AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:21 p.m. EDT

Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him. The three leading vote-getters for the league’s individual awards were announced Friday and the marquee category featured familiar names. Jokic repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third. The Denver Nuggets center could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86. Antetokounmpo has also won consecutive MVP awards, in 2019 and 2020. Embiid, who won his second straight scoring title, has never won.

NBA playoff overview: Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring. And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy. The NBA playoffs start Saturday, with Milwaukee as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference and holder of home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and Denver as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time.

What’s next for sale of NFL’s Washington Commanders?

Dan Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion. But there are steps to go through before new owners take over. The NFL’s finance committee and three-quarters of owners must approve the sale. That could happen as soon as the next league meeting in Minnesota in late May. Then the group will be tasked with figuring out the team’s next stadium and gets the chance to shape the football and business departments within the organization.

Column: Make room, Frazee and Sterling, here comes Snyder

Welcome, Dan Snyder, to the Owners Hall of Infamy. You’ll feel right at home with this band of scoundrels, incompetents and reprobates — all of whom proved that being the richest guy in the room does not make you the wisest. Harry Frazee and Ted Stepien, make room for the soon-to-be-former owner of the Washington Commanders. After running the once-storied franchise into the ground over the last two-plus decades, Snyder will depart the NFL with a $6 billion consolation prize. He’s hardly a loser in this whole affair, but he’ll go down as one of the worst sports owners ever.

With Boston Marathon win, Kipchoge would cap running resume

BOSTON (AP) — Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on Monday in the 127th edition of the world’s longest-running long run. A victory would give him wins in an unprecedented five of the six major marathons. The 38-year-old Kenyan has already won Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo. He also has gold medals from the last two Olympics. And he holds the world record at the 26.2-mile distance. But he acknowledges that no marathoner’s record is complete without running Boston at least once. Kipchoge’s arrival in Boston has created an unprecedented buzz around this year’s race. Even his competitors say they are excited to try to beat him.

Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for sitting players

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league’s investigation took less than a week. The NBA says Dallas violated the league’s policy on resting players and had a desire to lose the game “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone. Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day. However, a probable cause statement by Tacoma police did not indicate Kemp was shot at. Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Masters champ Rahm rebounds as Walker leads RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Jimmy Walker shot his second straight 65 and held a three-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele halfway through the RBC Heritage. Lurking not too far back is Masters champion Jon Rahm, who shook off his first-round struggles to shoot a 7-under 64 and moved back into the mix just six shots down. Rahm opened with a 72 at Harbour Town and needed a strong round to avoid missing the cut a week after slipping on the green jacket. Rahm delivered with seven birdies, including four in a row on his first nine.

Rory McIlroy to give up $3 million by skipping Hilton Head

Rory McIlroy is not getting the remaining $3 million of his Player Impact Program bonus after pulling out of the RBC Heritage. McIlroy has not spoken publicly since missing the cut at the Masters and then withdrawing from Hilton Head. The PGA Tour confirms that he won’t be getting the balance of his $12 million bonus from finishing second in the PIP. McIlroy received $9 million in January, which was 75%. Among the obligations to get the bonus are playing in all but one of the designated events. McIlroy already missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

NHL playoffs: Devils-Rangers, Bolts-Leafs highlight openers

It took until the final day of the NHL regular season to set all eight matchups for the first round of the playoffs. The four matchups in the Eastern Conference are set: Boston will face Florida; Tampa Bay will play Toronto; the New York Rangers will play New Jersey; and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders. In the West, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings while the Vegas Golden Knights will face Winnipeg. The final two matchups will be set Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.