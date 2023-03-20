AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:23 p.m. EDT

Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino accepts job at St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference. St. John’s has hired the Hall of Fame coach to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century. The school posted the announcement on Twitter, and Pitino is expected to be formally introduced during a news conference Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.

The maddest March ever? Underdogs head to the Sweet 16

Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country in what may be the maddest March ever. Defending national champion Kansas and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue are gone. The Sweet 16 will be without blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina for the second time in the past three NCAA Tournaments. Before the 2021 bracket, that last happened in 1979. Still in are upstarts like Princeton, Florida Atlantic and a team picked to finish last in the Big 12 Conference. And, this being March, of course there’s Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

Ja Morant ready to rejoin Grizzlies, NBA suspension over

Ja Morant’s eight-game NBA suspension is over, and the two-time All-Star has rejoined the Memphis Grizzlies. He was on the bench for Memphis’ home game against Dallas. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll play, with the earliest being Wednesday. The Grizzlies announced Morant would not play against the Mavericks because of needing to condition for his return. The Grizzlies know Morant has been working out to get ready. Coach Taylor Jenkins would like Morant to practice or at least participate in a shootaround before seeing game action, even with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Austin Reaves rising to challenges in Lakers’ playoff push

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves has become something more than another interesting find by the Los Angeles Lakers’ scouting department. The undrafted prospect from rural Arkansas who played more baseball than basketball growing up is a vital part of the Lakers’ rotation in his second pro season. Reaves is in line for a huge pay raise in free agency this summer. He is concentrating first on getting the Lakers into the playoffs. Reaves took a starring role in a key game Sunday, scoring a career-high 35 points to beat the Orlando Magic.

AP source: Magic Johnson joins Harris’ bid for Commanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Johnson is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Harris along with partner David Blitzer owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales is also reportedly part of Harris’ group. Longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall. Any sale would need to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners.

Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners

The Paris Olympics is going underground to find a way to keep athletes cool at the 2024 Games without air conditioners. Organizers are planning to install a water-cooling system under the Athletes Village like the one that has helped the Louvre Museum cope with the sweltering heat that broke records last year. The plan is in line with the Paris mayor’s resolve to drastically reduce the French capital’s greenhouse gas emissions and make the City of Lights carbon neutral by 2050. Two-time Olympic champion and marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge endorsed the Paris sustainability plan. He says “we all need to reduce our carbon.”

Confident Mayfield excited about fresh start with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is excited to have an opportunity to try to win Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million in free agency and will compete with third-year pro Kyle Trask to become Brady’s successor on a team two seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl. Brady retired in February. Mayfield says he’ll never be Brady, but he remains confident he can be a winning quarterback in the NFL.

March Madness arrives in Vegas after years of avoiding it

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An event that would have been unthinkable not even a decade ago is coming to Las Vegas this week. That’s March Madness. The NCAA Tournament avoided the city for many years because sports betting is legal in it. The governing body for collegiate athletics even had a policy in place of not allowing its championship events to be played in Nevada. But now, with sports betting abound, the NCAA has no qualms about playing in the state. The West Region games to be held this week at T-Mobile Arena are among the many championship events the NCAA has awarded to the city.

Women’s tennis works to safeguard against predatory coaches

The women’s professional tennis tour is increasing efforts to protect players from predatory coaches and others. That is being led by the WTA’s new director of safeguarding. Her name is Lindsay Brandon. She is a lawyer whose past clients included at least one tennis player disputing a doping suspension. Brandon said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that safeguarding is about physical or emotional abuse and is not just about shielding players from coaches. There are other relationships on tour that need to be kept safe. Brandon started in the new job late last year and her duties include overseeing investigations into accusations of abuse and drafting a new safeguarding code of conduct for the WTA.

Braves make apparent SS decision; Díaz focusing on Reds role

The Atlanta Braves have apparently decided who will replace the departed Dansby Swanson as their starting shortstop. It’s not who most people expected it to be. Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake have been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. That leaves utility infielder Orlando Arcia as the likely replacement for Swanson after his departure in free agency for a $177 million, seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Grissom had been widely anticipated to be Swanson’s successor. He had three hits Monday and is hitting .371 in 12 spring games. The 22-year-old Grissom made his big league debut last season.

