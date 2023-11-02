AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:17 a.m. EDT

Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 victory over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers won their first World Series championship by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5. Marcus Semien homered late and the Rangers, held hitless for six innings by Zac Gallen, finished a record 11-0 on the road this postseason after capping an all-wild card World Series with three straight wins in the desert. In his first season with Texas, manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the Giants beat the Rangers. He also won with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014. Texas shortstop Corey Seager took home his second World Series MVP award.

Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson

PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager was voted the World Series Most Valuable Player after leading the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first title. Seager joined Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson as the only two-time World Series MVPs. He also won the award in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager hit three two-run homers in the Series, then broke up Zac Gallen’s no-hit bid with a leadoff single and scored in the Rangers’ 5-0 victory in Game 5, giving Texas the World Series in five games.

D-backs’ Zac Gallen loses World Series no-hit bid on Corey Seager’s leadoff single in 7th inning

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen spent six innings looking like Don Larsen, the possibility of a World Series no-hitter flashing through his mind. It just didn’t work out. Gallen surrendered three hits in the seventh, including Mitch Garver’s RBI single, and the Arizona Diamondbacks were eliminated with a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 5. A 28-year-old right-hander, Gallen retired his first 14 batters before walking Nathaniel Lowe on a low 3-1 fastball. He lasted one more batter after Garver’s single, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.

Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The turbulent and brilliant basketball coach Bob Knight has died. Knight’s family made the announcement Wednesday night on social media, saying he was surrounded by family at his home in Bloomington. Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships. He was among college basketball’s winningest coaches, with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He coached the U.S. to the 1984 Olympic gold medal. His temper was legendary: In 1985, he tossed a chair across the court. But he took pride in his players’ high graduation rates and never was accused of a major NCAA violation. Bob Knight was 83.

Bob Knight’s chair: college basketball’s classic furniture

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers basketball fans always waited for Bob Knight to erupt. On a winter night in 1985 it didn’t take long. Five minutes into a game against rival Purdue, Knight drew a technical foul then nonchalantly turned around, picked up a chair and hurled it past Boilermakers guard Steve Reid. It became the defining moment in the storied career of the always combustible Knight, who died at 83, his family announced Wednesday. The sports world was outraged by Knight’s conduct, but not his players. They had seen it all before.

Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak in the Los Angeles rivalry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 victory. LeBron James had 35 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Reaves scored seven of his 15 points in overtime. D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Lakers, who beat their local rivals for the first time since July 2020 in the Florida bubble. With James Harden watching in street clothes on the Clippers’ bench, Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and Paul George had 35.

Clippers’ top brass says James Harden will make the sacrifices necessary to contend for a title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden is a superstar joining a team already loaded with stars. The Los Angeles Clippers’ top brass believes he will thrive in their galaxy. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue says he isn’t sure when Harden will make his debut following the blockbuster trade that brought the 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP home to Los Angeles from the Philadelphia 76ers. But Lue believes that when Harden plays alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook this season, all four will make the adjustments necessary to turn the Clippers into a prime contender for Harden’s first NBA title.

Raiders bench Garoppolo, try to move forward under interim coach Antonio Pierce

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday. Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree was promoted to offensive coordinator. Aidan O’Connell has replaced starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The chances came the morning after the club fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Antonio Pierce is the Raiders’ interim coach and Champ Kelly the interim GM. Las Vegas hosts the New York Giants on Sunday. Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-09.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin expects to be excited and emotional in return to Cincinnati

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he has nothing to worry about in preparing to return to Cincinnati for a game against the Bengals some 10 months since his near-death experience. Hamlin tells The Associated Press he’s thrilled while expecting to experience numerous emotions in returning to the stadium where he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on Jan. 2. The 25-year-old enjoyed a remarkable recovery and completed a courageous bid to resume his playing career. Hamlin is not expected to suit up after being a healthy inactive in all but one of Buffalo’s eight games this season.

Iga Swiatek says female tennis players are united as they seek improvements from the WTA

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek says she and other women’s tennis players are more united than in the past as they seek changes on the WTA Tour, including improvements to prioritize the athletes’ well-being. Swiatek said at the WTA Finals on Wednesday that players are not happy with some things. Some players recently outlined various concerns in a letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon and during two meetings with tour leadership. Among the topics were a guaranteed income and coverage for maternity leave and injury absences, along with an objection to a planned change in rules governing mandatory tournament appearances. Swiatek is a four-time Grand Slam champion who was ranked No. 1 until September.

