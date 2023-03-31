AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:05 p.m. EDT

Purdue’s Zach Edey named AP men’s player of the year

Purdue’s Zach Edey was a near-unanimous choice as The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year. Edey received all but one vote from a 58-person media panel, with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis receiving the other. The 7-foot-4 Canadian was sixth nationally in scoring at 22.3 points per game and second in rebounding at 12.8.

Marquette’s Shaka Smart voted men’s AP coach of the year

Shaka Smart was voted the AP men’s basketball coach of the year after leading Marquette to regular-season and Big East Tournament titles. He received 24 of 58 votes from a national panel to beat out Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, who had 13 votes, and Kelvin Sampson of Houston, who received 10. The voting began with the conclusion of the regular season and closed before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles were a No. 2 seed and lost in the second round to Michigan State. Smart is the second Marquette coach to win AP coach of the year after Al McGuire in 1971.

Up next for unbeaten South Carolina is Clark and Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — South Carolina and Iowa will meet in one of the most highly anticipated Final Four matchups in women’s basketball history. The undefeated Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013 through 2016. To get to the NCAA Tournament title game, Dawn Staley’s squad will have to slow down dynamic guard Caitlin Clark, who has Iowa back in the national semifinals for the first time in 30 years.

Canucks’ Kuzmenko opts out of wearing Pride jersey

VANCOUVER (AP) — Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko is the sixth NHL player to decide not to wear an LGBTQ+ themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver holds its annual Pride night. Kuzmenko is from Russia. Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said that Kuzmenko had discussions with his family and then informed the team of his decision. Some of his teammates have publicly committed to wearing the jerseys. Kuzmenko joins five other NHL players who’ve declined to wear Pride jerseys this season. Some have cited their faith and another cited an anti-gay Kremlin law and fears of retribution at home in Russia. The New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks opted not to have players wear special Pride-themed jerseys at all this year.

Rodgers moves into 3-shot lead at Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patrick Rodgers took a step toward his first PGA Tour victory — and his first Masters appearance — on Friday, shooting a 5-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round of the weather-delayed Valero Texas Open. Rodgers, who finished his opening-round 66 on Friday morning, birdied four of the final five holes in his second round at TPC San Antonio to post 11-under 133. Corey Conners was 8 under after a 72. Michael Thompson shot 68 and was another shot behind. With the tournament in catch-up mode because of hours-long fog delays on Thursday morning, the afternoon wave of the draw had no chance of finishing on Friday.

All female officials in women’s Final Four for 1st time ever

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has an entirely female crew working the national semifinals and championship game at the women’s Final Four this weekend. It’s the first time that’s ever happened according to the organization. The NCAA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year, which makes it fitting that there’s all-female crews. Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks is only the third Black male to lead his team to the Final Four. He joined good friend Quentin Hillsman, who took Syracuse to the title game in 2016. Winthrop McGriff helped Cheyney make the Final Four in 1984.

Oscar Pistorius stays in prison after his parole is denied

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. South Africa’s Department of Corrections said in a statement that the parole board hearing Pistorius’ application ruled he would be able to apply again in August 2024. The board cited a new clarification on Pistorius’ prison sentence that was issued by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal three days ago. There has been legal wrangling over how much jail time Pistorius has served and when he should be eligible for parole because of the series of appeals in his case.

Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it’s not ‘F-A-Who?’ anymore

HOUSTON (AP) — Nobody will ever mistake Tobacco Road for 777 Glades Road, which is the address of one of history’s most unexpected Final Four party crashers. But there in the upscale retirement town of Boca Raton, Florida, sits one of the fastest-growing, most-diverse college campuses that very few basketball fans had heard of until this month. Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage. It has added “Final Four” to a hoops resume that could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin until now.

Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals. The All England Club says it considers “alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment.” This year’s Wimbledon tournament will start on July 3. The women’s final is scheduled for July 15 and the men’s final on July 16.

Medvedev, Kvitova win in semis at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has beaten fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in three sets in the semifinals of the Miami Open. It came on the day that Wimbledon announced Russians will be allowed back in the event with conditions. The other men’s semifinal is Friday night between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. If Alcaraz wins, it’ll set up a rematch of the Indian Wells final. On the women’s side, No. 15 seed Petra Kvitova beat unseeded Sorana Cirstea. Kvitova will take on Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.