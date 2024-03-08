AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:10 p.m. EST

Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, Saquon Barkley are among the star players set to test NFL free agency

Kirk Cousins will be a free agent for the first time since the Vikings gave him the first fully-guaranteed quarterback deal in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is expected to stay put in Tampa Bay. Russell Wilson has to make another move. Joe Flacco could find a new home, too. The quarterback carousel will start spinning when the NFL’s free agency period opens Monday with the legal tampering period. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the opening of the league’s new year on Wednesday. While the quarterbacks get much of the attention, many of the best players available play other positions.

Defending Cup champs Golden Knights acquire Hertl. Hurricanes, Panthers dominate deals in the East

The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights acquired Tomas Hertl from San Jose in what so far stands as the biggest deal made on the final day of NHL trading. Hertl joins a retooled roster after Vegas added defenseman Noah Hanifin and forward Anthony Mantha earlier in the week. The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers were the busiest teams in the East. The Hurricanes acquired Evgeny Kuznetsov from Washington, less than a day after adding Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh. Florida acquired Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo. Boston landed Pat Maroon. The Winnipeg Jets added forward Tyler Toffoli in a trade with New Jersey.

Tiger Woods to skip the Players Championship as the Masters nears

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods won’t be at The Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass. The PGA Tour released the field for its premier championship and Woods was not part of it. He has not given a reason. That leaves questions whether or where the five-time Masters champion will play before he gets to Augusta National for the first major of the year. Woods has only 24 holes of competition this year. He withdrew after six holes of the second round at Riviera. He also played the Seminole Pro-Member last week. Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters as a pro.

LeBron James sits out Lakers’ showdown with Milwaukee Bucks due to his balky ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers’ meeting with Milwaukee due to his injured left ankle. The 39-year-old James will miss his ninth game of the season when the Lakers host the Bucks. Los Angeles is 4-4 without him. James’ ankle has bothered him all season long, and it forced him to miss each of the Lakers’ games around the All-Star break. He then limped off the court in pain with about four minutes left in the Lakers’ home loss to Sacramento.

Some fans at frigid Chiefs playoff game underwent amputations, hospital confirms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri hospital has confirmed that some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations after suffering frostbite. Research Medical Center didn’t provide exact numbers but said in a statement Friday that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the Jan. 13 game. The amputations involved mostly fingers and toes. And the hospital said more surgeries are expected over the next two to four weeks as “injuries evolve.” The temperature for January’s Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card playoff game was minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, and wind gusts made for a wind chill of minus 27 degrees.

Short change with Mookie Betts already moving from second base to shortstop for Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mookie Betts is already switching spots in the infield for the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving to shortstop from second base. The plan had been for the six-time Gold Glove and seven-time All-Star outfielder to be the Dodgers’ regular second baseman this season. Betts was instead set to play shortstop in a spring training game Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts says the switch 12 days before an early season opener is permanent for now. Expected shortstop Gavin Lux has struggled this spring in the field, primarily with short-hop throws to first base. The Dodgers are moving him to second base.

Ravens agree to 4-year extension with DT Justin Madubuike after using franchise tag on him

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. The deal Friday comes three days after the team put the franchise tag on him. Madubuike put himself in position for a big new contract with 13 sacks last season. He more than doubled his previous career high and helped Baltimore’s defense become one of the league’s best. Madubuike tied an NFL record when he had at least a half-sack in 11 consecutive games.

Cincinnati Reds top prospect Noelvi Marté suspended 80 games by MLB for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, has been suspended for the first 80 games of the season following a positive test under Major League Baseball’s drug program. Marté tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. He was expected to be the Reds’ starting third baseman this season. The suspension is without pay. Marté’s salary this season was likely to be just above the $740,000 minimum. Marté made his major league debut last Aug. 19 and hit .316 with three homers, 15 RBIs and six stolen bases in 35 games.

Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama part of a 6-way tie for lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark had big finishes at Bay Hill. Now the Arnold Palmer Invitational has a big logjam at the top going into the weekend. Scheffler and Clark were among six players tied for the lead, and five of those players are major champions. That’s usually a testament to Bay Hill. Shane Lowry had a 71 and was the first to reach 7-under par. Clark birdied five of his last six holes. Scheffler was 5 under over his last seven holes. Also tied for the lead were former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, British Open champion Brian Harman and Russell Henley.

Temple, Loyola (Md.) men’s basketball programs disclose gambling-related investigations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University will review reports that show at least one game involving its men’s basketball team has been flagged by gambling watchdog company U.S. Integrity for unusual betting activity. The betting line for Thursday night’s game between Temple and UAB surged from the Blazers opening as a two-point favorite to reaching as high as eight points. Loyola (Md.) separately says i removed a person from its basketball program after it became aware of a gambling violation.

