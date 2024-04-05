AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:03 p.m. EDT

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have been in each other’s orbit for years. The Final Four beckons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two of college basketball’s biggest stars will face off when Iowa and Caitlin Clark meet UConn and Paige Bueckers in the Final Four. Clark is a two-time National Player of the Year trying to guide the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship. Bueckers has returned to form this year after dealing with knee injuries that cost her most of two seasons. Clark and Bueckers grew up in the Midwest often facing off in AAU tournaments or playing alongside each other for Team USA. They say they don’t view themselves as rivals but instead feel their rising stardom is symbolic of the increased exposure of the women’s game.

South Carolina star center Kamilla Cardoso leaves Final Four game with injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina star center Kamilla Cardoso exited the Gamecocks’ Final Four matchup with North Carolina State late in the first half with an injury. The 6-foot-7 Cardoso was driving late in the second quarter when she fell under the South Carolina basket. She got up and limped down the floor before committing a foul at the other end with 1:39 left in the second quarter. She was replaced by Ashlyn Watkins. Cardoso went back to the training room to be evaluated. Cardoso had been dominating the Wolfpack inside, scoring the Gamecocks’ first 12 points of the second quarter. Overall, she had 16 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes.

Purdue’s Zach Edey is the overwhelming choice for 2nd straight AP Player of the Year award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue is The Associated Press Player of the Year in men’s college basketbal. He is the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson at Virginia in the 1980s. Edey is a 7-foot-4 center who led his team to its first Final Four since 1980. He received 57 of 62 votes from journalists who vote in the weekly AP Top 25. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht received three votes and Houston’s Jamal Shead got two.

USC’s Bronny James declares for NBA draft and enters transfer portal after 1 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest. The freshman announced on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal. James says he’s had a year with “some ups and downs” but it all added to his growth as a man, student and athlete. The son of LeBron James made his announcement hours before USC was set to introduce Eric Mussleman as its new coach, replacing Andy Enfield, who left for SMU.

Giants’ Alyssa Nakken coaches first regular-season game as a mom with baby daughter at the ballpark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken became the first full-time female coach in major league history to appear on the field in April 2022. Now, Nakken is a new mom balancing coaching and caring for her 11-week-old baby daughter, Austyn. She isn’t yet traveling full-time on manager Bob Melvin’s staff. Nakken and husband Robert are learning on the fly together how to navigate this challenging, daunting, thrilling and unprecedented new normal that is life of a major-league coaching mom and how that balance might look over the coming months and years.

Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0 in New York home opener behind Clement’s tiebreaking pinch homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 in New York’s home opener. Juan Soto went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts in his pinstripes debut, slamming his bat and helmet after making the final out of the eighth. Soto is in a 1-for-16 slide after a 9-for-17 start. Marcus Stroman matched Yusei Kikuchi with shutout ball before the bullpens took over.

Juan Soto soaks in fan fervor during pinstripes debut, winds up flinging bat and helmet

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto soaked in the fan fervor on his first day in pinstripes and wound up flinging his bat and helmet in response to his futility. Soto went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts, vexed by the wide strike zone of plate umpire Edwin Jiménez. Still, it was a memorable afternoon for the 25-year-old outfielder. He wore customized cleats with “Soto (Heart) NY” written on them along with the city’s skyline and symbols for the B and 4 trains that bring fans to the ballpark. Soto’s first walk-up song was “Empire State of Mind.”

At Final Four, they turn back the clock with Purdue, NC State and an old-school matchup of big men

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The opener at the Final Four on Saturday might feel like a trip through a time machine. Yes, those are Purdue and North Carolina State — one program here for the first time since 1980, the other trying to write a 21st-century version of college basketball’s greatest story ever told. And yes, those are 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-9 DJ Burns Jr., some 600 pounds worth of center patrolling the paint and dictating a style that has been out of fashion for a decade or more. The winner of the titanic collision will play the UConn-Alabama winner for the title.

Crimson Tide trying to slow down the UConn juggernaut in the Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats had to rebuild his roster and replace three assistant coaches. The pieces ended up fitting perfectly. The fast-and-furious Crimson Tide were among one of the nation’s best offenses all season and rolled into the program’s first Final Four. The run has taken Alabama to the desert, where the Tide face the daunting task of trying to stop the juggernaut that is reigning national champion UConn. The Huskies have dominated the NCAA Tournament so far, winning their first four games by an average of 27.8 points. UConn ran off 30 straight points to blow out Illinois in the Elite Eight and is trying to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2006-07.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde announce their engagement

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Skiing power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde have announced they’re engaged to be married. Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who has won a record 97 World Cup races, holds her ring up to the camera in one of several photos they posted on their social media accounts. The 31-year-old Aamodt Kilde of Norway is a former overall World Cup champion and two-time Olympic medalist. They’ve been dating for several years. The 29-year-old Shiffrin is from the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.