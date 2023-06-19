AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:04 a.m. EDT

Wyndham Clark plays big and becomes a major champion at the US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion and certainly played the part. All he did was hold his nerve against a world-class collection of contenders. Clark held off Rory McIlroy to win by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club. And to think two months ago the 29-year-old from Denver was looking for his first PGA Tour title. Now he has two wins and is a major champion. And he likely will be part of the Ryder Cup team this fall. It was more disappointment for McIlroy. He birdied his first hole and that was his only birdie.

McIlroy gets big break at US Open but ice-cold putter costs him the title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rory McIlroy got the sort of break most players need to win a U.S. Open. If only he could’ve made a putt or two to go with it. The golf gods, to say nothing of the golf rulebook, gave McIlroy a chance to save par after his approach shot on the 14th hole embedded in the deep grass above a greenside bunker. But McIlroy missed the putt — a common theme throughout the final round — and ended up with his only bogey of the day. That single shot cost him in a one-stroke loss to Wyndham Clark. McIlroy’s drought in the majors is now at 33, a dry spell that is nearing nine full years.

Clark’s US Open win on Father’s Day is also a tribute to his late mom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The US Open wrapped up on Father’s Day. Golf’s newest champion would be the first to tell people — he’s always been a mama’s boy. Wyndham Clark’s victory will be remembered for how a newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been to that point, kind of hard to love. Clark’s mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013 — a family tragedy that sent him spiraling. The road back led him to leave college at Oklahoma State for a fresh start at Oregon. It involved more than one crisis in confidence. It hit a crescendo Sunday when Clark held off Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for his first major title.

Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says

Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed to the deal on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington for Beal, a three-time All-Star. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval. Beal’s agent says he waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen.

Red Sox, Nationals, A’s among MLB teams commemorating Juneteenth

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are among the teams in major league baseball commemorating Juneteenth. The Red Sox honored Ben Haith before the second game of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Synday. He’s the designer of the red and blue Juneteenth flag with an exploding white star. Haith threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park and said he felt like he was “living a miracle.” The Red Sox were the last team in the majors to integrate. Ceremonies in Arizona and Oakland also marked Juneteenth, which was the day that slavery ended in Texas. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops AP’s list of talented 1-and-done forwards in the NBA draft

Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops The Associated Press’ list of top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. Miller could go as high as No. 2 overall behind presumptive top pick Victor Wembanyama. Miller thrived as an outside shooter with athleticism during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The list of top forwards includes more one-and-done players in Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and Houston’s Jarace Walker. Other one-and-dones that could go in the lottery include Central Florida’s Taylor Hendricks and Kansas’ Gradey Dick. Another intriguing prospect is 18-year-old Bilal Coulibaly, who was Wembanyama’s teammate in France.

Red Sox win 4-1, 6-2 to sweep Yankees in doubleheader and series

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo scored on a catcher’s interference to break a fourth-inning tie and then scored again in the fifth after reaching on a dropped popop and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-1 to complete a doubleheader and series sweep of their AL East archrivals. Connor Wong and Verdugo hit consecutive RBI doubles off the Green Monster with two outs in a three-run sixth inning to lead the Red Sox to a 6-2 win in the opener. The Red Sox won the series opener 15-5 on Friday. It’s Boston’s first sweep of the Yankees in a doubleheader at Fenway since 1976.

US beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada 2-0 for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title. Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th. He debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play for the U.S. national team over England. The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend.

Leona Maguire plays last 6 holes in 6 under, comes from behind to win Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Leona Maguire played her final six holes in 6 under and shot an 8-under 64 to win the Meijer LPGA Classic by two strokes, her second tour victory. Maguire made six birdies and an eagle in her bogey-free round at Blythefield to finish at 21-under 267. She caught playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to reach 18 under, then closed with three straight birdies to pull ahead of Jutanugarn and Xiyu Lin. Jutanugarn shot her second straight 66 and finished alone in second. Lin shot 68 and finished tied for third with third-round leader Amy Yang, who had a 69.

Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder’s father was to throw 1st pitch

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day. Culberson was cut before the team’s game against Colorado. The 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion. After Culberson was let go, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took care of the first pitch Sunday at Truist Park. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett.

