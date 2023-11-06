AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:03 p.m. EST

Chicago Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee, landing the former big leaguer with a record-breaking contract and firing David Ross in a tandem of surprising moves. The 53-year-old Counsell became the majors’ highest paid manager with a five-year contract worth more than $40 million. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t announced. Ross went 262-284 in four seasons with Chicago, winning the NL Central in 2020 in his first year in charge. Counsell led the budget-conscious Brewers to five playoff appearances in the last six years.

New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season. It’s the first high-profile hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over his hometown team early last month.

Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former college football staffer shared documents with Michigan that showed a Big Ten opponent had spreadsheets of the Wolverines’ signs last year obtained before his team played Michigan. The material relied on intelligence gathered from multiple conference schools that had already played the Wolverines, according to the former staffer. He says he has since given Michigan the material along with screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools. The alleged actions are potentially in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Michigan is under NCAA investigation for impermissible scouting.

Cardoso’s double-double helps No. 6 South Carolina beat No. 10 Notre Dame 100-71 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks as No. 6 South Carolina opened in style with a 100-71 victory over No. 10 Notre Dame in the NCAA’s first women’s game in Paris on Monday. Cardoso is a 6-foot-7 senior who came off the bench behind WNBA No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston the past two seasons. Now, Cardoso has the middle all to herself and showed her dominance against the Fighting Irish. Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points for the Gamecocks. Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo had a team-high 31 points in her college debut.

Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger among 7 to get qualifying offers as 168 free agents hit the market

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among seven players given $20,325,000 qualifying offers by their former teams as the free agent market opened for 168 players. All seven players are likely to turn down the offers by the Nov. 14 deadline to accept in favor of multiyear contracts on the open market. In addition to the Los Angeles Angels’ offer to Ohtani, the others to receive qualifying offers were outfielder Cody Bellinger, pitchers Josh Hader and Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and third baseman Matt Chapman. By making a qualifying offer, a team could receive draft-pick compensation when high school and college players are selected next July

Iga Swiatek earns the WTA Finals title and a return to No. 1 by beating Jessica Pegula

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has earned her first WTA Finals title and the year-end No. 1 ranking by beating Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the latest in a series of dominant performances. From 1-all at the outset on Monday, Swiatek seized complete control, collecting the next 11 games with her high-quality baseline game, rarely making an unforced error and repeatedly pressuring Pegula into mistakes. The 22-year-old Swiatek went 5-0 at the tour’s season-closing championship, winning all 10 sets she played and ceding a total of just 20 games. That’s the fewest by the tournament’s winner since 2003, when it returned to a round-robin format. Swiatek is also the youngest WTA Finals champion since Petra Kvitova was 21 in 2011.

James Harden to start along with Leonard, George and Westbrook in Clippers debut against the Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are putting their four stars on the floor together to start James Harden’s first game with the team. Coach Tyronn Lue said Harden will be in the lineup along with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook against the New York Knicks on Monday night. Harden joined the Clippers last week after finally getting the trade he sought from the Philadelphia 76ers since the summer. He spent recent days watching film of the Clippers and participating in some 5-on-5 workouts with his new teammates.

Guardians hire former All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt as their new manager, gets 3-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have hired Stephen Vogt, a journeyman catcher with no managerial experience, as their new manager to replace Terry Francona. Vogt was Seattle’s bullpen coach last season. Although the 39-year-old Vogt has never been a manager, he checked every other box for the Guardians, who also spoke with Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell last week. A two-time All-Star, Vogt played for six teams in 10 seasons before retiring with Oakland in 2022. He homered in his final at-bat for the Athletics. The Guardians are beginning a new era following 11 successful seasons with Francona, the winningest manager in the club’s 123-year history.

USC guard Aaliyah Gayles takes court for warmups 19 months after she was shot multiple times

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USC guard Aaliyah Gayles took another major step in her journey to return to the court 19 months after she was shot multiple times at a house party. Gayles took the court in her hometown of Las Vegas for team warmups Monday morning, hitting nine straight mid-range jumpers at one point. She also sang along with Datus Puryear, who was warming up to sing the national anthem while the 21st-ranked Trojans prepared to face No. 7 Ohio State. Gayles didn’t play but she sat near coach Lindsay Gottlieb and leaped from her seat when her teammates scored during the Trojans’ 83-74 victory over the Buckeyes.

Column: Ryan Blaney adds to Ohio family legacy with 1st NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Blaney name has long been renowned in motorsports throughout the Midwest, where the Ohio-based family won in sprint cars, won on dirt tracks and racked up championships for three generations. Ryan Blaney wanted to be just like his dad and he wanted to be the one to give the family a championship on asphalt. Over the weekend, he won his first career NASCAR championship. Not bad for a guy criticized earlier this season as the epitome of unfulfilled potential.

