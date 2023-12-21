AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:11 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani is the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the 2nd time in 3 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been named The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years. Before the two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this month, he put together another incredible season for Japan’s national team at the World Baseball Classic and for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and in several other categories, and he had the lowest opponents’ batting average on the mound until his season ended early due to an elbow injury. The Dodgers still gave Ohtani the biggest contract in professional sports history.

Oregon State, Washington State agree to revenue distribution deal with 10 departing Pac-12 schools

Oregon State and Washington State say they have reached an agreement with 10 departing Pac-12 schools on revenue distribution for 2023-24 that puts an end to a legal battle sparked by conference realignment. Last week, Oregon State and Washington State were given control of the Pac-12 and assets when the state Supreme Court of Washington declined to review a lower court’s decision to grant the schools a preliminary injunction. Financial terms of the settlement were not released. Washington State and Oregon State say the departing members will forfeit a portion of distributions for this school year and guarantee to cover a portion of “potential future liabilities.”

Ja Morant back in Memphis where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats

Two-time All-Star Ja Morant will have a chance Thursday night to try to top a perfect ending to the end of his 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies point guard plays his first game in Memphis since that suspension for his social media antics with guns. It’s his first game in Memphis since April 26 in the playoffs. Morant led Memphis to a thrilling comeback win in New Orleans in his season debut. The Grizzlies hope Morant brings more wins and also fans to an arena that felt more like a crypt without him. Memphis goes into its game against Indiana as one of two NBA teams still with only one home victory.

MLB is widening the runner’s lane to first, changing a rule that has caused World Series controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is widening the runner’s lane approaching first base to include a portion of fair territory, changing a more than century-old rule that caused World Series controversy over possible interference calls. MLB also is shortening the pitcher’s clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 and further reducing mound visits in an effort to speed games. The sport’s 11-man competition committee also requires a pitcher who warms up on the mound before a half inning to face at least one batter.

Georgia getting ready for a bowl, but it sure feels different than the last 2 years

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for a bowl game, which is standard routine at this time of year. Yet it feels so different. After winning back-to-back national championships and holding down the No. 1 spot in the rankings for nearly the entire season, Georgia’s first loss in nearly two years cost it a spot in the College Football Playoff. So, instead of preparing for a semifinal game and the chance to go for a third straight title, the Bulldogs are left to settle for an Orange Bowl matchup against unbeaten Florida State that carries little significance beyond pride.

France’s Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris’ huge Olympic opening show

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the giant opening ceremony extravaganza that Paris is planning to hold on the River Seine to launch next year’s Olympic Games could be moved if France is hit again in the run-up by extremist attacks. Macron’s comments in a television interview on Wednesday night were a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the deep layers of planning for the July 26 ceremony. Many details about the show remain shrouded in secrecy to preserve its hoped-for wow factor. The athletes will be paraded through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine. But Macron says plans could be revisited for security reasons if needed. He cited deadly extremist attacks that hit Paris in 2015 as an example.

Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don’t blame the Patriots this time

The special teams footballs used in Sunday’s game between Kansas City and New England were reportedly underinflated. But you can’t blame the Patriots this time. MassLive.com reported that the Patriots complained to the officials during the first half of the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory that the balls used by the punters and kickers were too soft. The website reported that the specially marked “K-balls” were tested at halftime and found to be underinflated. The report is an ironic throwback to the 2015 Deflategate scandal that captivated the football world for parts of three seasons and led to penalties against the team and quarterback Tom Brady.

Florida State to discuss future of athletics, affiliation with ACC at board meeting, AP source says

Florida State will hold a board of trustees meeting Friday and The Associated Press has confirmed that the future of the athletic department and its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference will be discussed. Florida State leaders are unhappy with the ACC, where revenue distribution lags far behind payouts by the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten. The ACC is locked into a media rights deal for more than a decade. Any school wanting to leave would have to challenge details of that deal and pay more than $100 million as an exit fee.

The Yankees have already given Yoshinobu Yamamoto a No. 18 jersey. Aaron Boone hopes he keeps it

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto already has New York Yankees pinstripes with No. 18, the numeral prized by many Japanese pitchers. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says “I gave him that jersey. It’s his if he wants to keep it.” A 25-year-old right-hander pursued by top teams on the free agent market, Yamamoto has until Jan. 4 to sign with a Major League Baseball team. Boone and Yankees officials met with Yamamoto in Los Angeles and again in Manhattan, and the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco are among the other teams in pursuit.

Lakers hold out LeBron James on 2nd night of back-to-back, citing ankle tendinitis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Thursday night against Minnesota to rest his left ankle on the second night of back-to-back games. Bothered by tendinitis in the ankle, James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers on Wednesday night in a 124-108 loss at Chicago, falling an assist short of a second consecutive triple-double. James sat out for the third time in 29 games this season. The four-time NBA MVP turns 39 on Dec. 30, when the Lakers play again at Minnesota. He’s averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

