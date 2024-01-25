AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:06 a.m. EST

Harbaugh returning to NFL to coach Chargers after leading Michigan to national title

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He leaves Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decision to go back to the NFL after a second interview and resume his chase for a Super Bowl that eluded him as a quarterback and coach. He will be the first former Chargers player to return to the team as head coach.

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Bucks coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin. Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contract had been completed. ESPN reported that Rivers has agreed to a deal in principle. Rivers has worked for ESPN as an analyst this season. The Bucks fired Griffin on Tuesday despitea 30-13 record. Milwaukee is 3 1/2 games behind Boston in the Eastern Conference standings.

Defending champ Sabalenka beats US Open winner Gauff, will meet Zheng in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and is the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open. She’ll play first-time finalist Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6, 6-4 semifinal win in Melbourne. No. 12-seeded Zheng had a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the other semi in Rod Laver Arena. Zheng lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to Sabalenka last year in her previous best run at a major.

Warriors return to game action after assistant coach’s death last week, beat Hawks 134-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists, Klay Thompson scored 24, and the Golden State Warriors won in their first game back after the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević last week, beating the Atlanta Hawks 134-112. The Splash Brothers shined playing for their beloved “brate” — the word for brother in Serbian that Milojević so lovingly used for all of the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga made all 11 of his shots on the way to 25 points as seven Warriors scored in double figures.

Spain soccer outcast Rubiales facing trial for unwanted kiss at Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish investigating judge says former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales will face trial for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup. State prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and for allegedly coercing her to publicly support him in the public backlash against him. Rubiales has denied any wrongdoing. He could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty. The trial date has yet to be set.

Five players from 2018 Canada world junior team take leave of absence from their clubs

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days. NHL players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton now with Swiss club Ambri-Piotta all have been granted leave in recent days. Police in London, Ontario, launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by several members of that team at a gala. The Globe & Mail reported Wednesday that five players from that team were asked to surrender to face charges of sexual assault.

Mavs star Luka Doncic plays role in fan’s ejection after catcalls

DALLAS (AP) — Another contentious Dallas-Phoenix meeting for Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has gone beyond the court. The four-time All-Star was responsible for a fan being ejected in the third quarter after the Suns supporter yelled that Doncic was tired and needed to get on a treadmill. Doncic made headlines early in the 2021-22 season over issues about his weight. Doncic took issue with the treadmill comment being the only reason the fan was ejected. Doncic says the fan was cursing him in the first half. The Mavs and Suns have had several chippy meetings since Dallas won an emotional seven-game series in the 2022 playoffs.

Pro Picks: Chiefs and 49ers will win to set up a Super Bowl rematch

The underdog role has worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes. The San Francisco 49ers have odds in their favor. Two of the four teams facing off Sunday are quite familiar with these stakes. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are in the AFC championship game for the sixth straight season, but going on the road for the first time in that span. They’ll take on the No. 1 seed Ravens, who are here for the first time in 11 years. The No. 1 seed 49ers are making their third consecutive appearance in the NFC championship game. They host the Detroit Lions, who haven’t reached this point in 32 years.

Grant Hill explains the decision surrounding Draymond Green’s omission from the Olympic pool

USA Basketball says it wants the best for Draymond Green, which is why the federation does not have him in its plans for the Paris Olympics. Green’s omission from the pool of 41 players who are now candidates to play for the United States at the Paris Games was explained Wednesday by men’s national team managing director Grant Hill. Hill spoke highly of the Golden State forward’s history with the national team and how he helped the Americans win Olympic gold in 2016 and 2021. But it was Green’s recent history — two suspensions for on-court conduct this season — that Hill and USA Basketball couldn’t ignore.

Yu shoots 8-under 64 for a 1-shot lead over Cantlay, Hisatsune at the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin Yu of Taiwan shot an 8-under 64 on the North Course at Torrey Pines to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. The eight lowest scores came on the North Course, which generally plays a few strokes easier than the South Course on the municipal layout on a bluff high above the Pacific Ocean. Players have a round on each course before the cut. The final two rounds are played on the South Course.

