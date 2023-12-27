AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:22 p.m. EST

Yoshinobu Yamamoto joins the Los Angeles Dodgers, vows to compete for championships alongside Ohtani

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their 12-year deal with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They’ve teamed the prized free-agent right-hander with Shohei Ohtani in their prolific winter spending spree. The 25-year-old Yamamoto was coveted by teams across the majors after he elected to leave the Orix Buffaloes this offseason. The big-budget Dodgers landed him with a mammoth deal after already acquiring Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow this month. Yamamoto has posted spectacular numbers in Japan’s top league in recent years, winning three straight Most Valuable Player awards in the Nippon Pacific League.

Denver Broncos bench QB Russell Wilson and will turn to Jarrett Stidham

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Wilson will serve as a backup to Jarrett Stidham. Coach Sean Payton said he made the move because the offense needs a spark. Payton has been vocal about his displeasure over the team’s offensive struggles and two weeks ago had a sideline blowup directed at Wilson. The Broncos could move on from Wilson in the offseason, but it would be costly as they’d have $85 million in dead cap money over the next two years.

Mark Cuban says the changing NBA landscape led to his sale of the Mavs to casino families

DALLAS (AP) — Mark Cuban sees a future of NBA ownership where the advantages will be in real estate. The high-profile billionaire says that’s why he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a pair of families with strong ties to the hotel and casino industry. The NBA on Wednesday approved Cuban’s sale of a controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, who run Las Vegas Sands Corp. They will spend roughly $3.5 billion for their share of the team. Patrick Dumont will serve as Mavericks governor. Cuban will be alternate governor with a 27% share of the team and retain control of basketball operations.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Travis Kelce hash things out after sideline outburst vs Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he has talked with Travis Kelce after the star tight end’s sideline outburst in which he chucked his helmet toward the benches during a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas. Reid didn’t elaborate on what was said during the conversation. Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast earlier Wednesday that he “reacted in a bad way” to the way the Kansas City offense continued to underperform. The Chiefs have lost three of their past four games to fall to 9-6, leaving them still in need of a win to clinch the AFC West. They play the Bengals on Sunday.

Morant has quickly gotten the Memphis Grizzlies rolling, and oozing optimism

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ja Morant is quickly re-establishing himself as one of the NBA’s best players upon his return from a 25-game suspension and the Memphis Grizzlies are reaping the benefits. Morant has averaged 28.8 points through his first four games since returning from a ban that stemmed from his antics with guns on social media. The Grizzlies had gone 6-19 without the All-Star guard and have gone 4-0 since his return. Morant also was named Western Conference Player of the Week in just his first week back. Jenkins says “it’s awesome” that Morant “got recognized for his stellar play,” and “for the team’s stellar play over the past week.” Memphis still has 53 games left to climb back into the playoff picture.

Picking the CFP semis: Alabama and Texas have the edge to reach the national championship game

The final four-team College Football Playoff promises to be one of the closest in the 10-year history of the event. The combined spread of the two New Year’s Day semifinals is just six points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No. 1 Michigan is a 1 1/2-point favorite against fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 3 Texas is a 4 1/2-point favorite over No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo thinks Alabama and Texas will advance to the national title game.

Herb Kohl, former US senator and owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88

Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died. He was 88. His death Wednesday was announced by Herb Kohl Philanthropies. The foundation did not give a cause but said he died after a brief illness. Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin. He purchased the Bucks to keep them from leaving town and spent generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.”

Nuggets’ Gordon needs 21 stitches after cuts to face and hand from dog bite, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon needed 21 stitches after suffering lacerations to his face and right hand while being bitten by a family dog on Christmas. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details haven’t been released. The Nuggets announced in a statement the 28-year-old forward “is in good condition” but will remain away from the team as he recovers. Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over Golden State on Christmas.

Pro Picks: Browns will beat the Jets to clinch a playoff berth

The Cleveland Browns saw the best of Joe Flacco up close last season with the New York Jets. Now, the veteran quarterback can show the Jets what they’ve been missing since losing Aaron Rodgers. Flacco and the Browns can secure a playoff berth Thursday night with a victory over New York. The Super Bowl 47 MVP is 3-1 in four starts with 10 touchdown passes since the Browns signed him last month and made him their fourth starting QB of the season. The Jets have also used four QBs this season and will give Trevor Siemian his second straight start. It’ll be a matchup of two of the NFL’s best defenses. The Browns rank first in yards allowed and the Jets are third.

Tommy DeVito is out as the Giants starting quarterback; Tyrod Taylor will face Rams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Tommy DeVito is out as the New York Giants starting quarterback and is being replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor. Coach Brian Daboll announced the change Wednesday, saying Taylor provided a spark Monday in a loss in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old will make his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. An undrafted rookie free agent who grew up in New Jersey, DeVito started the past six games for the Giants (5-10) and led them on a three-game winning streak, getting them within striking distance of a playoff berth this month.

