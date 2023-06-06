AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:16 a.m. EDT

Muchova beats Pavlyuchenkova and reaches first French Open semifinal

PARIS (AP) — Karolina Muchova is in the French Open semifinals for the first time. The unseeded Czech defeated 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Her previous best result in Paris was the third round last year. In another women’s quarterfinal, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will play Elina Svitolina. In the men’s bracket, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are on a collision course and could set up a mouth-watering semifinal contest if they win on Tuesday. Djokovic plays No. 11 Karen Khachanov on Court Philippe Chatrier. Alcaraz takes on No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time runner-up at major tournaments.

LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France (AP) — NBA superstar LeBron James has been named the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. This year it is welcoming American teams to the world’s most prestigious endurance race. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer says he’s honored to be included in the celebration of 100 years at Le Mans. The role of honorary starter has since 1949 typically been given to a celebrity. Previous honorary starters include Rafael Nadal, Brad Pitt and Steve McQueen. The twice-round-the-clock race begins Saturday.

Golden Knights take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final with 7-2 win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2. Adin Hill continued his stellar play in net with 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Marchessault also had an assist to finish with three points. Brett Howden scored twice for the Knights, who also got goals from Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled 7:10 into the second period down 4-0. Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers. The series shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Thursday.

Analysis: For Heat, the team’s famed ‘culture’ all starts with Pat Riley

MIAMI (AP) — Times change. Rosters change. But Pat Riley and the Heat culture that he helped instill in Miami stay pretty much the same. Out of the last 52 NBA Finals, Riley has been part of 19 of them as either a player, coach or executive. That means, give or take, Riley finds his way to the finals about every three years. Some go lifetimes without getting there. Riley may as well have a standing appointment. And the Heat have him three wins away from what would be his 10th NBA title.

Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year’s NBA playoffs

MIAMI (AP) — The easiest way to explain what the Miami Heat are doing in the comeback department during these playoffs is simply to put up their numbers against the rest of the league. When facing a deficit of at least 12 points this postseason, the Heat are 7-6. The rest of the NBA is 6-59. Combined. The latest comeback came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night against Denver when the Heat won 111-108 to even the title series. Miami rallied from 15 points down.

Jack Eichel shows ‘it hurts to win’ bouncing back from big hit in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A thunderous open-ice hit by Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk on Jack Eichel knocked the Vegas center to the ice and sent him to the locker room in the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Golden Knights teammates and coaches worried in the moment that one of their best players was injured. Instead Eichel returned for the third period and set up a goal on the way to a blowout win that put his team up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. His bounce back from it exemplified a team mantra that sometimes it hurts to win.

Bobrovsky pulled, other stars struggle as Panthers fall behind 2-0 in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two games into the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers look like an 8 seed for the first time all playoffs. They were routed 7-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 to fall behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots. Coach Paul Maurice said he’d sweat out the decision of starting Bobrovsky or Alex Lyon in Game 3 Thursday back at home. The Panthers will need to be better in front of whoever’s in goal if they hope to claw back in the final.

Suddenly potent power play powering Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ power play has powered them to a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. The unit cashed in twice in a 7-2 Game 2 rout, with Jonathan Marchessault’s goal in the first period and Brett Howden’s in the final minutes. Coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged his team’s power play has been hit or miss all season. Fittingly for a series opening on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s hitting plenty now. Going back to their Western Conference final-clinching victory, the Golden Knights have power-play goals in three consecutive games for the first time since late December.

Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo gives new meaning to sacrifice, on and off the ice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo spoke of sacrifice Sunday, and what it takes for an NHL player to continue his journey this far into the season. With the Vegas Golden Knights up 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, all the players’ personal lives are put on hold for the moment. Summer vacation can wait. For Pietrangelo, sacrifice is nothing new. In November, it was his career that came to a brief halt. During the Thanksgiving holiday, one of his triplets, 5-year-old daughter Evelyn, came down with the flu. It developed into encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and she lost control of her motor skills.

Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection

LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It’s the latest form of racism blighting the world’s most popular sport. It’s technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There’s also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.