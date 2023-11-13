AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:16 p.m. EST

No. 3 Arizona jumps 9 places in AP Top 25 behind Kansas, Purdue; James Madison ranked for first time

Kansas remained at No. 1 in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the season. The Jayhawks received 51 first-place votes from a media panel and were followed by Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and Connecticut. Arizona had the biggest jump from the preseason poll, moving up nine spots after beating No. 9 Duke on the road. No. 24 James Madison moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time following a road win over No. 18 Michigan State.

PHOENIX (AP) — Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll were both unanimous selections for MLB’s Rookie of the Year awards on Monday night, with Henderson winning the honor in the American League and Carroll earning the National League award. The well-rounded stars used power, speed and defense to help their respective franchises to the playoffs after both teams lost 110 games just two seasons ago. It’s just the fifth time overall and the first time since 2017 that both the AL and NL selections were unanimous. Aaron Judge won that year for the Yankees while Cody Bellinger won for the Dodgers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh stood behind a lectern and delivered prepared remarks Monday to kick off a week in which he will either lose another opportunity to coach No. 2 Michigan or win a hearing to at least temporarily lift the Big Ten’s penalty against him for a sign-stealing scheme. Harbaugh shared his take on various topics but said he would save his opinions on the conference’s punishment for his day in court, which comes Friday. Sherrone Moore will fill in for Harbaugh if he’s still suspended for Saturday’s game at Maryland.

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about the risk of cuts in their revenue shares and athlete quotas at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers have been added to the program. The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028. The Olympic body also kept boxing, modern pentathlon or weightlifting despite their status being in doubt. The Summer Games sports umbrella group known as ASOIF says the 2028 expansion to a record 36 sports “has raised several questions” among its members.

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has received his trophy after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time. Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener by beating Holger Rune in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning. ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement on Monday afternoon. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There will be bumps in Formula One’s $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix later this week. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that the warning signs have been there. With $1 million hospitality packages and exorbitant hotel rates, the race was never about attracting new fans. F1 owner Liberty Media clearly views the race as an international showstopper for the highest of the high rollers. The company may have overestimated the interest. Tickets are still available and hotel prices along the Strip have plummeted ahead of Saturday night’s race.

South Carolina moves up to No. 1 after a chaotic opening week that saw nine of the first 14 teams lose, including previous top choice LSU and second-ranked UConn. The Gamecocks were sixth in the preseason poll and received 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel. Iowa was second garnering the other 13 first-place ballots. UCLA, Utah and Colorado rounded out the first five. LSU fell to seventh and UConn dropped to eighth. Despite the loss, the Huskies now have been ranked for 566 consecutive weeks, breaking a tie with Tennessee for the longest streak all-time.

CHICAGO (AP) — Craig Counsell was ready for a new challenge and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to manage the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs hired the 53-year-old Counsell away from Milwaukee last week, landing the former big leaguer with a record contract and firing David Ross in a pair of surprising moves. He became the majors’ highest paid manager with a five-year contract worth more than $40 million. Counsell says he “thought that a new challenge was where I had to push myself.” Counsell led the budget-conscious Brewers to five playoff appearances in the past six years, including three NL Central titles.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have extended the contract of coach Michael Malone after he guided the franchise to its first NBA title, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the extension. No terms of the deal were released. Hired in 2015, Malone has steadily helped turn the Nuggets into a contender behind the dynamic twosome of point guard Jamal Murray and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Malone has gone 375-272 with the Nuggets.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey is poised to become a breakout star in the NBA. Maxey scored 50 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday’s win against Indiana. That gave the Sixers the best record in the NBA at 8-1. Maxey is the ninth player ever to score 50 points for the 76ers. He added seven rebounds, five assists and even had three blocked shots to go along with his 50 points. Maxey may finally be the true No. 2 playmaker Philadelphia needed to pair with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Previous attempts with Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and James Harden failed.

