AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:10 a.m. EST

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says he is ready for the Super Bowl circus to begin next week

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he is ready for the Super Bowl circus to begin when his team arrives in Las Vegas to play the San Francisco 49ers a week from Sunday. Kelce spoke Friday about what it will be like there, particularly given how visible his profile has become this past year. He is constantly appearing in advertisements and on television, and the fact that he’s dating pop star Taylor Swift has made him even more newsworthy. Said Kelce: “At this point, I just love it. It’s an exciting time.”

Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition. McDavid also takes home the $1 million prize. The three-time MVP showed why he’s widely considered the best hockey player in the world. He finished first in the fastest skater and stick-handling events, and he went 4 for 4 to win the accuracy shooting. The Edmonton Oilers captain is credited with playing a role in reviving the skills competition after it was confusing and disjointed last year.

JuJu Watkins scores record 51 points for USC, helps No. 15 Trojans upset No. 4 Stanford 67-58

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman JuJu Watkins scored a Southern California-record 51 points — the most in NCAA women’s basketball this season — and the 15th-ranked Trojans upset No. 4 Stanford 67-58 on Friday night. Watkins hit a key 3 with 3:10 remaining and four free throws over the final 18 seconds to break the previous USC scoring mark of 50 set by Cherie Nelson against California on March 11, 1989. Watkins hit six 3-pointers to help the Trojans (15-4, 5-4) send the Cardinal (19-3, 8-2) to their first home loss of the season. Watkins had 25 by halftime and finished 14 for 26 from the floor. Stanford star Cameron Brink had 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots — swatting six shots in the first half.

Scheffler finishes strong for a 64. He shares Pebble Beach lead with Aberg, Detry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler couldn’t miss from the fairway. And he made his share of putts at Pebble Beach. The result was a 64 that gives him a share of the lead with Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry going into a most unpredictable weekend at Pebble Beach. They were one shot ahead of Patrick Cantlay with Justin Thomas another shot behind. The weather cooperated again and blessed the Monterey Peninsula mostly with sunshine. But a storm system was headed this way. The fiercest of the weather was forecast to be Sunday. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am only has an 80-man field.

Joaquin Niemann opens LIV Golf season with 59 to lead in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Joaquin Niemann began the third LIV Golf season by shooting a 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba. It’s the second time in as many years a sub-60 round has been posted on the Saudi-funded league. Bryson DeChambeau shot 58 at the Greenbrier last year. Niemann was at 12 under two holes to play on the El Camaleon course at Mayakoba. He says he didn’t realize the course played as a par 71 until people started encouraging him to shoot 58. He still was happy with 59. Masters champion Jon Rahm made his debut in LIV Golf with a 66.

Jahmyl Telfort scores 26 points, Butler hangs on in wild finish to upset No. 13 Creighton 99-98

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort matched his season high with 26 points, DJ Davis added 22 and Butler held off No. 13 Creighton 99-98 in a wild finish Friday night. The Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) won their fourth straight. They shot 62.5% in the second half and went 13 of 22 on 3-pointers for the game. Baylor Scheierman and Steven Ashworth scored 26 points apiece for the Bluejays (16-6, 7-4)., Trey Alexander had 22 and Ryan Kalkbrenner 20.

NHL players are headed back to the Olympics in 2026 and 2030, cleared to play for 1st time since ’14

TORONTO (AP) — NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade. The plan calls for the NHL to allow its players to participate in the 2026 Games in Milan and also in 2030. Commissioner Gary Bettman and players’ union executive director Marty Walsh announced the deal. NHL players have not been at an Olympics since 2014 in Sochi. The last two have been held in Asia and the pandemic was a factor in scuttling 2022 plans for Beijing. The international calendar also includes a four-nation tournament involving the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland next year.

Los Angeles Kings fire Todd McLellan, name Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have fired coach Todd McLellan and named Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season. Los Angeles went into the All-Star break with the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but it is only four points ahead from falling out of a playoff spot. The Kings had a 20-7-4 start to the season, with the 44 points tied for the most in team history after 31 games. Since Dec. 28 they have gone 3-8-6. The three wins are tied for fewest in the league since that span.

AP Top 25 teams finding life on the road difficult against unranked opponents

PHOENIX (AP) — College basketball road games have always been difficult to win. The home team players are in a comfortable place, have their fans cheering wildly on their side and have the incentive of not wanting to lose on their own court. Winning on the road has become more difficult this season. Through Thursday’s games, AP Top 25 teams had a winning percentage of .554 against unranked road opponents, according to Sportradar. That’s the lowest since at least 2009-10. Top-10 teams have had the worst of it on the road, going 25-29 against unranked road opponents.

NASCAR returns to the Coliseum with the future of Clash event uncertain in Southern California

NASCAR returns to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a third consecutive year for the exhibition Clash and the immediate future of racing in Southern California is at stake. The novelty of the made-for-TV event is showing signs of waning, and nearby California Speedway has been temporarily shuttered for a remodel. If this year’s Clash isn’t a success, NASCAR could move the event in 2025 to a new location. The NASCAR Mexico Series has been added to this weekend’s event, and Sunday’s entertainment lineup includes DJ Dillon Francis, boxer Canelo Alvarez and Machine Gun Kelly is scheduled to play the mid-race break performance.

