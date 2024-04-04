AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:24 a.m. EDT

After flight delay, defending champion UConn arrives in Arizona for Final Four in middle of night

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Defending national champion UConn finally touched down in Arizona for the Final Four at 3:15 a.m. MST Thursday after a long delay and a red-eye flight. After the plane they were supposed to depart on at around 6 p.m. EDT had mechanical issues getting to the East Coast, the Huskies took off in a smaller Allegiant Air plane from Bradley International Airport near Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. EDT for the flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. No. 1 seed UConn is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama on Saturday night in the semifinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The championship game is Monday night. Alabama and Purdue arrived in Arizona on Tuesday night, and North Carolina State came in Wednesday afternoon.

Shohei Ohtani hits first home run for Dodgers, who beat Giants 5-4 for 3-game sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a solo drive in the seventh inning in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants that finished a three-game sweep. Playing his ninth game for his new team, Ohtani pulled a 93.2 mph sinker from left-hander Taylor Rogers on the upper, outer portion of the strike zone into the right-center field pavilion. The home run came in the 41st plate appearance for the two-time MVP, who left the Los Angeles Angels after last season as a free agent and agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

Saudi Arabia will host the women’s tennis WTA Finals for the next three years

Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals as part of a three-year deal with the women’s professional tennis tour that will increase the prize money for this November’s season-ending championship to a record $15.25 million. That is a 70% increase from 2023. The event for the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams will be held in Riyadh from 2024-26 under the agreement announced Thursday. It is part of a recent wave of investment by the kingdom in tennis and various sports, despite questions about LGBTQ+ and women’s rights there raised by Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and others. WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon told the AP he thinks everyone who qualifies for the Finals will want to play.

LeBron James says popularity of women’s basketball is due to familiar stars

WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James figures there’s at least one obvious explanation for the surging popularity of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament — recognizable stars. After his Los Angeles Lakers beat Washington on Wednesday night, James talked a bit about the women’s game. He listed Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins, Caitlin Clark and several other top players. Although James mentioned well-known men’s players like Purdue’s Zach Edey and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, he noted that the transfer portal and early NBA draft departures makes it harder for players to became familiar to fans. It’s different on the women’s side.

No hangover for these Dallas Stars, who are streaking toward playoffs with record 8 wins in a row

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer went into this season a little worried about the potential hangover effect after that long postseason run that ended in a six-game Western Conference Final. With six games left before the playoffs begin again, DeBoer is feeling pretty good about his team. The Stars have won a franchise-record eight games in a row, Jake Oettinger has posted shutouts in the last two, and they are on top of the Western Conference standings with 105 points, one behind the New York Rangers for the most in the NHL.

The Buffalo Bills agree to trade top receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to trade their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans. The Bills acquired the Texans’ second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which Houston acquired in a trade with Minnesota. Houston also acquired Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, and a fifth-rounder in 2025. Diggs’ departure from Buffalo leaves quarterback Josh Allen without his favorite target, and breaks up a tandem that has re-written the team’s passing records since the receiver’s arrival in a trade with Minnesota in March 2020. For the Texans, Diggs gives the offense another playmaker to team with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

When voters say ‘no’ to new stadiums, what do professional sports teams do next?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voter rejection of a stadium sales tax plan for the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs has raised questions about what happens next. They’re not the first teams to face such questions. Public finance professor Geoffrey Propheter, of the University of Colorado Denver, has tracked stadium referenda. Since 1990, he found voters approved 35 stadium plans and defeated 22. Some teams move after voters reject stadium subsidies, but that’s rare. More often, teams regroup and eventually win public funding for stadiums. Many teams sidestep voters altogether by getting approval straight from local or state lawmakers.

Amid Masters prep, McIlroy and DeChambeau among players agreeing that divided golf isn’t ideal

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be the in the same place next week, when they head to Augusta National for the Masters. They’re saying the same things this week, albeit a golf world apart. Sounding an alarm going into the year’s first major, McIlroy and DeChambeau were among players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League on Wednesday speaking out — perhaps a bit more forcefully than before — on a need for the game to somehow reunite or risk further eroding its fanbase.

LSU star Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft via Vogue photo shoot, says ‘I didn’t want to be basic’

Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound. LSU star Angel Reese formally declared for the WNBA draft less than two days after the Tigers’ season ended with a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Reese made her announcement via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams retiring in similar fashion in 2022. Reese acknowledges having made her decision to turn pro before March Madness began.. She says “I like to do everything big” and adds “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

Without Messi, Inter Miami unravels late, falls 2-1 to Monterrey in Champions Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Rodríguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute as Mexico’s Monterrey rallied past Inter Miami — playing without Lionel Messi — for a 2-1 win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. Messi was sidelined for a fourth straight game as he deals with a right hamstring injury. He has not played since March 13 and also missed Argentina’s exhibitions last month against El Salvador and Costa Rica. It isn’t yet clear when he will return. The teams are scheduled to play the second leg of the quarterfinal in Mexico on April 10.

