AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:05 a.m. EST

Analysis: Love him or hate him, Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in sports history

Bill Belichick is on to the next chapter of his life. The six-time Super Bowl champion and second-winningest coach in NFL history exited New England on Thursday after 24 years because his unprecedented, two-decade run of success didn’t continue when Tom Brady left the Patriots. Still, despite a 28-39 record without No. 12 over the past four seasons, Belichick will go down as one of the all-time greatest coaches in sports. He built the Patriot Way, instilled in players the importance of doing their job and presided over a dynasty that withstood changing times, free agency, salary-cap restrictions and much more.

Bill Belichick is out in New England, so what’s next for the 6-time Super Bowl champion?

Now that Bill Belichick is out as coach of the New England Patriots after 24 seasons, the question turns to where will the six-time Super Bowl champion go next. Belichick needs just 15 wins to surpass Don Shula’s all-time record of 347 in the regular season and playoffs and could have options about where to go if he wants to go after that record. There are already seven other coaching openings outside of New England with the Raiders, Chargers, Panthers, Falcons, Commanders, Titans and Seahawks all looking for new head coaches.

Nick Saban is latest championship-winning coach to exit amid drastic changes to college sports

When Nick Saban retired after 17 seasons and six national title with the Crimson Tide, he joined Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Villanova’s Jay Wright has championship-winning college coaches in high-profile sports to call it a career over the last four years. They have have all talked about how the evolving landscape of college sports with players being paid through name, image and likeness deals and almost unfettered transfers has changed the profession they love. But Saban insisted the changes did not push him into retirement.

NCAA takes step toward determining if new tier of Division I where athletes can be paid is possible

PHOENIX (AP) — The NCAA has taken the first step toward determining whether President Charlie Baker’s idea to create a new subdivision in which schools directly pay athletes can become a reality. The Division I Board of Directors asked policy makers to evaluate a proposal Baker made last month. Baker said he wants the association to create a new tier of Division I sports that would require participating schools to offer at least $30,000 per year through a trust fund to some athletes. The proposal now goes to the Division I Council.

Coco Gauff enters the Australian Open as a teenage Grand Slam champion. The pressure is off

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff is entering the Australian Open as a reigning Grand Slam champion. It’s new territory for the 19-year-old American. Had she not fulfilled expectations at the last U.S. Open last September, this would have been her last shot at being a teenage major winner. Now that the pressure is off, she’s happy to discuss ambitions that include 10 or more major titles and also Olympic medals. The first Australian Open to be staged over 15 days starts on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Thunder roll past Trail Blazers 139-77, tie fifth-biggest victory margin in NBA history

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and Oklahoma City rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 139-77 on Thursday night, a 62-point victory that matched the fifth-largest rout in NBA history. Oklahoma City shattered its previous record for victory margin of 45 points, set twice during the 2012-13 season. The Thunder moved into a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference at 26-11. Jalen Williams scored 21 points, Chet Holmgren scored 19 points and Giddey had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his ninth career triple-double. The Trail Blazers shot just 27.7% from the field.

Former WNBA rookies of the year Howard, Boston part of league’s Player Marketing Agreements

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is using some fresh faces in its Player Marketing Agreement cohort this season. The league’s past two Rookie of the Year winners, Aliyah Boston of Indiana and Rhyne Howard of Atlanta,are two of the six players chosen this offseason to take part in the program. They are joined by Washington’s Shakira Austin, Connecticut’s Brionna Jones, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale was the only returning player from last season’s PMA group.

AP Top 25’s highly ranked teams look vulnerable after 2 days of losses to unranked foes

It’s been a rough few days for the headliners in the AP Top 25. Four of the top five and half of the top 10 have lost on the road to unranked teams. No. 1 Purdue lost at Nebraska. No. 2 Houston lost at Iowa State. No. 3 Kansas lost to UCF. No. 5 Tennessee lost to Mississippi State. And No. 9 Oklahoma lost to TCU. Each came in the past two days. It’s a reminder how much college basketball’s natural order has changed in the era of older teams, the transfer portal and talent dispersed across the country.

Marcus Stroman and Yankees agree to $37 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $37 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Stroman posted an Instagram story with a photo of himself in a Yankees uniform. The right-hander grew up on Long Island, about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium. Stroman joins a Yankees rotation headed by AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole that likely will include Clarke Schmidt. Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes are coming off injury-plagued seasons.

Soto gets record $31 million, 1-year deal with Yankees. Guerrero asks for $19.9M from Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $31 million, one-year contract that broke Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player. Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. filed for $19.9 million, the high among 23 players who exchanged figures with their teams among 194 eligible for arbitration at the start of the day. Among others who agreed to deals were New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($20.5 million), Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes ($15,637,500), Atlanta left-hander Max Fried ($15 million), Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres ($14.2 million), Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber ($13,125,000), Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames ($12.25 million), Houston left-hander Framber Valdez ($12.1 million) and Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($12 million).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.