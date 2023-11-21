AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:14 a.m. EST

Jalen Hurts leads second-half rally as Eagles beat Chiefs 21-17 in Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a go-ahead tush-push score in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Chiefs 21-17 in a Super Bowl rematch. Philadelphia exacted at least a little bit of revenge for its 38-35 loss in February. Its defense shut out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ prolific in the second half. Kansas City had the ball near midfield with less than 2 minutes to go, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a would-be 51-yard touchdown pass slip through his hands, and the Eagles made a stand on fourth down to put the game away.

Drop-prone Chiefs get shut out in second half for third straight time

NFL suspends Broncos’ Kareem Jackson 4 games for another illegal hit in return from first suspension

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended again for violating the league’s playing rules designed to protect players’ health and safety. On just his third snap back from his first suspension for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules, Jackson lowered his head and hit Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs in the neck area, jarring the ball loose for a fumble that Denver recovered. The hit wasn’t flagged on the field but the league took a look at it Monday and issued a four-game suspension that will cost Jackson more than $500,000.

Reese’s unexplained absence brings unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The unexplained absence of LSU star forward Angel Reese is bringing unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey as they try to defend their national title. Few details have been released about why Reese has been away from the team. The recent drama has even involved critical comments by some players’ parents on social media. And it’s come after a surprising season-opening loss for a team that entered the season ranked No. 1. Reese remained out for Monday night’s home game against Texas Southern. She also missed LSU’s previous game at Southeastern Louisiana and was benched for a half against Kent State.

US qualifies for Copa América despite 2-1 loss at Trinidad after Sergiño Dest ejected for arguing

Sergiño Dest forced the United States to play a man short following a pair of yellow cards in a dispute with the referee and the Americans qualified for next year’s Copa América despite a 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago, winning the total-goals series 4-2, Antonee Robinson scored in the 25th minute of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal and Dest got both yellow cards in the 39th. Trinidad got goals from Reon Moore and Alvin Jones, who also scored in the 2-1 win six years ago that ended the U.S. streak of seven World Cup appearances.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes free agent Tuesday, talks can run through Jan. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will become a free agent Tuesday and major league teams can sign him through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 4. Nippon Professional Baseball notified Major League Baseball that the 25-year-old right-hander’s club, the Orix Buffaloes, was posting him for availability to MLB teams. MLB notified the 30 teams of the posting on Monday and under the agreement between MLB and NPB the negotiating period starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and extends for up to 45 days. Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings.

Column: From Lubbock to sudden stardom, Swedish star Aberg not easily distracted. Even by LIV

Lubbock, Texas can seem like a lifetime ago for Ludvig Aberg. His last day at Texas Tech was on May 29. Since then, the Swedish star has won on the European tour and the PGA Tour and played in the Ryder Cup. He’s the first player in the Ryder Cup who has never played in a major. That’s coming in April at Augusta. Aberg is polished and poised and keeps golf and his life simple. He doesn’t get distracted by much. That includes LIV Golf. The Saudi-funded league approached him in the spring of 2022. Aberg wasn’t swayed.

Jets starting Tim Boyle at QB vs. Dolphins on Friday in place of the benched Zach Wilson

Tim Boyle will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Boyle replaces the benched Zach Wilson, who took over as the starter when Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York on Sept. 11. It will be Boyle’s fourth NFL start and his first since 2021 with the Detroit Lions. Trevor Siemian is currently on the practice squad but will serve as Boyle’s backup against the Dolphins with Wilson the No. 3 quarterback. Boyle went 7 of 14 for 33 yards and an interception after replacing Wilson at Buffalo.

Kansas strengthens grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25; Miami grabs its first top 10 ranking since 2018

Kansas’ comeback win in a marquee matchup kept the Jayhawks firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Miami climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five years. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 1 in Monday’s new AP Top 25. after rallying past Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Miami climbed to No. 10 to replace a tumbling Florida Atlantic in the only major change at the top of the rankings. No. 24 Virginia and No. 25 Mississippi State were the week’s new additions. Villanova and Illinois fell out from last week’s poll.

Maryland falls out of women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 13 years, South Carolina now unanimous No. 1

Maryland’s 13-year run in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll has come to an end after a week that saw more chaos in the Top 25. The Terrapins had been ranked for 251 consecutive weeks. It was the second-longest active streak behind UConn. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team and is now the unanimous choice.UCLA moved up to No. 2, the best ranking in program history. Colorado, Stanford and Iowa round out the top five.

