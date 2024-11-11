AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:13 p.m. EST

Rays’ Wander Franco, who awaits sex abuse trial, arrested in armed altercation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Police say Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been arrested for his involvement in an armed altercation in a parking lot in the Dominican Republic countryside. A police spokesman told The Associated Press it happened 116 miles west of Santo Domingo in San Juan de la Maguana. Franco was arrested Sunday. Another man and a woman were also detained. Police said two firearms were seized and didn’t say whether there were injuries. The 23-year-old Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.

John Robinson, successful football coach at USC and with the LA Rams, has died at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Robinson has died at 89. The veteran football coach enjoyed many years of success at the University of Southern California and with the Los Angeles Rams. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after his two successful tenures with the Trojans. Robinson also became the winningest coach in Rams history during his nine-year tenure with the NFL club. Robinson never had a losing record at USC, winning five conference titles and four Rose Bowls. He moved to the Rams in 1983 and reached the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, advancing to two NFC championship games.

Kansas stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 basketball poll, Gonzaga, Auburn crack top 5, St. John’s returns

Kansas remained atop the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season after winning a matchup of basketball bluebloods. Gonzaga rose to No. 4 and Auburn to No. 5 after impressive opening-week wins. The Jayhawks received 44 of 62 first-place votes after a home win against North Carolina. That kept them ahead of Alabama and two-time reigning national champion UConn in an unchanged 1-2-3 setting. No. 21 Ohio State and No. 22 St. John’s were the two new additions to the poll. Texas and UCLA fell out from the preseason AP Top 25.

South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25, Stanford and Oregon crack rankings

South Carolina is a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a pair of victories to kick off its national championship repeat bid. The top eight teams in the first regular-season rankings remained unchanged with UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA next after South Carolina. LSU and Iowa State followed the Bruins. Oklahoma was ninth and Kansas State 10th. Stanford and Oregon entered the Top 25 at No. 24 and 25, respectively.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone bothered a little by criticism of defense after World Series meltdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone is bothered a little by criticism of his team’s defense from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly and defended New York’s fielding following a World Series of mistakes and mental errors. Boone says “it’s a story that blew up too much and understandably we had a really, really tough inning.” New York wasted a five-run lead in Game 5 of the World Series, making two errors and a mental mistake. Boone spoke during a Zoom news conference three days after the Yankees exercised his 2025 option.

Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin’s staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio has stepped down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff after he was arrested near campus for operating a vehicle while intoxicated last week. Del Rio had joined Wisconsin’s staff in August as an adviser to head coach Luke Fickell. He said he was leaving so the team could focus on their upcoming games. Madison police said Del Rio was arrested Friday for a first-offense OWI after a vehicle hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Officers said Del Rio was walking away and showed signs of impairment when they arrived.

Roger Penske closes nearly perfect motorsports season with 3rd consecutive NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There is no such a thing as a perfect season, according to Roger Penske, even after winning his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship. Maybe not. But Team Penske sure came close. Penske won nearly every major motorsports title this season, starting with the Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car race in January all the way through Sunday night’s NASCAR championship with Joey Logano. It capped a year in which Penske won nearly everything except the Daytona 500, the IndyCar championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Alcaraz struggles with stomach issue in loss to Ruud at ATP Finals and Zverev beats Rublev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz struggled with a stomach issue and looked far from the player who won two Grand Slams this year in losing to Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-5 at the ATP Finals in Turin. It marked Ruud’s first victory over Alcaraz in five career meetings. The result could make it difficult for Alcaraz to advance from the round-robin stage at the season-ending event for the top eight players. Alexander Zverev began his bid for a third ATP Finals title by beating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4.

Warriors to honor Klay Thompson in his return to Chase Center with the Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson will return to the Bay Area to face his former team for the first time since leaving Golden State to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract. A special pregame tribute will be held at Chase Center and fans will receive captain’s hats honoring Thompson’s tradition of traveling to games in his boat. Thompson won four championships with Golden State over 11 seasons.

Heupel says No. 6 Vols should have QB Nico Iamaleava against 11th-ranked Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Josh Heupel said No. 6 Tennessee should have quarterback Nico Iamaleava available on Saturday night when the Vols visit 11th-ranked Georgia. Iamaleava left last week’s win over Mississippi State late in the first half after taking a hard hit from safety Isaac Smith. Backup Gaston Moore finished the game at quarterback. Heupel said Iamaleava was with the Vols on Monday and had a really good day. Heupel said he feels his quarterback will be in great shape for Saturday and told reporters they can monitor the Southeastern Conference’s injury report that comes out first Wednesday.

