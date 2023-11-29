AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:24 a.m. EST

Mark Cuban working on $3.5B sale of Dallas Mavericks to Sands casino family, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the talks says Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is working on a deal to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company. The agreement would be in the valuation range of $3.5 billion and take weeks for the league to process. Cuban would retain control of basketball operations in the deal. The family of Miriam Adelson, widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, has announced it’s selling $2 billion of her shares to buy an unspecified professional sports team.

Loaded field of CFP contenders for last 4-team playoff fuels championship weekend drama

The four-team College Football Playoff is going out with the most crowded field of contenders and the most consequential championship weekend in the 10-year history of the system. Eight teams have at least a glimmer of hope to make the field. The penultimate CFP rankings were released Tuesday. Georgia remained No. 1. Michigan moved up a spot to second after beating Ohio State. Unbeaten Washington was third, followed by unbeaten Florida State. Oregon remained fifth, Ohio State slipped to No. 6, Texas was seventh and Alabama eighth. The field for the playoff will be announced Sunday.

The NBA’s tournament quarterfinals are set, with Pacers, Bucks, Lakers and Kings set to host

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA’s In-Season Tournament is down to its final eight teams. Indiana will play Boston, Milwaukee will play New York, the Los Angeles Lakers will play Phoenix and Sacramento will play New Orleans in the quarterfinals next week. The semifinals are Dec. 7 in Las Vegas and the championship game is there two days later.

RB Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery and hopes to return to Colts in 3 weeks, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery on Wednesday and hopes to return to the Indianapolis Colts in about three weeks, a person with knowledge of the injury has told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet made a formal announcement. Taylor apparently was injured during Sunday’s 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay, but finished the game with 15 carries for 91 yards and a season-high two TDs. Zack Moss is expected to replace Taylor at Tennessee.

Tiger Woods sounds more optimistic about his game than a Saudi deal getting done on time

Tiger Woods sounds more optimistic about his golf schedule than the PGA Tour getting a deal finalized with Saudi Arabia on time. Woods is in the Bahamas for his first competition since ankle surgery in April. So much has happened since then. The tour struck a deal with the backers of LIV Golf. And Woods joined the tour’s policy board. He says he was frustrated by being left in the dark on the Saudi deal and wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again. As for his golf, Woods says an ideal scenario would be to play once a month.

Antetokounmpo, Lillard combine for 65, and Bucks earn quarterfinal berth by topping Heat 131-124

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Damian Lillard added 32 and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 131-124 on Tuesday night and clinch a home quarterfinal game in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Khris Middleton scored 17, Malik Beasley had 16 and Brook Lopez added 12 for the Bucks, who won East Group B with a 4-0 record. Bam Adebayo scored 31 points for the Heat, who got 21 from Kyle Lowry and 20 from Josh Richardson.

Luke Donald stays on as captain of European Ryder Cup team for title defense in 2025

Luke Donald is staying on as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for its title defense in 2025 at Bethpage Black. The 45-year-old Donald led the Europeans to a 16½-11½ victory over the United States outside Rome last month. He will be the first to captain Europe in back-to-back Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallacher. He was captain in 1991, 1993 and 1995. Only Tony Jacklin has led Europe to wins at home and away in golf’s biggest show. That was at The Belfry in 1985 and then at Muirfield Village in Ohio in 1987. The last team to win a Ryder Cup on the road was Europe at Medinah in 2012.

Knicks rout Hornets, earn wild-card spot in East to advance in the In-Season Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 25 points and 20 rebounds, RJ Barrett scored 16 points, and the New York Knicks advanced to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 115-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. The Knicks missed their chance to win Group B when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat to finish unbeaten in pool play. But the Knicks took the wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference by tiebreaker because of their point differential in the preliminary round. The Knicks will visit the Bucks, the East’s No. 1 seed, next Tuesday. Reserves Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points and Josh Hart chipped in 17 as the New York bench outscored Charlotte’s 50-35.

Blackhawks say Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and move to terminate his contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks say veteran Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step toward terminating his contract. The Blackhawks say an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL contract and their club policies intended to promote a professional and safe working environment. Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and said his deal will be terminated as long as he clears. The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant being sent home last week.

Suspended Broncos safety Kareem Jackson says he’s meeting with NFL commissioner on Wednesday

DENVER (AP) — Suspended safety Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos says he’s flying to New York on Wednesday to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his latest suspension and what he calls the league’s uneven enforcement of its player safety rules. Jackson said he’s not sure what will come of the meeting because he doubts the league has answers as to how he can avoid future fines, flags and suspensions over the way he plays. Jackson has been suspended twice this season for a total of six games, costing him $837,000 in wages. He’s also been ejected from two games and fined $89,670 for four illegal hits.

