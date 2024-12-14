AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:23 p.m. EST

Blake Horvath shines as Navy dominates in a 31-13 victory over Bryson Daily and No. 19 Army

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Blake Horvath outplayed Bryson Daily at quarterback, accounting for 311 yards and four touchdowns to lead Navy to a 31-13 victory over No. 19 Army. Horvath threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 204 yards and two TDs. Navy snapped a two-game losing streak in the series. The teams entered this Army-Navy matchup with a combined 19 victories, the most in the 125-game history of this storied clash. Daily, who finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy vote this year, threw a touchdown pass of his own, but he was intercepted three times.

Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty give this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony a different vibe

NEW YORK (AP) — With two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leading the field, these aren’t your typical Heisman Trophy contenders. Sure, veteran quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel from top-ranked Oregon and Cam Ward of No. 15 Miami are also finalists for college football’s most prestigious award, but the 90th annual ceremony Saturday night offers a fresh flavor this year. To start with, none of the four are from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, which has produced four of the past five Heisman winners. Jeanty is the first running back even invited to the Heisman party since 2017. Hunter is Colorado’s first finalist in 30 years.

Shiffrin recovering after abdominal surgery to clean out deep puncture wound suffered in race crash

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery on Thursday night to clean out a puncture wound she received in a giant slalom crash two weeks ago. Shiffrin posted an update Saturday on Instagram while her teammates took the Birds of Prey course in a women’s downhill race at Beaver Creek. There’s no timetable for Shiffrin’s return to racing after suffering bruises and the deep puncture to her hip area during a crash on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, while charging after her 100th career World Cup win. She has more wins than any Alpine ski racer in the history of the sport.

Marshall withdraws from Independence Bowl matchup against Army

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP) — Marshall has withdrawn from the Independence Bowl after a coaching change resulted in much of its roster jumping into the transfer portal. The Thundering Herd were slated to play Army on Dec. 28 in Shreveport, Louisiana. But the Independence Bowl and Louisiana Tech have announced that the Bulldogs will take on the 19th-ranked Black Knights instead. Marshall said it pulled out “after falling below the roster minimum that was deemed medically safe.” The 10-3 Herd beat Louisiana-Lafayette 31-3 last weekend to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the first time.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs set for season-ending knee surgery, AP sources say

AP Pro Football Writer (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the decision say Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is set for season-ending surgery on his left knee. The procedure will deal with an issue that was about to sideline him for the third time in four games. It’s the same knee that needed surgery early last season to repair a torn ACL, but the ligament is intact. The Cowboys have had an injury-plagued season that is on the verge of ending a three-year run of playoff appearances. Dallas visits Carolina on Sunday.

Cornelia Huetter of Austria wins first-ever women’s World Cup downhill held on Birds of Prey course

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Cornelia Huetter of Austria navigated the tricky and steep terrain to win the first-ever women’s World Cup downhill held on the Birds of Prey course. Huetter finished in 1 minute, 32.38 seconds to hold off Italian ski racer Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland wound up third. Reaching speeds near 79 mph (126.94 kph), Huetter charged through a course filled with bumps, technical turns and steep sections. Huetter, the reigning World Cup downhill champion, stuck to her line — and it proved to be the swiftest to the finish. The top American was Lauren Macuga in fourth.

Schroder set to be traded by Brooklyn to Golden State, AP source says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden State is acquiring point guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for injured forward De’Anthony Melton, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Saturday. The trade is expected to be finalized Sunday when league rules allow, with the Nets also receiving a package of second-round draft picks, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal still needs league approval. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Sixers standout rookie Jared McCain is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus that requires surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has a meniscus tear in his left knee that requires surgery and is expected to be out indefinitely. McCain who has starred for the struggling Sixers early in the season, reported a sore left knee after Friday night’s 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Philadelphia said on Saturday that an MRI showed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee that requires surgery. Injuries to Philadelphia stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have led to the team stumbling to a 7-16 start. Through it all, McCain has been one of the few highlights, averaging a league-wide rookie best 15.3 points The 20-year-old guard has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season.

Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov scores off Flyers’ goalie helmet, banking shot into net

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t need much space to score a goal, but he’s not above getting a little help from the opposing goalie. The Minnesota star forward banked a puck from a sharp angle off the side of Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson’s helmet and into the net in the first period of the Wild’s 4-1 win on Saturday. Just over 15 minutes into a scoreless first period, Wild defenseman Jon Merrill fired a shot that caromed off the end boards behind Ersson. The puck ricocheted to Kaprizov, who was about a foot ahead of the goal line, 10 feet to the left of the net. Ersson slid to his left to cover the post. But firing high from a bad angle, Kaprisov’s shot rattled off the side of Ersson’s

10-man Liverpool draws with Fulham in Premier League but Arsenal fails to take advantage

Premier League leader Liverpool has come from behind twice with 10 men to draw with Fulham 2-2. Yet Liverpool dropped points for the second straight match to give hope to its title rivals on Saturday. Arsenal couldn’t take advantage. A 0-0 draw at home to lowly Everton left third-place Arsenal still six points behind Liverpool. This will go down as a big opportunity missed. Liverpool was undermined by Andy Robertson’s 17th-minute red card and did well to earn a point at Anfield. Diogo Jota scored the second equalizer in the 86th. Wolves lost to Ipswich 2-1 as the pressure piles on manager Gary O’Neil. Newcastle thrashed Leicester 4-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.