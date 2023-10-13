AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:10 a.m. EDT

Castellanos hits 2 homers again, powers Phillies past Braves 3-1 and into 2nd straight NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos became the first player to hit multiple homers in consecutive postseason games, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 win in Game 4 of their NL Division Series that knocked the 104-win Atlanta Braves out of the playoffs for the second straight year. The Phillies head next week to the NLCS and will play the Arizona Diamondbacks, making their first trip 2007. Game 1 is Monday in Philadelphia. Trea Turner hit a solo homer in the fifth for a 2-1 lead as the Phillies make another run at the franchise’s first World Series title since 2008.

Mahomes throws TD pass, Kelce has big game with Swift watching again as Chiefs beat Broncos 19-8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker kicked four field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Denver Broncos 19-8. It was the Chiefs’ 16th straight win over their longtime AFC West rivals. Travis Kelce had nine catches for 124 yards for Kansas City with Taylor Swift again cheering him on from an Arrowhead Stadium suite. The Broncos’ Russell Wilson was held to 95 yards passing with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Denver has not beaten the Chiefs since Sept. 17, 2015, the year Peyton Manning led the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

An Israeli team begins a tour against NBA teams, believing games provide hope during a war at home

NEW YORK (AP) — Yehu Orland wore a shirt honoring a close friend who was killed two days earlier defending Israel, and cried a little when his country’s national anthem played before a game in Brooklyn. But the coach of Maccabi Ra’anana believes continuing his team’s tour against NBA teams while his country is at war was the right decision. The team from the Israeli National League was playing the first of three games during its tour Thursday night against the Nets. There was a police presence outside the arena, with barricades set up in the plaza.

Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. Her return came one day after Swift walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of her concert movie at The Grove. Swift and Kelce have been in a budding relationship the past few weeks, ever since the All-Pro tight end invited her to a game when he failed to meet her during her Eras Tour. Thursday night’s game was the third that Swift has attended in four weeks.

Deep in the heart of Texas, Astros and Rangers set for Lone Star showdown for spot in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Everything is certainly bigger deep in the heart of Texas this baseball postseason. There is a Lone Star State showdown for a spot in the World Series. The defending world champion Houston Astros are in their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series. This time, they play the up-and-coming Texas Rangers. It will be the first time they have met in the playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday night in Houston, where the benches cleared the last time they played there in late July. The AL West rivals both won 90 games during the regular season, but Houston was 9-4 against the Rangers.

Analysis: Injuries to key NFL players are piling up, making depth even more important

The NFL’s injured reserve is starting to look like an All-Pro or Pro Bowl roster. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills linebacker Matt Milano along with Dolphins breakout rookie De’Von Achane, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Cardinals running back James Conner and Jets tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker joined a growing list this week that includes Aaron Rodgers and many others. Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and left tackle Terron Armstead, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Browns running back Nick Chubb, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the star players already on IR.

Wild beat Panthers 2-0 behind Brock Faber’s first NHL goal, 41 saves by Filip Gustavsson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brock Faber got his first NHL goal in the first period and Filip Gustavsson stopped 41 shots for a season-opening shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Florida Panthers 2-0. Joel Eriksson Ek assisted on Faber’s goal and scored on a 4-on-3 in the second period. Gustavsson took it from there to pick up where he left off in goal in his strong debut last season with the Wild. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 19 saves. The Wild raised their record to 9-1-1 in season openers at Xcel Energy Center. They are 11-2-3 all-time at home against the Panthers.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders calls late game times ‘stupidest thing ever invented in life’

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes will play another late game when they host Stanford on Friday night at sold-out Folsom Field. The game won’t start until at least 8 p.m. Mountain and doesn’t figure to finish until at least 11:30 p.m. Coach Deion Sanders isn’t a big fan of the late kickoffs, calling it the stupidest thing ever invented.The only other time Colorado has played on a Friday the 13th was in November 2015, when the Buffs lost 27-24 to Southern California.

Lexi Thompson holds her own on PGA Tour in Las Vegas. Beau Hossler sets the pace

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson is holding her own on the PGA Tour. Thompson is the seventh woman to play the PGA Tour. She was 1-over par through 16 holes in the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas when the first round was halted by darkness. Thompson will have a 20-foot par putt when she resumes Friday morning. She’s still at least one shot out of the cut line. Thompson says she played decently and had one bad hole. That was a three-putt from 12 feet on the seventh hole for double bogey. Beau Hossler set the pace in the first round with a 9-under 62.

Climate change sees IOC aim to choose hosts of 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics at same time next July

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has cited concerns over climate change for its wish to pick two Winter Olympics hosts next July. That’s putting Salt Lake City quickly into play for the 2034 edition. IOC president Thomas Bach says it aims to pick hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games at its meeting on the eve of the Paris Games next year. Sweden, Switzerland and France are working on possible bids for 2030 and Salt Lake City officials have long targeted 2034. That would avoid the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

