AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:08 p.m. EDT

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic help Mavs hold off Thunder again for 2-1 lead in West semis

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 22 points, including a running left-hander in the lane in the final minute to help Dallas hold on, and the Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-101 for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Luka Doncic also had 22 points to go with 15 rebounds, and P.J. Washington scored 27, just two shy of his playoff high from the previous game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0 in the playoffs. Game 4 is Monday night in Dallas.

Cavaliers get back forward Dean Wade against Celtics. Center Jarrett Allen still out with rib injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is expected to make his playoff debut in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night after being sidelined the past two months with a strained right knee. Wade hasn’t played since March 8, three days after he scored a career-best 23 points to fuel a comeback win over the Celtics. While Wade gives Cleveland some depth, the Cavs remain without starting center Jarrett Allen, who missed his sixth straight game with badly bruised ribs. Allen got hurt during the Cavs’ opening-round series against Orlando and missed the final three games. He sat out the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the Preakness after all

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the Preakness after all. Trainer Kenny McPeek announced the decision to send the horse to Baltimore for the second leg of the Triple Crown next Saturday. McPeek previously refused to commit to Mystik Dan taking part in the race because of concern over the two-week turnaround, which did not work out so well in November. But he liked enough of what he saw in training over the past several days to take the chance. No one has won the Derby and Preakness since the last Triple Crown champion, Justify in 2018 for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Sagstrom, Zhang break away in Founders Cup, dashing Korda’s bid for record 6th straight LPGA victory

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom and Rose Zhang left Nelly Korda and everyone else way behind Saturday in the Cognizant Founders Cup. Trying to win a record sixth straight LPGA Tour event, Korda was 11 shots behind Sagstrom and 10 back of two-time NCAA champion Zhang with a round left at Upper Montclair Country Club. After months of near-perfect play, Korda inexplicably hit bad drives, found bunkers from the fairway and missed short putts. She shot a 1-over 73. Sagstrom, who has played well on this course the last three years, had a 66 to get to 19-under 197. Zhang, who won in her professional debut in New Jersey state a year ago, had a 67 after lipping out on a short birdie putt at No. 18.

Rory McIlroy pulls within shot of Xander Schauffele in Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 on Saturday to pull within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele with a round left in the Wells Fargo Championship. Schauffele, who entered the day four shots ahead of McIlroy and Jason Day, had a 70 to get to 12-under 201 as he looks to hold on and snap a 38-tournament victory drought. Sungjae Im was four shots strokes back after holing out from bunker on No. 18 to save par and shoot 69. Sepp Straka matched McIlroy’s low round of 67 and was alone in fourth at 7 under, while Day was fifth at 5 under — making five bogeys in a 73.

Fried, 2 relievers work 8 2/3 no-hit innings before Martinez HR spoils bid as Braves beat Mets 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta’s Max Fried and two relievers combined for a no-hitter through 8 2/3 innings before New York’s J.D. Martinez homered to spoil the bid as the Braves beat the Mets 4-1 on Saturday. Fried opened with seven no-hit innings and Joe Jiménez worked around a pair of walks in the eighth before Raisel Iglesias retired the first two batters of the ninth. Martinez homered just over the wall in right field on the next pitch off Iglesias. The Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since Kent Mercker’s gem against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994. The no-hitter drought is the fourth-longest in the majors.

Pirates rookie Paul Skenes hits triple digits routinely, strikes out 7 in big league debut vs. Cubs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes made an impressive big league debut, striking out seven in four-plus innings against the Chicago Cubs. The 21-year-old Skenes allowed three runs while throwing 84 pitches, 17 of which reached at least 100 mph. A near-sellout crowd made its way into PNC Park to watch Skenes, who was the top overall pick in the 2023 draft and the top-ranked pitching prospect in baseball. Skenes’ more-famous girlfriend, LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne, was there, too. Skenes is in the majors to stay after needing just seven starts to dominate opponents in Triple-A.

Mike Budenholzer is hired as coach of the Phoenix Suns, replacing Frank Vogel

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Budenholzer is the newest head coach of the Phoenix Suns after the franchise turned to the man who beat them in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 54-year-old Budenholzer replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired Thursday after one season. Budenholzer agreed to the deal on Friday and the team made the hire official with Saturday’s announcement. The Suns did not release terms. ESPN and The Athletic both reported that Budenholzer’s deal was for five years, with The Athletic saying it was for roughly $50 million. Budenholzer was coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 when they roared back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Suns in the Finals.

Pacers, Nuggets looking to even conference semifinals following key Game 3 victories

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets managed to fight their way back into the NBA’s conference semifinals with key Game 3 victories Friday night. Now comes the harder part — getting even. Both teams enter Sunday’s Game 4 contests trying to square their respective playoff series at 2-2 — albeit in different ways. Indiana hosts the battered New York Knicks, trying to keep its perfect postseason home record intact. The defending champion Nuggets, meanwhile, play at Minnesota in a series in which the road team has won of the first three games.

Bo Nix gives Sean Payton fresh fodder for praise with array of impressive passes at Broncos minicamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix was the sixth quarterback selected in last month’s NFL draft but the first to sign his rookie contract. After inking a four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $18.61 million, Nix participated in the Denver Broncos’ three-day rookie minicamp. Coach Sean Payton selected the former Oregon QB with the 12th overall pick in the draft. On Saturday he praised his performance at practice and compared him to an unflappable golfer who remains cool, calm and collected. Nix found that reference funny. He said he wishes he was as even-tempered on the links as he is on the gridiron.

