and economic development at the site, which also includes the Oakland Arena. The African American Sports & Entertainment Group was founded with the primary purpose of spurring economic equity for the Black community. The Oakland City Council must pass an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a purchase and sale agreement.

Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run ended 3-0 by Atalanta and Lookman hat trick in Europa League final

DUBLIN (AP) — Atalanta has beaten previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final. Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman was unstoppable and Bayer Leverkusen’s impossible dream of completing an entire season unbeaten with a hat trick of titles proved to be just that. Instead, Lookman was the hat trick hero with all three goals. It was a beating few saw coming for the new German champion whose European record unbeaten run stopped at 51 games. Lookman, the London-born Nigeria international, was ruthless punishing big errors by Leverkusen players. He scored twice in the first 26 minutes and again in the 75th.

As NCAA moves toward $2.8 billion settlement, whether Colorado case is part of deal is uncertain

The NCAA is moving toward a $2.8 billion settlement that could resolve three antitrust lawsuits, but whether a fourth is also part of the agreement remains uncertain. Attorneys in Fontenot v. the NCAA say they would like their case to stay where it is in Colorado and not be moved to a California court. The NCAA and five major college conferences asked a Colorado judge to combine the Fontenot case with another being heard in the Northern District of California. Meanwhile, the Big Ten became the latest conference to approve the proposed settlement of the House case.

On Chinese doping case, lawmakers demand action, answers from Olympic and law-enforcement leaders

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have sent a letter to the leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency asking for answers about the case in which 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite positive tests for a banned drug. That letter came a day after a bipartisan group from the House sent a similar request to IOC President Thomas Bach and a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for a briefing on federal investigators’ knowledge of the case.

Kyle Larson carefully watching weather as Indy 500 draws closer and forecast for rain worsens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson’s only complaint eight days into Indy 500 prep is the forecast for Sunday, which is calling for rain. Larson is trying to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, and he doesn’t want weather spoiling it. He said if it’s going to rain on Sunday then he’s hoping for a complete washout and to return to run the race Monday. Larson grew a bit excited when he learned of NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick’s indecisiveness over how to handle the weather forecast. Hendrick isn’t sure he wants to pull Larson from Indy after so much work has gone into the effort.

Stenhouse fined $75,000 by NASCAR, Busch avoids penalty for post All-Star race fight

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined $75,000 by NASCAR for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stenhouse’s father, who joined the fracas, was suspended indefinitely. The $75,000 fine was the largest ever handed down by NASCAR for fighting. Busch was not penalized for his action in the Sunday night race. The two tangled on the first lap and then Busch seemed to deliberately wreck Stenhouse on the second lap. Stenhouse parked his damaged Chevrolet in Busch’s pit stall, where it had to be towed away by NASCAR.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.