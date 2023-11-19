AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:15 p.m. EST

AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Michigan, moves to No. 2. Washington, FSU flip-flop at Nos. 4-5

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup. No. 4 Washington flip-flopped with No. 5 Florida State. Georgia remained No. 1 and received a season-high 61 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for 23 straight weeks, the second-best streak in the history of the poll. The top five teams, all unbeaten, had held their places for five straight weeks. All improved to 11-0 on Saturday.

NFC North-leading Lions rally from 12-point deficit late to beat Bears 31-26 on Montgomery’s TD run

DETROIT (AP) — David Montgomery’s go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted the Detroit Lions to a 31-26 comeback victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The NFC North-leading Lions overcame four turnovers, including Jared Goff’s season-high three interceptions. Detroit rallied from a 12-point deficit over the last 3:06 to rally for the win. The Lions are 8-2 for the first time since 1962, giving the franchise a shot to win a division title for the first time in three decades. Chicago blew chances to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years.

Rams rally from a late deficit and snap their 3-game skid with a 17-16 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Havrisik made a 22-yard field goal for the Rams with 1:31 to play, and Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt for the Seahawks with three seconds left in Los Angeles’ 17-16 victory over Seattle. Matthew Stafford passed for 190 yards in his return from injury and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter for the Rams, who snapped their three-game losing streak with their second win over the Seahawks this season. Los Angeles hung on only after Geno Smith returned from a late injury of his own and led a frantic last-minute drive into field goal range.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school, just 2 winning seasons

Syracuse has fired coach Dino Babers after eight years with the Orange that included just two bowl appearances. Babers was 41-55 and 20-45 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including a breakout season in 2018 when the Orange went 10-3 and finished No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The 62-year-old Babers had only one season left on his contract. The Orange dropped to 5-6 on Saturday when they lost 31-22 at Georgia Tech.

Aaron Nola is staying in Philadelphia, signing a 7-year deal with the Phillies

Aaron Nola is staying in Philadelphia, after all. The right-hander signed a seven-year contract to remain with the Phillies after testing the free-agent market, the team said Sunday. ESPN and others reported the 30-year-old’s contract is worth $172 million. Nola is the first big-name starting pitcher to come off the board among this year’s free agents, a group including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez.

F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen has won his 18th race of the season with a pass of Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which turned out to be one of the most competitive events of the season despite a disastrous start to Formula One’s expensive extravaganza. Verstappen sang “Viva Las Vegas! Viva Las Vegas!” as he crossed under the checkered flag waved by Justin Bieber. Verstappen had slammed the race at every chance, yet raced in an Elvis-inspired firesuit and took the victory on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Leclerc finished second and Sergio Perez was third.

Column: F1 hits the jackpot in Las Vegas on its $500 million gamble after many stumbles on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. But by the time Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag on Formula One’s return to Las Vegas, the $500 million Sin City gamble had hit the jackpot. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. It was like a show with poor reviews that suddenly becomes an overnight hit.

Cowboys’ DaRon Bland matches NFL record with 4th pick-6 this season, wants another with 7 games left

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland knew coming into Sunday’s game he needed one more pick-6 to etch his name into the NFL record books. Now he wants the record all to himself. Bland intercepted No. 1 pick Bryce Young in the fourth quarter and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, tying an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season. Only three others — Philadelphia’s Eric Allen in 1993, Kansas City’s Jim Kearney in 1972 and Houston’s Ken Houston in 1971 — have accomplished that feat. Bland has seven games remaining to break the record, beginning on Thanksgiving when the Cowboys host the Washington Commanders.

Djokovic wins record 7th ATP Finals title by beating Sinner in straight sets

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title with a straight-set victory over home favorite Jannik Sinner. Djokovic took 1 hour, 43 minutes to win 6-3, 6-3 as the Serbian continues to break records at the age of 36. Djokovic entered the match tied with Roger Federer on six titles at the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players. But Djokovic was in imperious form on Sunday and won 14 straight points from the end of the first set to the third game of the second to leave him firmly in control and subdue the Turin crowd.

Amy Yang captures her first American LPGA title and cashes in on $2 million

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Amy Yang is the Race to CME Globe champion and $2 million richer for it. Yang holed out for eagle on the 13th fairway to take the lead. She finished with two straight birdies for a 66. That gave her a three-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka and Alison Lee. The 34-year-old from South Korea won for the fifth time on the LPGA Tour. But it was her first victory on U.S. soil. Her other LPGA wins were in South Korea and Thailand. Hataoka was tied for the lead until she lipped out a short par putt on the 16th hole to fall behind.

