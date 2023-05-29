AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:16 p.m. EDT

76ers hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Philadelphia 76ers have hired coach Nick Nurse weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Raptors. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Nurse led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship after they beat the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Nurse will replace Doc Rivers, who was fired after he led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference finals.

Celtics’ Brogdon (forearm), Heat’s Vincent (ankle) available for Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics sixth man Malcolm Brogdon is available for Game 7 against the Heat after sitting out Game 6 with a strained right forearm. Brogdon, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, tested the forearm during the pregame on Monday and was cleared about an hour before tip-off. He is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this postseason. Miami guard Gabe Vincent is also available after being listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle.

West final feels different with Stars home for G6 after losing 1st 3 to Vegas

DALLAS (AP) — The Western Conference Final isn’t over yet, and suddenly feels much different. The Dallas Stars are back home for Game 6 after staving off elimination two games in a row since the Vegas Golden Knights won the first three games in the series. Jason Robertson has five goals in this series for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger has stopped 64 of 68 shots since getting pulled early from Game 3, when he allowed three goals on five shots in just more than seven minutes. The Stars also get captain Jamie Benn back from his two-game suspension.

Alcaraz, Djokovic ‘not otherworldly’ in French Open wins over foes making Slam debuts

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic both picked up straight-set victories in the first round of the French Open against opponents ranked outside the Top 100 and making their Grand Slam debuts. Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Djokovic is No. 3 and most everyone expects them to face each other in the semifinals. Alcaraz beat Flavio Cobolli on Monday. Djokovic defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic. With 14-time champion Rafael Nadal sidelined by injury and missing the clay-court major tournament, Alcaraz and Djokovic are popular picks to emerge as the men’s champion.

Column: Indy 500’s ending creates controversy and conspiracies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It’s called “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” because the Indianapolis 500 is supposed to be one of the most dramatic and difficult races in the world. Sure, it’s an automobile race. But it’s also very much entertainment, even if Marcus Ericsson vehemently disagrees. The controversial ending to the 107th running of the Indy 500 gave Josef Newgarden the win. Newgarden drives for Roger Penske, who owns the race and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So when IndyCar went to an unprecedented one-lap shootout that allowed Newgarden to win the race, well, Ericsson was furious and conspiracy theorists went wild.

Josef Newgarden finally relishes an Indy 500 win after so many disappointments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden walked around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday as the Indy 500 champion. The years of frustration that had followed the two-time IndyCar series champion were finally relieved. In an interview with The Associated Press, Newgarden insisted that whether he won the most important race of the year would not define his career. But it’s an easier statement to make having that large Indy 500 winner’s ring on his finger. Newgarden spent the morning posing for victory photographs, doing interviews and even getting his picture taken so that his face could be sculpted on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Penske: IndyCar sure to investigate wheel that flew over stands from Indy 500 wreck

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is sure series officials will investigate what led to a wheel coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500. The wheel from Kyle Kirkwood’s damaged car ended up sailing over the catch fence and grandstands before landing on a parked automobile. Nobody was hurt. The wheels are supposed to have tethers that keep them attached in the event of a crash, but it appeared that the tether came loose or was ripped apart. Penske said “we were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.” Kirkwood and fellow driver Felix Rosenqvist were uninjured in the crash.

Denver Nuggets perfect the drama-free path to their spot on NBA’s big stage

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets call it beautiful. Their no-drama way of conducting business doesn’t grab tons of headlines. But it has set the franchise up for its first NBA Finals in 47 years in the league. The story of the 2022-23 Nuggets feels like the opposite of the narratives of so many of their opponents in these playoffs. Unlike Denver, those teams are studded with stars, making headlines after big trades, featuring semiregulars on the police blotter and filled with drama up and down the roster.

Pregnancy and sports a challenging combination for female professional athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Recent allegations by WNBA player Dearica Hamby that her coach harassed her for being pregnant have shined a renewed spotlight on one of the biggest challenges that female professional athletes face. Juggling the demands of parenthood with those of a professional sports career is just one of myriad challenges female athletes face in an industry rife with pay disparities, harassment and bullying. The athletes say things are slowly getting better as new work contracts include provisions for increased pay, maternity leave and child care stipends. But they also say that pregnant athletes continue to encounter attitudes ranging from ambivalent to outright hostile from leagues, coaches — and even fellow players.

New mom Elina Svitolina beats seeded player at French Open in 1st Slam match in 16 months

PARIS (AP) — New mother Elina Svitolina won her first Grand Slam match in nearly 1 1/2 years by eliminating 2022 semifinalist Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2. Svitolina and her husband, French tennis player Gael Monfils, welcomed their daughter, Skaï, in October. Svitolina had not played at a major tournament since the 2022 Australian Open. She is now ranked 192nd and only been back on tour since April. Away from the courts, her home country of Ukraine was invaded by Russia last year, and the war continues. Svitolina used to be ranked as high as No. 3 and reached two Grand Slam semifinals.

